Francis Hanjoe Tjia Is The Executive Chairman & CEO of Trans-China Automotive Holdings Limited (Catalist:VI2) And They Just Picked Up 1.1% More Shares

Investors who take an interest in Trans-China Automotive Holdings Limited (Catalist:VI2) should definitely note that the Executive Chairman & CEO, Francis Hanjoe Tjia, recently paid S$0.15 per share to buy S$308k worth of the stock. While that's a very decent purchase to our minds, it was proportionally a bit modest, boosting their holding by just 1.1%.

Trans-China Automotive Holdings Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent purchase by Executive Chairman & CEO Francis Hanjoe Tjia was not their only acquisition of Trans-China Automotive Holdings shares this year. They previously made an even bigger purchase of S$1.3m worth of shares at a price of S$0.18 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being S$0.15). It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. It is encouraging to see an insider paid above the current price for shares, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels. Francis Hanjoe Tjia was the only individual insider to buy shares in the last twelve months.

Francis Hanjoe Tjia bought a total of 30.21m shares over the year at an average price of S$0.18. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership Of Trans-China Automotive Holdings

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It appears that Trans-China Automotive Holdings insiders own 37% of the company, worth about S$34m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Trans-China Automotive Holdings Tell Us?

It is good to see the recent insider purchase. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. Insiders likely see value in Trans-China Automotive Holdings shares, given these transactions (along with notable insider ownership of the company). In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Trans-China Automotive Holdings. Case in point: We've spotted 5 warning signs for Trans-China Automotive Holdings you should be aware of, and 2 of these are a bit concerning.

