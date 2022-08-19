U.S. markets closed

Franchise Global Health Inc. Announces Timing of Release of Second Quarter Results and Conference Call

·1 min read
VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 19, 2022 /CNW/ - Franchise Global Health Inc. ("Franchise Global" or the "Company") (TSX-V: FGH) (FRA: WV4A) plans to release its second quarter financial results after market close on Friday, August 26, 2022. A conference call hosted by senior management will be held on Tuesday, August 30, 2022 at 9:00 AM EST.

Telephone Access

Please join the conference call approximately ten minutes prior to the scheduled start time. Dial-in details for the conference call are as follows:

Toronto local or International: 1-416-915-3239
• Toll-Free (North America): 1-800-319-4610

About Franchise Global

Franchise Global, through its subsidiaries, is a multi-national operator in the medical cannabis and pharmaceutical industries, with principal operations in Germany and with operations, assets, strategic partnerships and investments internationally. Franchise Global's business objective is to develop a fully‑integrated, leading European medical cannabis business, with the goal of providing high-quality pharmaceutical grade medical cannabis to distribution partners and, ultimately, to patients, at competitive prices.  For more information please visit www.franchiseglobalhealth.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Franchise Global Health Inc.

