U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,096.00
    -24.50 (-0.59%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,742.00
    -170.00 (-0.52%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,501.25
    -103.75 (-0.82%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,877.10
    -11.60 (-0.61%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    119.15
    +0.65 (+0.55%)
     

  • Gold

    1,842.30
    -1.40 (-0.08%)
     

  • Silver

    22.02
    -0.07 (-0.33%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0680
    -0.0021 (-0.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0380
    +0.0810 (+2.74%)
     

  • Vix

    25.07
    +0.28 (+1.13%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2508
    -0.0021 (-0.17%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.6460
    +0.7450 (+0.56%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,857.99
    -745.39 (-2.44%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    644.34
    -33.22 (-4.90%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,608.22
    +75.27 (+1.00%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,034.55
    +118.66 (+0.43%)
     

Franchise Group Enters into Exclusive Negotiations with Kohl’s Corporation

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Franchise Group, Inc.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • FRG
    Watchlist
  • FRGAP
Franchise Group, Inc.
Franchise Group, Inc.

DELAWARE, Ohio, June 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: FRG) (“Franchise Group”) today announced that it has entered into a three week exclusive negotiation period to acquire Kohl’s Corporation for $60.00 per share in cash.

If Franchise Group and Kohl’s Corporation enter into a definitive agreement, Franchise Group intends to contribute approximately $1 billion of capital to the transaction, all of which is expected to be funded through a corresponding increase in the size of its secured debt facilities. A majority of the financing for the transaction is anticipated to be provided on the basis of the real estate assets of Kohl’s Corporation. Other than the increased secured debt facilities of Franchise Group, none of the financing for the transaction is expected to be recourse to Franchise Group.

Franchise Group remains committed to its conservative financial policies, including target leverage levels, and maximizing free cash flow generation. If a transaction is completed, it is anticipated that the free cash flow, Adjusted EBITDA and Non-GAAP EPS of Franchise Group would significantly increase. The significant increase in free cash flow generation is expected to further Franchise Group’s objective of increasing dividends and other capital return to shareholders, while also enabling Franchise Group to accelerate continued organic and inorganic investments.

There can be no assurance any transaction will result from the ongoing discussions with Kohl’s Corporation. Franchise Group does not intend to make any additional comments regarding these discussions unless and until it is appropriate to do so, or a formal agreement has been reached or transaction discussions are terminated.

About Franchise Group, Inc.

Franchise Group is an owner and operator of franchised and franchisable businesses that continually looks to grow its portfolio of brands while utilizing its operating and capital allocation philosophy to generate strong cash flow for its shareholders. Franchise Group’s business lines include Pet Supplies Plus, American Freight, The Vitamin Shoppe, Badcock Home Furniture & more, Buddy’s Home Furnishings and Sylvan Learning. On a combined basis, Franchise Group currently operates over 3,000 locations predominantly located in the U.S. that are either Company-run or operated pursuant to franchising and dealer agreements.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, projections, predictions, expectations, or beliefs about future events or results and are not statements of historical fact. Such statements include all statements in this press release regarding the potential acquisition of Kohl’s Corporation, the timing thereof, whether such transaction proceeds and, if so, the effect thereof on Franchise Group, any expected financial performance of Kohl’s Corporation or Franchise Group or the benefits that Franchise Group presently expects to derive from the transaction, including that the transaction, if completed, would significantly increase free cash flow, Adjusted EBITDA and Non-GAAP EPS of Franchise Group or allow it to increase dividends, shareholder returns or organic or inorganic investments. Such forward-looking statements are based on various assumptions as of the time they are made, and are inherently subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often accompanied by words that convey projected future events or outcomes such as “expect,” “believe,” “estimate,” “plan,” “project,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “will,” “may,” “view,” “opportunity,” “potential,” or words of similar meaning or other statements concerning opinions or judgment of the Company or its management about future events. Although the Company believes that its expectations with respect to forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions within the bounds of its existing knowledge of its business and operations, there can be no assurance that actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company will not differ materially from any projected future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Actual future results, performance or achievements may differ materially from historical results or those anticipated depending on a variety of factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. We refer you to the “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” sections of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the period ended December 25, 2021, and comparable sections of the Company’s Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings, which have been filed with the SEC and are available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. All of the forward-looking statements made in this press release are expressly qualified by the cautionary statements contained or referred to herein. Readers are cautioned not to rely on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update, revise or clarify these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT:

Andrew F. Kaminsky
EVP & Chief Administrative Officer
Franchise Group, Inc.
akaminsky@franchisegrp.com
(914) 939-5161


Recommended Stories

  • Franchise Group Lead Bidder For Kohl’s

    The Franchise Group has emerged as the front-runner to possibly acquire Kohl’s.

  • Kinder Morgan Stock: Bull vs. Bear

    Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI) pays a big-time dividend that yields over 5.5%. That makes it attractive to investors seeking an above-average passive income stream. However, before investors go out and buy shares of Kinder Morgan, they should know the arguments for and against an investment.

  • Kohl’s Enters Exclusive Talks to Be Sold to Vitamin Shoppe Owner

    Kohl’s is in advanced talks to be sold in a deal that could value the department-store chain at roughly $8 billion. The Wisconsin company said it has entered exclusive talks with retail holding company Franchise Group confirming an earlier report by The Wall Street Journal. Franchise Group, which owns brands including Vitamin Shoppe, had offered around $60 a share for Kohl’s, the company said, confirming a prior report by the Journal.

  • Here's the Next Stock-Split Stock to Buy After Amazon

    If you were hoping to buy shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN) before the company's 20-for-1 stock split, you're too late. Of course, it's not too late to still invest in Amazon. Here's the next stock-split stock to buy after Amazon.

  • Amazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained For

    (Bloomberg) -- Stock splits were all the rage early this year as indexes hovered near record highs, with companies from Amazon.com Inc. to Alphabet Inc. announcing them to make their share prices more alluring to individual investors. A few months on, the market has taken care of the problem. Most Read from BloombergAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForElon Musk Says Twitter’s Lack of Info on Bots Breaches Merger DealStocks Rise as Higher Yields Keep Check on Rally: Markets WrapW

  • Tesla: Musk’s Economy Warning Demands Attention, Says Morgan Stanley

    As if investors weren’t jittery enough about the state of the global economy, Tesla (TSLA) CEO Elon Musk has now further added to the heebie-jeebies. In an email to Tesla employees, Musk said the company will not only pause hiring but that it will have to let go of 10% of the workforce. If that wasn’t bad enough, Musk also said he had a “super bad feeling” regarding the economy. Should investors go into panic mode, then? Maybe not quite yet, although according to Morgan Stanley’s Adam Jonas, wit

  • NIO Stock Is Under the Microscope Ahead of Earnings; Here’s What to Expect

    Most companies have already reported Q1 earnings, although some names have yet to deliver the quarter’s financials. Nio (NIO) is one of those but before the market kicks into action on Thursday (June 9), the Chinese EV maker will step up to the earnings plate. As deliveries have already been announced for the quarter (NIO delivered 25,768 vehicles in Q1), Deutsche Bank analyst Edison Yu is not anticipating any big surprises, with the analyst expecting an “in-line” display. As such, attention wil

  • Why AMC Stock Got Shot Down Today

    In its first 10 days in theaters, Top Gun: Maverick has raked in an astounding $290 million haul and -- at least initially -- helped to lift shares of movie theater chain AMC Entertainment Holdings (NYSE: AMC) out of the dumps. Within mere hours of the fighter jet movie's take-off, shares of AMC Entertainment blasted 18% higher, but it's been all downhill since. Since that opening day lift, in fact, AMC stock has now given back all 18% of its first-day gains.

  • Here are 3 top dividend stocks for stable cash return and inflation protection — one of them even offers an incredible 13.3% yield

    Look beyond the popular growth stocks. A healthy stream of income awaits.

  • 3 No-Brainer Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy in June

    These passive income powerhouses, with yields ranging from 8.2% to 13.2%, are ripe for the picking by opportunistic investors.

  • Is AMZN Primed to Become the Largest Single-Stock Option Trade?

    Amazon's 20-for-1 stock split was executed June 6, and the stock is trading higher as a result. Here's what option traders need to know.

  • Chinese stocks soaring despite regulatory crackdowns against tech industry

    Yahoo Finance reporter Ines Ferre joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the impressive performance of several Chinese stocks amid regulatory scrutiny of the country's tech industry.

  • Down More Than 40%: Insiders Call a Bottom in These 2 Stocks

    Every investor knows that the path toward profits lies in buying low and selling high. That’s a basic precept of any economic trading system. The trick, however, is recognizing when the stock is low enough to buy in. The prime moment to buy is when the stock hits bottom; that will maximize returns when the share price starts to rise again. There are a multitude of possible clues investors can use to find the price bottom; today, we’ll be looking at insider buying trends. Insiders – the corporate

  • 5 Growth Stocks That Can Build Generational Wealth by 2040

    These innovative growth stocks have the potential to lead investors to financial independence in less than two decades.

  • Analysts Expect Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) To Breakeven Soon

    We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse Novavax, Inc.'s ( NASDAQ:NVAX ) business as it appears the company may be...

  • 10 Best Passive Income Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we will take a look at the 10 best passive income stocks to buy now. You can skip our analysis of these stocks and go directly to the 5 Best Passive Income Stocks to Buy Now. Tech and growth stocks have been taking a beating due to concerns related to rising inflation […]

  • Amazon’s latest 20-for-1 stock split takes effect

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss how Amazon is the latest tech company to undergo a stock split.

  • Genius Ways to Invest $200K and Turn It Into $1 Million

    If you're ready to invest $200,000 (or something close to it) with the goal of turning it into $1 million, this article will help you understand your options and focus your investment strategy. If you're not sure what you should do, … Continue reading → The post How to Invest $200K and Turn It Into $1 Million appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Amazon Stock Split: What the Chart Says After Its 20-for-1 Split

    Shares of Amazon have spent most of the year down in the dumps, as it suffered a peak-to-trough decline of 46%. Amid the stretch, Amazon stock has rallied more than 25%. Now with a new catalyst in play and a renewed bid in tech stocks — for now — let's look at Amazon stock after its 20-for-1 stock split.

  • Is Google A Buy Or Sell As Stock Split Approaches?

    Here's what a fundamental and technical analysis says about Google stock. GOOGL stock buybacks remain high as web search and YouTube advertising rebound. But cloud computing growth is key.