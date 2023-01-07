U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,895.08
    +86.98 (+2.28%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,630.61
    +700.53 (+2.13%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,569.29
    +264.05 (+2.56%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,792.80
    +39.61 (+2.26%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.73
    +0.06 (+0.08%)
     

  • Gold

    1,870.50
    +29.90 (+1.62%)
     

  • Silver

    23.98
    +0.56 (+2.37%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0648
    +0.0124 (+1.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5690
    -0.1510 (-4.06%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2093
    +0.0182 (+1.53%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.0300
    -1.3620 (-1.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,932.88
    +109.46 (+0.65%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    395.25
    +3.69 (+0.94%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,699.49
    +66.04 (+0.87%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,973.85
    +153.05 (+0.59%)
     

Frank Azar Firm Aids Injured Veteran In Victory Over Insurance Company

Franklin D. Azar & Associates, P.C.
·3 min read

Aurora, Jan. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurora, Colorado -

Denver, CO - Franklin D. Azar & Associates represented an injured military veteran in his three-year battle with his insurance company - a battle over the extent of his injuries. A Denver jury delivered their verdict this month, ordering the company to provide additional compensation to the plaintiff as he deals with the long-term costs associated with the accident.

The case results from a 2019 crash on a rural road in the eastern part of El Paso County. The Frank Azar client, a man in his late thirties and a veteran of multiple tours of duty in Iraq and Afghanistan, survived a T-bone impact by a vehicle that failed to heed a yield sign. He sustained broken ribs and a head injury and was transported by Flight for Life to a hospital, where he received treatment for several days.

Franklin D. Azar senior attorney DezaRae LaCrue won a victory at trial
Franklin D. Azar senior attorney DezaRae LaCrue won a victory at trial

The other driver was cited for failure to yield. The Azar client, who had little memory of the incident, filed a claim to address his medical bills and other damages and received $250,000 from the other motorist’s insurance, the maximum limit of his policy. However, concern over a need for future care because of the head injury also led the client to file a claim under his own insurance policy’s underinsured motorist coverage. During his military service, the individual had previously suffered a traumatic brain injury, which significantly raised the prospect of complications from the subsequent car crash head trauma, according to a representative of the firm.

The insurance company offered $15,000 to settle the case before trial. "The company took the position that he had already been fully compensated," says Azar senior attorney DezaRae LaCrue. "But there were real concerns about his future care and whether he could do certain activities after sustaining an injury like this."

At trial, LaCrue and the Azar legal team presented evidence regarding the circumstances of the crash, resulting injuries, and the likelihood of future medical needs. The jury awarded the plaintiff close to $35,000 in damages; with interest and costs, the total judgment is expected to be around $75,000. LaCrue says her client is pleased with the result.

"My client is a soldier," she says. "He wants to get on with his life, and we want to make sure he has the means to do that."

According to a representative of the firm, the attorneys at Franklin D. Azar & Associates have helped thousands of injured people obtain complete and timely compensation for their losses. "Our proven track record and expertise have allowed us to grow into the largest personal injury law firm in Colorado, with offices in Denver, Aurora, Thornton, Fort Collins, Greeley, Grand Junction, Colorado Springs, and Pueblo. If you've been injured in a bus, truck, bicycle, motorcycle or car accident, you may be entitled to compensation." For more information, Franklin D. Azar & Associates can be reached at (303) 900-5595, or contacted via their website.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kaBarA1cH88


Related News: Jury Awards Franklin D. Azar Client with $35,000 in Damages Stemming From Auto Accident.

###

For more information about Franklin D. Azar & Associates, P.C., contact the company here:

Franklin D. Azar & Associates, P.C.
Media Relations
(303) 900-5595
info@fdazar.com
https://www.fdazar.com/
14426 E Evans Ave
Aurora, CO 80014

CONTACT: Media Relations


Recommended Stories

  • Fast food joints can help battle climate change, new study finds—even without reducing paper and plastic use

    But the solution could backfire, casting an ‘undeserved health halo’ around some deceptively unhealthy menu items, one of the study’s authors warns.

  • Speaker McCarthy Promises Debates Won't be Personal

    House Speaker Kevin McCarthy speaks early Saturday morning on the floor and makes a promise to Rep. Hakeem Jeffries of New York, the Democratic leader. Follow Bloomberg for business news & analysis, up-to-the-minute market data, features, profiles and more: http://www.bloomberg.com Connect with us on... Twitter: https://twitter.com/business Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/bloombergbusiness/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/quicktake/?hl=en

  • Seattle Schools Sue Big Tech Over Youth Mental Health Crisis

    (Bloomberg) -- The Seattle city school district filed a novel lawsuit blaming Big Tech for poisoning youth with social media addiction, saying the schools can’t fulfill their educational mission while students are suffering from anxiety, depression and other psychological troubles.Most Read from BloombergMcCarthy’s Speaker Deal Could Stymie Defense Spending Next YearSalesforce Guts Tableau After Spending $15.7 Billion in 2019 DealTrump’s Troubles Mount as Special Counsel Gets New 2020 EvidenceMo

  • IBM Loses Top Patent Spot After Decades as Leader

    (Bloomberg) -- International Business Machines Corp. dropped from the top spot for US patents in 2022, the first time in decades Big Blue hasn’t claimed the most in a year, signaling a strategy shift at the longtime intellectual property leader.Most Read from BloombergMcCarthy’s Speaker Deal Could Stymie Defense Spending Next YearSalesforce Guts Tableau After Spending $15.7 Billion in 2019 DealTrump’s Troubles Mount as Special Counsel Gets New 2020 EvidenceMorphe Brand Once Valued at $2 Billion

  • FTX's US Leadership, Bahamas Liquidators Say They've 'Resolved' Most of Their Issues

    FTX's U.S. leadership and the company's Bahamas wing's court-appointed liquidators have formed a cooperation agreement addressing how assets may be inventoried and disposed of, among other issues, a press release Friday said.

  • FTX Reaches Agreement With Bahamas Liquidators on Asset Recovery

    FTX’s new management and liquidators in the Bahamas have signed an agreement to cooperate and collect assets on behalf of creditors, capping off a prolonged row between the two parties over who controls the bankrupt exchange’s remaining property.

  • Venezuela owes over $20 million to law firms on guarding overseas assets

    Venezuela owes $20.7 million to U.S. law firms handling litigation against creditors seeking to collect unpaid debts from bond defaults and nationalizations carried out more than 15 years ago, according to a document seen by Reuters. The South American nation owes bondholders and companies more than $60 billion over companies nationalized under then-President Hugo Chavez as well as over defaulted bonds from the country and state oil firm PDVSA. Some U.S. courts have granted creditors rights to negotiate the sale of Venezuelan assets abroad in order to collect debts, such as the Citgo refinery, the crown jewel of Venezuela's overseas assets, and a subsidiary of PDVSA.

  • SEC Investigating FTX Investors’ Due Diligence: Reuters

    The U.S. regulator is looking at whether financiers did their homework on a crypto exchange since accused of sloppy governance.

  • Google challenges Android antitrust ruling in India's Supreme Court

    Google has filed a legal challenge in India's Supreme Court to block a ruling by the country's antitrust watchdog that will force the U.S. company to change how it markets its Android platform, court records showed on Saturday. The Competition Commission of India (CCI) in October fined the Alphabet Inc unit $161 million for exploiting its dominant position in the market for Android, which powers 97% of smartphones in India and is a key growth region for the U.S. giant. The challenge comes after Google suffered a setback on Wednesday when an appeals tribunal rejected its request to block the antitrust ruling.

  • Twitter hires law firm slammed by Musk multiple times: reports

    Twitter has hired law firm Perkins Coie to represent them in a civil suit seeking $10 billion. In December, CEO Elon Musk bashed the firm, saying no company should use them.

  • FTC’s proposed ban on noncompete agreements could have biggest impact on tech industry

    A proposed FTC ban on noncompete agreements would apply across all industries and income levels, but could have the biggest impact on the tech industry.

  • Jeremy Renner posts hospital photo, thanks medical staff in recovery update

    Jeremy Renner shared a medical update on Friday after suffering from a snowplow accident on New Year's Day. He thanked the medical ICU team for helping his recovery,

  • Singapore Arbitrator Rules Against Mining Software Firm Poolin’s IOU Model, But the Firm Hasn't Paid Yet

    Poolin had issued I-owe-you tokens in exchange for its users’ crypto deposits. A Singapore judge said that’s not okay.

  • U.S. judge accepts Danske Bank guilty plea in $2 billion pact to end Estonia probe

    A U.S. judge on Thursday accepted Danske Bank's guilty plea to a bank fraud conspiracy charge and agreement to pay more than $2 billion to end probes into anti-money laundering failures in a now-shuttered branch in Estonia. U.S. District Judge Naomi Reice Buchwald accepted the plea at a hearing in Manhattan federal court, with Danske's senior general counsel in attendance. The $2.06 billion payout by Denmark's largest bank includes $1.21 billion to the U.S. government, $178.6 million to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and a criminal fine of $672.3 million to Danish authorities, court records showed.

  • Donald Trump ordered by judge to face New York fraud lawsuit

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -A New York judge on Friday said former U.S. President Donald Trump must face a lawsuit by the state's attorney general accusing him of fraudulently overvaluing his namesake real estate company's assets and his own net worth. Attorney General Letitia James had sued Trump, his adult children Donald Jr., Eric and Ivanka and the Trump Organization last September over an alleged scheme to inflate Trump's assets by billions of dollars through a decade of lies to banks and insurers, in what she called a "staggering" fraud. Justice Arthur Engoron of the state Supreme Court in Manhattan rejected defense claims that James waited too long to sue, fell short of establishing fraud, and should have better justified the $250 million of damages she is seeking.

  • McDonald's franchisee settles U.S. agency's sexual harassment lawsuit

    The franchise operator of 18 McDonald's locations in Nevada, Arizona and California agreed to pay $1,997,500 to settle regulatory charges it allowed pervasive sexual harassment at its restaurants, the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission said on Friday. Since at least 2017, AMTCR Inc knew about and let supervisors, managers and other workers intimidate and make unwanted sexual advances, touching and offensive comments toward victims, who were mainly teenage employees, the EEOC said. On Thursday, U.S. District Judge Jennifer Dorsey in Las Vegas approved a three-year consent decree requiring AMTCR to retain an outside monitor to oversee its handling of harassment and retaliation claims.

  • Peloton Reaches Costly Settlement Related to Treadmill Recall

    By imposing one of its largest penalties, the CPSC is sending 'is a loud and clear warning to companies who continue to sell dangerous products.'

  • Peloton fined $19 million for not reporting treadmill safety issues

    Peloton agreed to pay a $19 million fine for failing to disclose defects with its Tread+ treadmill, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

  • Celsius Co-Founder Sued by New York Attorney General

    Lawsuit alleges the former chief executive made false statements to investors about the soundness of Celsius’s financial condition.

  • Judge considers sanctioning Trump's lawyers in ongoing New York $250M civil lawsuit

    The judge overseeing New York Attorney General Letitia James' $250 million civil lawsuit against former President Trump is pondering whether to sanction his attorneys, new court filings revealed Thursday. Judge Arthur Engoron, in an email to the attorneys, said he "is considering imposing sanctions for frivolous litigation" over Trump's motion to dismiss the lawsuit. Trump's attorneys, Alina Habba, Christopher Kise and Clifford Robert, argued the lawsuit should be dismissed because the attorney general lacks standing or capacity to sue.