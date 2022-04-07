Franco-Nevada To Release First Quarter 2022 Results
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- FNV
TORONTO , April 7, 2022 /CNW/ - Franco-Nevada today announced it will report its first quarter 2022 results as follows:
First Quarter 2022 Results Release
May 4th after market close
Conference Call and Webcast:
May 5th 10:00 am ET
Dial‑in Numbers:
Toll‑Free: 1‑888‑390‑0546
International: 416‑764‑8688
Webcast:
Replay (available until May 12th):
Toll‑Free: 1‑888‑390‑0541
International: 416‑764‑8677
Pass code: 255229 #
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/franco-nevada-to-release-first-quarter-2022-results-301520098.html
SOURCE Franco-Nevada Corporation
View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2022/07/c9514.html