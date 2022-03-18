U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,463.12
    +51.45 (+1.17%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,754.93
    +274.17 (+0.80%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,893.84
    +279.06 (+2.05%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,086.14
    +21.12 (+1.02%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    105.10
    +2.12 (+2.06%)
     

  • Gold

    1,921.50
    -21.70 (-1.12%)
     

  • Silver

    25.14
    -0.48 (-1.88%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1061
    -0.0034 (-0.31%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.1480
    -0.0440 (-2.01%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3175
    +0.0024 (+0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    119.1700
    +0.5720 (+0.48%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,761.32
    +986.79 (+2.42%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    952.38
    +36.51 (+3.99%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,404.73
    +19.39 (+0.26%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,827.43
    +174.54 (+0.65%)
     

Franco-Nevada Files Year-End Disclosure Documents and Provides Details on Upcoming Virtual Investor Day

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • FNV

TORONTO, March 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Franco-Nevada Corporation announced that its Annual Information Form, Consolidated Annual Financial Statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2021 have been filed with Canadian securities regulatory authorities. Franco-Nevada has also filed its Form 40-F for the year ended December 31, 2021 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Copies of these documents may be obtained via www.sedar.com or www.sec.gov (for the Form 40-F).

Shareholders may also receive a copy of these documents without charge upon request to Franco-Nevada's Investor Relations Department, 199 Bay Street, Suite 2000, P.O. Box 285, Commerce Court Postal Station, Toronto, Ontario, Canada M5L 1G9 or to info@franco-nevada.com.

Details for Virtual Investor Day

Franco-Nevada's management team will host a Virtual Investor Day webcast, April 14, 2022 from 10:00 am ET to 12:00 pm ET to review its assets and to announce the release of the 2022 Asset Handbook and 2022 Environment, Social and Governance Report (ESG Report). Interested investors and analysts are invited to participate as follows:




Virtual Investor Day Webcast:

April 14th at 10:00 am ET to 12:00 pm ET



Dial–in Numbers:

North American Toll Free: 1–888–390–0546

Local and International: 416–764–8688



Webcast URL:

www.franco–nevada.com



Replay (available until April 21st):

North American Toll Free: 1–888–390–0541

Local and International: 416–764–8677

Pass code: 836179 #





Corporate Summary

Franco-Nevada Corporation is the leading gold-focused royalty and streaming company with the largest and most diversified portfolio of cash-flow producing assets. Its business model provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to cost inflation. Franco-Nevada is debt-free and uses its free cash flow to expand its portfolio and pay dividends. It trades under the symbol FNV on both the Toronto and New York stock exchanges. Franco-Nevada is the gold investment that works.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/franco-nevada-files-year-end-disclosure-documents-and-provides-details-on-upcoming-virtual-investor-day-301505873.html

SOURCE Franco-Nevada Corporation

Recommended Stories

  • The situation with the Fed today ‘is just wildly different,’ investment strategist says

    SEI Chief Investment Officer Jim Smigiel joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss potential Fed stimulus to a slowing economy, sector actions in financial and industrial stocks, inflation and stagflation concerns, and rising commodity prices impacting consumers and retail investors.

  • U.S. stocks end higher Friday, with indexes sweeping to best weekly gains since Nov. 2020

    U.S. stocks finished higher on Friday, with all three U.S. indexes sweeping to big weekly gains, after the Federal Reserve raised its benchmark rate for the first time since 2018 to help tighten financial conditions and tackle high inflation. The Fed move was widely expected, helping to embolden bullishness on Wall Street. S&P 500 rose about 51 points, or 1.2%, on Friday, booking at 6.2% weekly advance. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.8% Friday, but 5.5% for the week, while the Nasdaq Co

  • Why Nio Stock Is Soaring Today

    Shares of Nio (NYSE: NIO) surged this morning and were up 8.2% as of 10 a.m. ET. The electric vehicle (EV) stock has been highly volatile in recent weeks, but thanks to its Friday morning rally, Nio is all set to wrap up what could eventually be one of its strongest weeks in recent months. As of this writing, the stock is already 26.5% higher through the week.

  • Why Shares of Alibaba, Didi, and TAL Education Group Are Rising Today

    Chinese stocks continued their climb this week, sparked by Chinese regulators voicing support for Chinese stocks listed on foreign exchanges.

  • US STOCKS-Nasdaq, S&P rise on tech boost after Biden-Xi talks

    The Nasdaq and the S&P 500 indexes inched higher in volatile trading on Friday as megacap stocks gained ground, while investors assessed the talks between U.S. President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping over the Ukraine crisis. Nvidia, Tesla, Apple and Microsoft rose between 0.6% and 2.9%, boosting the tech-heavy Nasdaq.

  • Why billionaire Warren Buffett is buying this oil stock

    It makes perfect sense that Warren Buffett is aggressively buying this oil stock, says one energy strategist.

  • Down Over 50%, 2 Unstoppable Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now

    These businesses have fallen out of favor on Wall Street, but both could be big winners in the long run.

  • GameStop rises after earnings miss, Didi leads Chinese tech stock gains, Nvidia stock soars

    Yahoo Finance Live looks at several of the day's trending stock tickers

  • U.S.-listed Chinese shares surge, set for best week ever

    Bilibili was trading up 21%, JD.com up 9%, Alibaba gaining 10% and Baidu up 6.3%. The iShares MSCI China exchange-traded fund was up 5%. He said talks between Chinese and U.S. regulators on Chinese companies listed in the United States have made positive progress and regulators are working on specific cooperation plans.

  • Mullen Automotive stock rallies 20%

    Mullen Automotive Inc. shares rose more than 20% on Friday, bringing weekly gains to more than 100%, after the southern California electric-vehicle startup was featured in a couple of news outlets this week. Mullen hopes to have its Mullen Five, an electric crossover, for sale this year and has said it has a made "progress" on solid-state battery technology. The company did not immediately return a request for comment on stock action and its latest plans. Year-to-date, Mullen shares are down 47%

  • My wife and I are in our 50s with $300,000 in a 401(k) and $700,000 in a pension. I can’t work much longer and am ‘embarrassed’ we didn’t prepare better. Will we be able to ‘live a simple life’ in retirement?

    Many Americans are surprised to see they have not prepared as well as they had hoped for retirement when they finally get ready to call it quits. The bad news is, you’ll probably have to make some realistic assumptions of what your retirement will look like. If you’ve lived primarily paycheck to paycheck in your working years, that may continue to feel the case in your retirement.

  • Why Microsoft's Dividend Growth Is Still In the Early Innings

    I believe the company's future dividend growth is all but guaranteed

  • Burger King says Russia operator 'refused' to shutter restaurants

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Burger King's parent company said on Thursday it has not been able to close its 800 restaurants in Russia because its independent operator there "refused" to do so. Restaurant Brands International Inc said that to enforce its contracts with the partner, Alexander Kolobov, it would need the help of the Russian government, but "we know that will not practically happen anytime soon," according to a letter to employees from David Shear, president, international, of the company. Shear's long letter and Kolobov's response highlight the many complications bedeviling some American fast-food brands as they try to halt operations in Russia following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

  • How a Columbia professor became the scourge of activist short sellers

    You may not have heard of Joshua Mitts, a young Columbia University professor who is making some powerful enemies on Wall Street. The 36-year-old securities law specialist has become an increasingly influential figure in the hot debate over activist short selling since publishing a 2018 analysis of trading data that suggested some players were manipulating the market. Interviews with 12 people familiar with his work and career, including Mitts himself and some of his toughest critics, shed light on how an academic little known outside his field just a few years ago has since taken center stage in the ugly feud between short sellers and the companies they target.

  • Nvidia Stock Is Rallying. Next Week’s GTC Conference Can Keep It Going.

    Nvidia's flagship GTC conference and the company's investor day next week may provide momentum for a turnaround in the stock price.

  • Russian banks are so broke the biggest lender just got the go-ahead to issue digital assets like crypto

    Russia’s Sberbank just got permission to issue digital assets as the country’s central bank pivots to a more crypto-friendly stance. It probably needs to.

  • 4 Numbers That Make Ocugen an Extremely Risky Buy

    Ocugen (NASDAQ: OCGN), though, does not appear to be worth the gamble. The biopharmaceutical company's partnership with Bharat Biotech in developing Covaxin, a COVID-19 vaccine, had Ocugen investors hopeful for future profits following authorization from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). In the meantime, Ocugen's business is accumulating losses and burning through money.

  • Nasdaq outperformers: Nvidia, Tesla, DocuSign

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre joins the Live show to break down how stocks are moving in early trading.

  • NIO Earnings Preview: Here’s What You Need to Know

    Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker NIO Inc. (NIO) is on a massive expansion drive in 2022. The company is scheduled to release its fourth-quarter and full-year 2021 earnings results on March 24, 2022, after the market close, and investors eagerly wait to see if the upcoming financial data update justifies bullish ratings on NIO stock. NIO's Record High Deliveries to Lift Q4 Revenue The EV maker remains committed to providing monthly updates on vehicle deliveries. Vehicle deliveries during the f

  • Why one analyst is pushing to buy ‘oversold tech stocks’ like Apple

    Yahoo Finance reporter Emily McCormick discusses a new note out from Wedbush Analyst Dan Ives, who is pushing investors to buy oversold tech stocks like Apple.