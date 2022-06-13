U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,749.63
    -151.23 (-3.88%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,516.74
    -876.05 (-2.79%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,809.23
    -530.80 (-4.68%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,714.59
    -85.69 (-4.76%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    121.09
    +0.42 (+0.35%)
     

  • Gold

    1,820.20
    -55.30 (-2.95%)
     

  • Silver

    21.02
    -0.91 (-4.15%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0412
    -0.0114 (-1.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3660
    +0.2100 (+6.65%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2132
    -0.0177 (-1.44%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.4140
    -0.0060 (-0.00%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,287.73
    -4,190.16 (-15.25%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    494.43
    -47.45 (-8.76%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,205.81
    -111.71 (-1.53%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,987.44
    -836.85 (-3.01%)
     

Franco-Mine PDAC Delegation Closes the Market

·1 min read

TORONTO, June 13, 2022 /CNW/ - In celebration of the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) 2022 Convention, representatives from the Franco-Mine delegation joined Dean McPherson, Head, Global Mining, TMX Group, to close the market.

Currently, there are 12 mining companies in South Africa, with 22 properties listed on Toronto Stock Exchange and TSX Venture Exchange. In 2021, these companies raised approximately $55 million in equity capital.

Since its inception in 1932, the PDAC Convention has grown to be regarded as the world's premier mineral exploration and mining event. As the leading voice of Canada's mineral exploration and development community, PDAC's mission is to promote a globally responsible, vibrant and sustainable mineral exploration and development sector. With over 7,200 members, PDAC encourages leading practices in technical, environmental, safety and social performance in Canada and internationally. Visit www.pdac.ca/convention for more information.

SOURCE Toronto Stock Exchange

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2022/13/c8974.html

    Sentiment is low, everyone is bearish, and the stock market appears to be sinking to the bottom. However, looking at the case for Tesla (TSLA), with shares down ~38% year-to-date, RBC analyst Joseph Spak believes that now is the time to buy the dip. "Near-term set-up seems favorable... With investors primed for lower deliveries, we believe 2Q22 margins can surprise to upside," Spak opined. The analyst expects Q2 deliveries will drop to 249,000 (compared to Q1’s 310,000), due to the pricing actio