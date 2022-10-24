U.S. markets close in 5 hours 1 minute

Franchising's Elite Market Movers, REP'M Group and Franworth form Strategic Partnership

·4 min read

Franworth Partners with Full-Service Franchise Development Company

CORNELIUS, N.C., Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- REP'M Group - an elite franchise growth enabler, offering a full spectrum of development services under one roof - has announced today that they have joined forces with Franworth, a franchise incubator and accelerator designed to leverage its best in class resources, engineered to steer strategy, and powered to accelerate growth. REP'M Group's elite in-house service offerings are hyper-focused on selling and opening Franworth's diverse portfolio of several established brands.

(PRNewsfoto/REP’M Group)
(PRNewsfoto/REP’M Group)

As the franchise industry continues to thrive and expand in the U.S., REP'M Group has cultivated a devoted team with vast experience to grow Franworth's brands. According to the International Franchise Association, franchise businesses employed nearly 8.5 million people in 2022 with the economic output being close to $827 billion. Both REP'M Group and Franworth recognize that there is a need for this strategic alignment in an industry that has seen substantial year-over-year growth with a positive economic outlook.

"Franworth exemplifies what we are looking for in a partner and we're eager for what the future holds", said Rob Cambruzzi, Founder at REP'M Group. "Their firm has continued to grow and expand its diverse portfolio of brands and has established their position among the elite in the franchise system within the franchise community. Through this strategic alignment, we know we are able to provide extremely valuable franchise sales services in order to develop, grow, and scale innovative and emerging franchise brands."

"I am very excited about the strategic alliance between Franworth and REP'M," said Nick Sheehan, Co-Founder of REP'M Group. "Our strategic partnership should exponentially help the growth of all of the brands we partner with. The power of the two companies will be a game changer for the franchise industry."

John Rotche (IFA Entrepreneur of the Year recipient) founded Franworth soon after creating IFA's mentorship program, Franship. "After spending two years mentoring countless brands, what became most evident was these great founders have built really good businesses but they lacked capital, both financial as well as intellectual. Mentorship from experienced franchise leaders allowed me to grow two brands, both of which became the nation's largest in their category. By leveraging these lessons learned, my team and I have since assembled the best team possible to help others accomplish their goals." The company brings over 500 years of combined franchise experience within its leadership group; in addition to Rotche, Franworth partners include Drew Brees, David Barr, (IFA Entrepreneur of the year recipient) Managing Director of Guideboat Capital, Mike Sutton and 4-time franchise CEO Dave Keil.

"We are confident that working alongside REP'M Group will allow Franworth to bring scale to our brands, creating more job opportunities and helping our franchisor partners and their franchisees succeed," said John Rotche. "REP'M Group is the best of the best at what they do, plain and simple. Since meeting the team and getting to know them on an individual level, I have full confidence that their professionalism and can-do attitude will propel this partnership to the top of the franchising industry. We are so excited for this strategic partnership and cannot wait to see where this partnership will go."

To learn more about REP'M Group, visit https://repmgroup.com/ or email Info@repmgroup.com for more information.

About REP'M Group

A full-service franchise development firm, REP'M Group works to provide franchisors with all the sales and real estate expertise they would need for successful growth. Founded as RPM by Rob Cambruzzi, the company initially began helping emerging brands scale through real estate before partnering with their first brand to start selling franchise licenses. Partnering with franchising experts Jason Ryan and Nick Sheehan, REP'M Group was officially formed in 2020, formulating four pillars of the business to appeal and aid to all phases of the Franchise Development process. Today, REP'M Group is home to over 60+ employees dedicated to facilitating top shelf franchise consulting services to over 20 brands nationwide. Visit www.repmgroup.com/ for more information.

About Franworth

Headquartered in Ann Arbor, MI, Franworth helps brands build a strong foundation, navigate their acceleration, and create economic value for both franchisors and their franchisees. Through its expansive suite of professional services and best-in-class processes, talent, technology, and proprietary supply chain system, Franworth specializes in mentoring emerging franchisors and helping them scale their businesses efficiently to achieve profitability and maximize their potential for success. Franworth's current portfolio of franchise brands includes The Lash Lounge®, The Barre Code®, skoah facial shop®, Garage Kings®, HomeSteady®, and HealthSource America's Chiropractor®. Visit https://www.franworth.com/ for more information.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/franchisings-elite-market-movers-repm-group-and-franworth-form-strategic-partnership-301657360.html

SOURCE REP’M Group

