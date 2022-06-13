Franco-Mine PDAC Delegation Closes the Market

TORONTO, June 13, 2022 /CNW/ - In celebration of the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) 2022 Convention, representatives from the Franco-Mine delegation joined Dean McPherson, Head, Global Mining, TMX Group, to close the market.

Currently, there are 12 mining companies in South Africa, with 22 properties listed on Toronto Stock Exchange and TSX Venture Exchange. In 2021, these companies raised approximately $55 million in equity capital.

Since its inception in 1932, the PDAC Convention has grown to be regarded as the world's premier mineral exploration and mining event. As the leading voice of Canada's mineral exploration and development community, PDAC's mission is to promote a globally responsible, vibrant and sustainable mineral exploration and development sector. With over 7,200 members, PDAC encourages leading practices in technical, environmental, safety and social performance in Canada and internationally. Visit www.pdac.ca/convention for more information.

SOURCE Toronto Stock Exchange

Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2022/13/c8974.html