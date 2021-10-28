U.S. markets closed

Frank Branson Earns the Texas Bar's Highest Honor for a Texas Trial Lawyer

·2 min read

Bar Foundation's Secrest Award identifies the state's top trial lawyer based on review of many criteria

DALLAS, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Iconic trial lawyer Frank L. Branson has earned the top honor for a trial lawyer practicing in Texas – the Texas Bar Foundation's Ronald Secrest Outstanding Trial Lawyer Award.

The Secrest Award honors the state's top courtroom practitioner based on peer recognition and careful evaluation of trial and advocacy skills, commitment to the highest standards of ethical and moral conduct, and proven record of success.

The founder of Dallas-based Law Offices of Frank L. Branson, Mr. Branson and his trial team represent clients in a variety of personal injury cases across the Southwest. They routinely achieve major wins involving transportation crashes, oil field accidents, and serious injuries resulting from defective products and reckless or negligent corporate practices. In the last six years, Mr. Branson and his attorneys have won four verdicts that were recognized by VerdictSearch among the Top 100 in the nation.

In addition to the Secrest Award, 2021 saw repeat selection by peer attorneys and Thomson Reuters/Super Lawyers researchers as one of the Top 10 lawyers in Texas. It is an honor he has earned every year since 2007.

Mr. Branson has earned repeat inclusion in D Magazine's Best Lawyers in Dallas list, the Best Lawyers in America, and the Lawdragon 500. He has been named to Texas Lawbook's "Lions of the Bar," The National Law Journal's "50 Most Influential Lawyers in the U.S.," and D CEO's "Dallas 500: The Most Powerful Business Leaders."

For the past two years, the firm has been recognized by the National Law Journal and The National Trial Lawyers as the Elite Trial Lawyers "Law Firm of the Year" for product liability litigation. In 2019, the Texas Trial Lawyers Association honored Mr. Branson with its Lifetime Achievement Award while the Dallas Trial Lawyers Association named him among its Living Legends.

The Law Offices of Frank L. Branson represents clients in cases involving complex product liability, catastrophic injury, truck accidents, commercial air crashes, electrical and gas explosions, and truck and auto catastrophic injury. To learn more about the firm, visit http://www.flbranson.com.

Media Contact:
Robert Tharp
800-559-4534
robert@androvett.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/frank-branson-earns-the-texas-bars-highest-honor-for-a-texas-trial-lawyer-301411549.html

SOURCE Law Offices of Frank L. Branson

