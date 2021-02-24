Francisco Partners is acquiring MyHeritage, sources say for $600M
Genealogy tracking online is a big business, and today comes some M&A news for one of the bigger names in the field. TechCrunch has learned and confirmed that Israel's MyHeritage.com -- a profitable site that lets people test DNA and track their family lineage and has some 62 million users -- is getting acquired by Francisco Partners, for a price that a source close to the deal tells us is $600 million.
A spokesperson for MyHeritage confirmed the deal to TechCrunch over the phone but not the price. Francisco Partners has not responded to our request for comment but we'll update this post as we learn more.
From what we understand the deal will be announced officially very soon. Update: we now have received a press release, so I guess that makes it "official."
The market for DNA tests and genealogy research is generally a very fragmented one, but within that MyHeritage has been an early player -- it has been around since 2003 -- and a prolific one at that.
In addition to its 62 million active users of its site -- which is available in 42 languages -- it also has a database of some 13 billion historical records. Users have built and expanded on some 58 million family trees on its platform.
“When I founded the company from my home eighteen years ago, I had a clear vision that drove me, and continues to drive me today – to make family history discovery easier using technology and to unlock the fun in genealogy: the human pursuit that bonds people,” said Gilad Japhet, founder and CEO of MyHeritage, in a statement. “With the help of an excellent and dedicated team, years of hard work, and with constant technological innovation, we created new and exciting ways for people to learn about their origins. In Francisco Partners we see a true partner for our journey ahead, not only demonstrated by the trust they are placing in our company through this acquisition, but in their desire for us to remain true to our vision by continuing along our path and helping us do what we do best – putting our users first and giving them life-enriching, and sometimes life-changing, experiences. This move will enable us to reach new heights, invest more resources in creating greater value for our users and to reach a larger audience. We’re incredibly excited for this next chapter in our company’s evolution.”
Indeed, while MyHeritage is already profitable, this deal represents a moment for the company (and its new owner) to double down on investing in what it does already and expanding its services to the next level.
That will hopefully include investment in its cybersecurity.
MyHeritage has had a very colorful, not always positive, profile in the public eye. It emerged as a key player in solving one of the most elusive murder cases in decades, the hunt for the Golden State Killer.
But is has also been the subject of a major data breach, compromising some 92 million accounts in 2018. Account details of some MyHeritage users were part of a huge trove of personal details -- collated from a number of breaches of several sites -- that were posted for sale online in 2019.
The deal is coming at a time when another major DNA player, 23andme, is going public way of a SPAC at a valuation of $3.5 billion.
Although a significantly smaller sum, $600 million would be a really strong exit for MyHeritage, which says it has only raised $49 million in funding since being founded in 2003, with investors including Accel, Index and Bessemer.
We'll update this post as we learn more.