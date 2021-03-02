New Franchisees Provide Personal Service from Oasis Senior Advisors

Bonita Springs, Florida-based company continues fast-paced growth

BONITA SPRINGS, Fla., March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Oasis Senior Advisors continues to meet the needs of seniors across the nation with its ever-expanding network of franchises. Five new franchisees recently joined the Oasis family, with advisors in Oklahoma City, Okla.; Central San Joaquin Valley, Calif.; Scottsdale, Ariz.; Cherry Hill, N.J.; and Plymouth/Cape Cod, Mass.

Adam and Betsy Dobrenz operate their Oasis franchise in Oklahoma City. The Dobrenzes come to Oasis after many years in several different industries. Adam, a Marine Corps veteran, and Betsy, a former certified nursing assistant who worked in senior care for several years, bring strong values and an extremely high level of service to their clients.

Adam added, "Betsy and I believe that it is an honor to work with seniors, and take our responsibility to provide dignity, respect and guidance to our clients as our own personal mission. Guiding families and providing the best available options for quality of life and care are of the utmost importance to us both personally and professionally."

Eric Olsen became a franchisee in the Central San Joaquin Valley of California after seeing the toll the loss of three grandparents took on his parents and aunt. The family didn't have the resources to help them make care decisions and had to learn everything themselves. Eric wished he could have done more, which led him to join Oasis.

Eric spent ten years in the Army before starting a career in the corporate world and then finding his passion in helping people. "Oasis is a perfect fit for me," Eric said. "I believe faith and family are the most important parts of life. As a senior care advisor, I help find the best living arrangement for each senior's individual needs. I also get to help them spend time enjoying family instead of navigating the through maze of senior care."

Transitioning from working in healthcare for more than 20 years to that of an Oasis Senior Advisors franchisee is a natural fit for Scottsdale, Arizona's Nancy Pol. Nancy was a registered nurse and relied heavily on relationship building in that career. She believes that is where she will thrive and benefit her clients at Oasis.

"My desire is to be right by your side guiding you and providing quality insight to the options and opportunities that await you and your family," said Nancy.

Rashonda Ambrose has spent much of her career in the health care field, having been a pharmaceutical product manager for many years. She is excited to serve her South New Jersey community. Rashonda has spent her professional life in service to others and believes that seniors deserve to maintain their dignity and quality of life as they make this major transition.

Rashonda said of her new career, "the common thread throughout my professional journey has been a commitment to improving the quality of life for children, adults, and families. In this next phase of my career, I am honored to have the opportunity to provide support to seniors and their families."

Jim Monti and his wife Tina Beauchemin live in Massachusetts where they both worked in the corporate world until Tina needed to spend her time and resources assisting her elderly parents. Jim and Tina both have experienced firsthand the stress that health issues can place on family. Supporting their parents as they aged represented very important parts of their lives.

"As a result, we have decided to dedicate the next chapter of our lives to giving back and helping people the way we know we can. Oasis provides the unique opportunity for us to be a personal resource for families during this difficult and emotional time. We look forward to serving our communities with loyalty, compassion, and most importantly, educated guidance," Jim said.

Oasis Senior Advisors weigh options and finds the best solutions, taking each factor of the family's and individual's needs into account, including level of care or independence, lifestyle preference, budget and much more. They provide support from the initial inquiry to move-in day and beyond.

About Oasis Senior Advisors

Founded in 2014 by Tim Evankovich, Oasis Senior Advisors provides free, personalized assistance in finding senior living solutions for seniors and their families that best fit their needs. This includes independent living, assisted living, memory care, residential care homes, respite and more. The company, based in Bonita Springs, Florida, services a growing number of franchises across the United States. Their personalized and caring approach has built a dynamic network of partners such as hospital discharge planners, elder law attorneys, home care and more. Through client satisfaction and strong partnerships throughout the country, Oasis Senior Advisors is positioned for continued growth. Franchise opportunities are available nationwide. Visit oasissenioradvisors.com or call 888-455-5838 to learn more.

