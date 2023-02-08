U.S. markets close in 2 hours 6 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,122.41
    -41.59 (-1.00%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,011.77
    -144.92 (-0.42%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,923.02
    -190.76 (-1.57%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,948.69
    -23.91 (-1.21%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.44
    +1.30 (+1.69%)
     

  • Gold

    1,890.30
    +5.50 (+0.29%)
     

  • Silver

    22.39
    +0.21 (+0.94%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0731
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6510
    -0.0230 (-0.63%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2081
    +0.0029 (+0.24%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.2950
    +0.2230 (+0.17%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,883.37
    -16.67 (-0.07%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    527.16
    -9.73 (-1.81%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,885.17
    +20.46 (+0.26%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,606.46
    -79.01 (-0.29%)
     

FranConnect Reports Record Customer Growth and Expanded Partnerships Globally in 2022

·4 min read

Leading Provider of Franchise and Multi-location Management Solutions Nearly Doubled its Customer Base through Strategic Acquisition and Investments in Technology Enhancements

HERNDON, Va., Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FranConnect, the leading provider of franchise and multi-location management solutions for driving success in sales, operations, and marketing, proudly announces key milestone achievements in 2022 that have propelled its growth, customer experience, and innovation trajectory. FranConnect expanded partnerships with over 100 brands and welcomed over 120 new franchise brands and multi-location businesses to its customer base, including Pet Value, KOA, and Mathnasium. With more than 1,500 brands and 350,000 units worldwide relying on its solutions, FranConnect maintains its position as the "gold standard" and only platform helping multi-unit and franchise organizations achieve their business goals across all areas of their operations from supporting the brand to the owners and frontline employees.

FranConnect logo (PRNewsfoto/FranConnect)
FranConnect logo (PRNewsfoto/FranConnect)

"I want to thank our customers – who continue to partner with us year after year. Our industry-leading NPS shows how we continue to deliver for those brands – supporting their growth and transformation to enable better scale within their businesses," said Gabby Wong, CEO of FranConnect. "I am proud of our 2022 results, which demonstrate that our differentiated approach to supporting specific franchise and multi-location processes like unit sales, field operations, royalty collection, and frontline employee training is unmatched in the market. As the market leader year after year, we continue to prove that FranConnect can deliver with the speed, scale, and innovation that brands expect in today's dynamic market."

This announcement comes on the heels of continued innovation in FranConnect's core technology and offerings in the franchise market, including the acquisition of World Manager – a global provider of enterprise learning management and front-line employee engagement solutions to multi-unit businesses. Operations teams are now empowered to develop and deploy highly customized branded content to support front-line employee training for improved onboarding and engagement and enable brands to monitor engagement success at the unit-level. This acquisition expanded FranConnect's customer portfolio to include some of the largest multi-location brands, including Forever 21, Billabong, Long John Silver's, Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux, Nando's, Gloria Jean's Coffees, and Ben & Jerry's and further extend operations in Australia and Colombia.

As part of FranConnect's strategy to continuously enhance the value of its platform, the company delivered a number of new products and solutions, including:

  • Advanced Royalty Manager capabilities to support the complex royalty and fee calculations of international franchise systems.

  • New capabilities for Performance Management of active units, including Franchise Scorecards that aggregate operational and performance information across disparate data sources into benchmark KPIs and a new Projects capability to track growth initiatives rolling out across the franchise system.

  • Enhanced support for Multi-Unit Territory Development and Transfers and Terminations for enterprise brands.

  • New Consulting Programs to assist brands in tackling key growth challenges including how to speed up onboarding, increase franchisee performance and improve brand consistency.

To capitalize on growth opportunities, FranConnect expanded its employee headcount by 20% in 2022 and made significant hires including:

  • Michael Osovski named Vice President of Partnerships to expand FranConnect's strategic partnership program.

  • Larissa Levine named Vice President of Revenue Operations to scale go to market business processes.

  • Molly Aiken named Vice President of Enterprise Sales to support the growing need of enterprise brands.

  • Trevor Anthony named Chief of Staff to lead strategic planning and growth initiatives.

For more information on FranConnect's newest products or to schedule a demo of the platform, visit www.franconnect.com.

About FranConnect
FranConnect is the leading franchise management and multi-location management software provider. For 20 years, the FranConnect platform has served as the sales, operations, and marketing backbone for over 1500 brands worldwide. Nine of the Franchise Times' Top 10 Fastest-Growing franchise businesses as well as half of the franchise brands listed in the "Smartest Growing Brands" list rely on FranConnect to drive growth, improve profitability, and streamline operational performance. FranConnect customers span all sizes, growth phases, and industries and they grow 44% faster on average than the broader franchising market. Backed by private-equity investor Serent Capital, FranConnect is headquartered in Herndon, Virginia, with global offices in Australia, India, Colombia, and Canada.
For more information on FranConnect, visit www.franconnect.com.

Contact:
Morgan Assenmacher
massenmacher@fish-consulting.com

 

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/franconnect-reports-record-customer-growth-and-expanded-partnerships-globally-in-2022-301742258.html

SOURCE FranConnect

Recommended Stories

  • Why Enphase Energy's Stock Popped Then Dropped Today

    Expectations for a slowdown in some of Enphase's business in the first quarter took the air out of the stock today.

  • Intel Is Making a Catastrophic Mistake

    Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) might have just had one of the worst years in the history of blue chip stocks. During the year it lost $9.4 billion in free cash flow and the stock price fell nearly 50%. An inventory glut in the semiconductor industry, especially in PC chips, hammered peers like Advanced Micro Devices and Micron Technology as well, and a decline in PC demand is also weighing on performance.

  • AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) is Attracting Investor Attention: Here is What You Should Know

    Recently, Zacks.com users have been paying close attention to AMC Entertainment (AMC). This makes it worthwhile to examine what the stock has in store.

  • Why Capri Holdings Stock Dropped Like a Rock Today

    Shares of luxury fashion company Capri Holdings (NYSE: CPRI) dropped like a rock on Wednesday after the company delivered quarterly results and financial guidance that fell short of Wall Street's expectations. As of 10:30 a.m. ET, Capri Holdings stock was down by a whopping 25%, pushing it below where it was trading exactly 10 years ago. Wall Street's reaction to Capri Holdings' results for its fiscal 2023 third quarter looks a little extreme when considering its top-line figure.

  • Why Teva Pharmaceutical Stock Is Sliding Today

    Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE: TEVA) were sliding 5.4% lower as of 11:47 a.m. ET on Wednesday. The decline came after the drugmaker announced its 2022 full-year and fourth-quarter results. Teva reported fourth-quarter revenue of $3.88 billion, down 5% year over year.

  • 2 of the Fastest-Growing Stocks to Buy Now

    Overall, economic growth has slowed down over the past year or so, and many businesses are suffering as a result. In fact, some well-established businesses with clear paths to profitability are still growing at annualized rates of 50% or more -- and here are two that look especially promising. In the latest quarter, CrowdStrike's revenue grew 53% year over year despite the challenging economic climate, and while the company isn't consistently profitable yet on its bottom line, it is generating more free cash flow than ever before.

  • Better AI Stock: C3.ai vs. Palantir Technologies

    C3.ai (NYSE: AI) and Palantir (NYSE: PLTR) represent two different plays on the secular growth of the enterprise AI software market. C3 develops AI algorithms that can be integrated into an organization's existing software to automate tasks, improve employee safety, cut costs, and detect fraud. Palantir's platform accumulates large amounts of information from disparate sources to help organizations make better data-driven decisions.

  • Lumen stock plunges toward levels not seen in 34 years amid a ‘reset’

    The telecommunications company pressed the reset button and disappointed Wall Street with its outlook in a Tuesday afternoon report

  • Why C3.ai Stock Roared 9% Higher This Morning

    What happened After selling off 11% on Tuesday, shares of artificial intelligence stock C3.ai (NYSE: AI) roared back this morning, gaining 8.9% through 10:30 a.m. ET. It wasn't anything that C3.ai said or did, however, that sparked this rally.

  • CVS stock rises on earnings beat, Oak Street Health deal

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss fourth-quarter earnings for CVS.

  • Cathie Wood's Investment Firm has Bought These 3 Stocks at Least 7 Days In a Row

    Cathie Wood has made quite a name for herself as the top growth stock picker at Ark Invest in recent years. Wood has spent the last seven trading days buying metal 3D printing company Velo3D , the past eight sessions buying human tissue 3D printing company Organovo , and the past nine sessions buying clinical-stage oncology treatment company Repare Therapeutics . In 2022, Wood acquired 10.1 million new shares of Velo3D worth about $32 million, according to Stock Circle, bringing her ownership of outstanding stock to 5.8%.

  • Why Compass Minerals International Stock Is Sinking Today

    Shares of Compass Minerals International (NYSE: CMP) had tumbled nearly 13% at 10:30 a.m. ET on Wednesday. Compass Minerals International got "off to a mixed start" in its fiscal year, according to comments by CEO Kevin Crutchfield in the earnings press release. While results improved in its salt division, weak demand in its plant nutrition segment and cost pressures hurt its financial results.

  • Wall Street Analysts Think Energy Transfer LP (ET) Is a Good Investment: Is It?

    The average brokerage recommendation (ABR) for Energy Transfer LP (ET) is equivalent to a Buy. The overly optimistic recommendations of Wall Street analysts make the effectiveness of this highly sought-after metric questionable. So, is it worth buying the stock?

  • 15 dividend stocks whose 5% to 10% yields appear safe in 2023 and 2024 by this analysis

    V.F., an S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrat, raised its payout for at least 25 straight years before cutting. Here's how to select dividend stocks for safety.

  • Citi cuts its PayPal revenue forecast ahead of earnings

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Brian Sozzi breaks down a Citi’s decision to cut its revenue forecast for PayPal.

  • 2 Stocks With Multi-Bagger Potential to Buy in 2023

    Stocks may be up and down right now, but the current market environment won't last forever. Here are two top growth stocks with the potential to generate multi-bagger portfolio returns in the years ahead that investors may want to consider scooping up right now. Upstart has facilitated more than $30 billion in loans since its inception, and now offers a range of products, including personal loans and auto loans.

  • Apple Revenue Declines for the First Time Since 2019. Time to Sell?

    The largest company in the world by market capitalization, Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), reported a troubling metric during its latest earnings report: declining revenue. What makes this so significant is that it hasn't reported a quarter where this happened since 2019, making investors ask the obvious question: Is it time to sell Apple stock? Since the start of 2023, Apple's stock has been on a tear, up nearly 19%.

  • Ford Stock: The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly

    After a turbulent 2022 for the automotive industry, investors were thrilled when General Motors posted surprisingly strong fourth-quarter results. The better-than-expected earnings on strong revenue drove GM stock higher, and it also pulled competitor Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) stock higher in anticipation it would have similar results. Worse yet, Ford management didn't have many details about its plan to fix its problems -- at least, not yet.

  • No wonder Powell didn’t commit to extra hikes. Here are five reasons the January jobs report may be too good to be true.

    Traders took heart that Fed Chair Jerome Powell, when he wasn’t being questioned by David Rubinstein on how he gets by on $190,000 per year, didn’t commit on Tuesday to having to be even more aggressive on interest rates given the huge 517,000 surge in nonfarm payrolls. Powell said rates would have to go even higher than the market currently expects “if we continue to get” strong labor market or higher inflation reports. Economists at Morgan Stanley point out that the January number reflects three factors it believes to be temporary: unusually warm weather, the resolution of California higher-education strikes and a very strong seasonal adjustment boost.

  • Prudential Financial (PRU) Q4 Earnings Miss, Decrease Y/Y

    Prudential Financial's (PRU) fourth-quarter results reflect a poor performance across most of the segments, lower premiums and net investment income, offset by lower expenses.