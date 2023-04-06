Franco-Nevada To Release First Quarter 2023 Results
TORONTO, April 6, 2023 /CNW/ - Franco-Nevada today announced it will report its first quarter 2023 results as follows:
First Quarter 2023 Results Release:
May 2nd after market close
Conference Call and Webcast:
May 3rd 10:00 am ET
Dial–in Numbers:
Toll–Free: 1–888–390–0546
International: 416–764–8688
Conference Call URL (This allows participants to join
the conference call by phone without operator assistance.
Participants will receive an automated call back after
entering their name and phone number):
Webcast:
Replay (available until May 10th):
Toll–Free: 1–888–390–0541
International: 416–764–8677
Passcode: 471262 #
