Frank D'Andrea Appointed to the Electrical Safety Authority Board of Directors

MISSISSAUGA, ON, July 7, 2022 /CNW/ - Frank D'Andrea has been appointed to the Board of Directors of the Electrical Safety Authority (ESA).

"On behalf of our Board of Directors, we are pleased to appoint Frank D'Andrea to the Board," said ESA Chair Annette Bergeron. "The mandate of the Electrical Safety Authority is to improve electrical safety in the province of Ontario and keep people safe from electrical harms. Frank's experience in the utility industry with Hydro One is valuable for ESA to maintain connection to the local distribution companies."

"Frank's experience in efficiency optimization; technological and business transformation; stakeholder relations; and pension fund performance will be an asset at the Board table," said Josie Erzetic, President and CEO of ESA. She added, "We welcome his input as we continue our transformation to a modern regulator".

Currently, Frank holds the position of Vice President, Reliability Standards and Chief Regulatory Officer with Hydro One.

"ESA's vision is an inspirational one where we need to collectively achieve safety excellence as an industry that is rooted in the belief that accidents are preventable, and that we can achieve zero serious incidents through advocacy, education and training", said Frank D'Andrea. He added, "The ESA needs to be at the forefront of this transformation because safety cannot take a back seat to any change".

Mr. D'Andrea's appointment will be effective September 24, 2022 for a term of 3 years. He will be one of the 2 directors from the licensed electricity distributor (electrical utility) sector and is replacing Peter Gregg whose term expires on September 24, 2022 – after serving 3 terms, including as Chair of the Board.

ESA conducted an open and public recruitment process over the last few months. Mr. D'Andrea's appointment is one of nine board of directors appointed by the ESA Board. The remaining board members are appointed by the Minister of Government and Consumer Services.

About the Electrical Safety Authority

The Electrical Safety Authority's (ESA's) role is to enhance public electrical safety in Ontario. As an administrative authority acting on behalf of the Government of Ontario, ESA is responsible for administering specific regulations related to the Ontario Electrical Safety Code, the licensing of Electrical Contractors and Master Electricians, electricity distribution system safety, and electrical product safety. ESA works extensively with stakeholders throughout the province on education, training and promotion to foster electrical safety across the province.

