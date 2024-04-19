France's Schneider Electric confirms deal talks with Bentley Systems

The Schneider Electric logo at the IFA electronics trade show. Fabian Sommer/dpa
Schneider Electric, a French digital automation and energy management firm, on Friday confirmed that it has been engaged in preliminary talks on a potential tie-up deal with US software company Bentley Systems.

"Discussions remain at a preliminary stage regarding a potential transaction, and there is no certainty that any transaction will be agreed upon. No further comment will be made until an update is warranted," the company said in a statement.

Earlier, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter, that Schneider Electric is in talks to take control of Bentley Systems in a deal that could be worth more than $15 billion. As per the report, Schneider would merge its software business with Bentley, which would remain a public company.

