Franco-Nevada To Release First Quarter 2023 Results

·1 min read

TORONTO, April 6, 2023 /CNW/ - Franco-Nevada today announced it will report its first quarter 2023 results as follows:

First Quarter 2023 Results Release:

May 2nd after market close



Conference Call and Webcast:

May 3rd 10:00 am ET



Dial–in Numbers:

Toll–Free: 1–888–390–0546

International: 416–764–8688



Conference Call URL (This allows participants to join

the conference call by phone without operator assistance.

Participants will receive an automated call back after

entering their name and phone number):

https://bit.ly/3XZq6FB



Webcast:

www.franco–nevada.com



Replay (available until May 10th):

Toll–Free: 1–888–390–0541

International: 416–764–8677

Passcode: 471262 #

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/franco-nevada-to-release-first-quarter-2023-results-301791398.html

SOURCE Franco-Nevada Corporation

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2023/06/c6087.html