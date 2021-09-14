U.S. markets open in 7 hours 31 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,477.50
    +8.50 (+0.19%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,943.00
    +73.00 (+0.21%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,460.75
    +24.00 (+0.16%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,243.30
    +7.20 (+0.32%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.01
    +0.56 (+0.79%)
     

  • Gold

    1,794.20
    -0.20 (-0.01%)
     

  • Silver

    23.72
    -0.08 (-0.32%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1816
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3240
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.37
    -1.58 (-7.54%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3840
    +0.0004 (+0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.0790
    +0.0840 (+0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,264.17
    +516.25 (+1.15%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,155.82
    +12.94 (+1.13%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,068.43
    +39.23 (+0.56%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,641.45
    +194.08 (+0.64%)
     

Francesco Tanzi named Chief Financial Officer of new Iveco Group

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
CNH Industrial N.V.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

CNH INDUSTRIAL N.V.

Francesco_Tanzi
Francesco_Tanzi
Francesco_Tanzi


London, September 14, 2021

CNH Industrial (NYSE: CNHI / MI: CNHI) announces an important appointment to the future Senior Leadership Team of Iveco Group, the Company previously referred to as the “On-Highway” business of CNH Industrial, which will begin independent operations in early 2022.

Effective January 1, 2022, Francesco Tanzi will join the Company and will serve as Chief Financial Officer of Iveco Group once the spin-off is achieved. Mr. Tanzi is a seasoned professional in the world of corporate finance with leadership experience in international strategies that generate dynamic financial results. He is stepping down from his current role as Chief Financial Officer at the multinational tire manufacturer Pirelli & C. S.p.A., a position he has held for 12 years, to accept this new role. Tanzi began his finance career at Pirelli in 1989, rising through the ranks before departing to serve as Finance Director at TIM Group, Italy’s largest telecommunications provider, for eight years prior to rejoining Pirelli as their CFO.

“Building this new senior management team for Iveco Group is an exciting task as we work to form the very best team to ensure the success of our independent group. We are delighted to have found our CFO in Francesco Tanzi, whose experience and expertise will bring great value to our business activities from the outset. I want to take this opportunity to thank Damiano Cretarola, who has been supporting me as Finance leader for the Commercial & Specialty Vehicles segment within CNH Industrial and will continue serving with a prominent role in Francesco Tanzi’s team once it is formed,” said Gerrit Marx, current President Commercial & Specialty Vehicles at CNH Industrial and designated Chief Executive Officer of Iveco Group.

“On behalf of the Board of Directors of CNH Industrial, we wish to welcome Francesco Tanzi to the new Iveco Group organization. Having overseen this spin-off from its inception and the design of the On-Highway Senior Leadership Team, we have long identified the CFO role as one requiring a very specific and seasoned profile, and I am certain we have found it in Francesco Tanzi. Oddone Incisa, who will continue serving as CFO for CNH Industrial, will ensure a smooth transition and make sure that Francesco is ideally poised to embark on Iveco Group’s journey,” said Suzanne Heywood, Chair of CNH Industrial.

CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE: CNHI / MI: CNHI) is a global leader in the capital goods sector with established industrial experience, a wide range of products and a worldwide presence. Each of the individual brands belonging to the Company is a major international force in its specific industrial sector: Case IH, New Holland Agriculture and Steyr for tractors and agricultural machinery; Case and New Holland Construction for earth moving equipment; Iveco for commercial vehicles; Iveco Bus and Heuliez Bus for buses and coaches; Iveco Astra for quarry and construction vehicles; Magirus for firefighting vehicles; Iveco Defence Vehicles for defence and civil protection; and FPT Industrial for engines and transmissions. More information can be found on the corporate website: www.cnhindustrial.com

Contacts:

Corporate Communications

Email: mediarelations@cnhind.com

Investor Relations

Email: investor.relations@cnhind.com

Attachments


Recommended Stories

  • Warren Buffett is holding these stocks for huge free cash flow — you could too

    These companies produce the only thing that matters.

  • Oracle stock slips after Q1 revenue miss

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre joins Yahoo Finance Live to break down Oracle's latest earnings report.&nbsp;

  • Danger Lurks for These 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks

    Interest rates are low, and that's bringing more fixed-income investors into the equity market. There are plenty of solid dividend payers out there, but some stocks are cruising for a bruising with their fundamentals relative to their payout levels.

  • JPMorgan: These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Could Soar at Least 50%

    It’s been a wild ride this past summer. Perhaps the least we can say of the macro situation is, at least it wasn’t as wild as 2020 – but 2021 has had its share headlines hitting the markets. One thing is clear, however: stocks have weathered the storm. The S&P 500 index is up 19% so far this year, and the NASDAQ has gained 17%. Looking at the macro situation for JPMorgan, strategist Marko Kolanovic notes the confused headwinds and tailwinds, and comes down firmly for the bulls. “The peak in acti

  • NFTs have Cathie Wood excited: ‘This is how I felt when the internet came about’

    Cathie Wood, founder and CEO of Ark Investment Management, which manages more than $50 billion in assets, said that she's keeping an eye on the explosive growth of non-fungible tokens, or NFTs, though she doesn’t hold any.

  • This crypto looking to solve the SEC crackdown is up 6,000% in 2021

    As regulatory pressure ramps up on crypto, one stablecoin is exploding for its distance from the traditional banking system.

  • Suddenly everyone thinks the stock market is going to plunge

    The calls for a stock market correction are beginning to blow through the streets of Wall and Broad.

  • Why CrowdStrike Stock Tumbled on Monday

    The endpoint security specialist was hit with an analyst downgrade. But the devil is in the details.

  • Why SmileDirectClub Shares Surged Higher Today

    SmileDirectClub Inc (NASDAQ: SDC) is trading higher on abnormally high volume during Monday's session as traders on social media circulate the stock, highlighting its high short interest. The average session volume is about 6.5 million. The daily trading volume for Monday's session was over 42 million. SmileDirectClub was one of the top three trending stocks on Stocktwits at publication time. The percentage of the float sold short is about 33%, according to data from Benzinga Pro. SmileDirectClu

  • Why GameStop and Other Meme Stocks Jumped Today

    What happened It's hard to know what drives the moves in so-called meme stocks. But after some actual good news for the business helped shares in AMC Entertainment Holdings today, it may just be the others are moving in sympathy.

  • General Electric Investors: Prepare for a Bumpy Quarter

    General Electric's (NYSE: GE) latest investor update left Wall Street concerned that the industrial giant's third-quarter report might not be as positive as many had expected. For reference, management's game plan is for GE Aviation to return to its former glory in line with a recovery in commercial aviation. Meanwhile, GE Healthcare should remain a solid earnings and cash flow generator, and management plans to buff up the margins of GE Power and GE Renewable Energy through improved execution.

  • ‘China is going back to a policy of total control’: Wolfpack Research Founde

    Dan David, Founder & CIO at Wolfpack Research,&nbsp;joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the outlook on Chinese stocks amid China’s continued crackdowns.

  • Here's Why iRhythm Technologies Stock Is Making Big Gains Today

    A new CEO with an impressive record is giving investors hope for a rapid turnaround for the heart monitor maker.

  • Morgan Stanley sees a potential 10% market correction happening soon -- here's why

    Morgan Stanley strategists see a 10% or more market correction in the near future. Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi and Julie Hyman break down the details.

  • Why Crescent Point Energy Stock Rallied 14.4% Today

    Shares of Crescent Point Energy (NYSE: CPG) soared on Sept. 13, closing the day up 14.4% after the oil stock unexpectedly announced a big dividend raise. Crescent Point announced a quarterly dividend increase of $0.03 Canadian per share, equaling an annual dividend of CA$0.12 a share. Over the past year, Crescent Point's cash flows grew substantially, driven partly by the acquisition of Kaybob Duvernay in April and the disposal of noncore assets in Saskatchewan.

  • 11 Best IPO Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we will take a look at the 11 best IPO stocks to buy now. You can skip our detailed analysis of these IPOs, and go directly to the 5 Best IPO Stocks to Buy Now. Wall Street has been witnessing a frenzy of initial public offerings (IPOs) for quite some time now. As […]

  • Chinese tech stocks seeing declines across the board — here’s why

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi and Julie Hyman break down the latest regulatory concerns facing Chinese tech stocks, as well as recent comments on the country's electric vehicle makers.&nbsp;

  • 5 Stocks Insiders Are Selling

    When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision. Below is a look at a few recent notable insider sales. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform. United Airlines The Trade: Uni

  • Here's Why Asana Stock Shot Higher on Monday

    Shares of Asana (NYSE: ASAN) surged as much as 9.7% higher Monday, though the stock closed out the trading session up by only 3.9%. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Brent Thill raised the investment bank's price target on Asana to $115 from $90 this week while maintaining a buy rating on the stock, according to a report by The Fly. In his note to clients, Thill pointed out that CEO and co-founder Dustin Moskovitz had purchased an additional 750,000 shares of Asana stock last week, bringing his total purchases over the past three months to $217 million or 3.6 million shares.

  • Dow Jones Gains; Moderna Stock Dips As Scientists Balk At Booster Shots; InMode Plunges

    Moderna stock tumbled as scientists argued against Covid vaccine booster shots. InMode stock sold off.