Francotyp-Postalia Holding (ETR:FPH) shareholders have endured a 12% loss from investing in the stock five years ago

Ideally, your overall portfolio should beat the market average. But every investor is virtually certain to have both over-performing and under-performing stocks. So we wouldn't blame long term Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG (ETR:FPH) shareholders for doubting their decision to hold, with the stock down 13% over a half decade. Shareholders have had an even rougher run lately, with the share price down 12% in the last 90 days.

So let's have a look and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

Looking back five years, both Francotyp-Postalia Holding's share price and EPS declined; the latter at a rate of 11% per year. This fall in the EPS is worse than the 3% compound annual share price fall. So investors might expect EPS to bounce back -- or they may have previously foreseen the EPS decline.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

A Different Perspective

Francotyp-Postalia Holding provided a TSR of 1.9% over the last twelve months. But that return falls short of the market. On the bright side, that's still a gain, and it is certainly better than the yearly loss of about 2% endured over half a decade. It could well be that the business is stabilizing. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Francotyp-Postalia Holding that you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on German exchanges.

