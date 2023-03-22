U.S. markets close in 4 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,950.39
    -52.48 (-1.31%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,120.93
    -439.67 (-1.35%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,716.92
    -143.19 (-1.21%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,747.41
    -30.33 (-1.71%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.32
    +0.65 (+0.93%)
     

  • Gold

    1,969.40
    +28.30 (+1.46%)
     

  • Silver

    23.08
    +0.66 (+2.94%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0862
    +0.0090 (+0.84%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5000
    -0.1060 (-2.94%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2274
    +0.0055 (+0.45%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.1530
    -1.3070 (-0.99%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    26,771.74
    -1,438.60 (-5.10%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    584.91
    -31.03 (-5.04%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,566.84
    +30.62 (+0.41%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,466.61
    +520.94 (+1.93%)
     
BREAKING:

Fed raises rates 0.25% amid banking crisis, signals hikes nearing end

Frank D'Angelo, Canadian Businessman to run for Mayor of Toronto

CNW Group
·5 min read

TORONTO, March 22, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, Frank D'Angelo issued the following statement with regards to his candidacy for Mayor of Toronto:

Frank D'Angelo (CNW Group/Frank D'Angelo)
Frank D'Angelo (CNW Group/Frank D'Angelo)

It's with humility and great pride that today I announce my candidacy for Mayor of Toronto.

I was born and raised in Toronto and had an Italian immigrant family upbringing, which like most people had its ups and downs and also made me the man I am today, for which I am thankful for.  I thank the people of Toronto for accepting my father and mother with open arms when they immigrated from Italy. They raised a family here which gave us the most incredible opportunities.  I have been blessed in my life to live in the greatest city in the world where I have been able to follow and live all of my dreams.

And now, at this stage of my life, I want to give back to Toronto, the city that raised me, took care of me, and made me proud to be a Canadian and a Torontonian. My goal is to ensure that Toronto is set on the right path for the future of all our citizens, and I'm committed to working night and day to achieve this, if the voters will give me that chance.

In this election candidates will promise numerous ideas to win votes. However, all the experienced political candidates offer outdated proposals that have failed to yield results in the past. What Toronto requires are fresh creative ideas, as well as a new perspective to take the city to newer and greater heights.

I am not a professional politician. I am coming into this race as a concerned citizen, and a business man who knows how to be a team captain that can provide innovative solutions to solve the problems facing our city.

Today, I'll begin by discussing just six (6) aspects of my platform that I believe are essential for addressing the underlying issues in our city. These measures are just a part of my overall plan to address the challenges we face.

  1. The city's infrastructure is in dire need of repair. Major arteries are deteriorating at an aggressive rate and fixing them will require a considerable investment of hundreds of millions of dollars. Continuously raising taxes on residents is not a sustainable solution and only adds to the burden on citizens. Additionally, thousands of non-residents use our roads without contributing to the city's taxes, which is a problem. To address this issue, I will advocate for tolls on main arteries leading into the city for vehicles coming from outside areas to help fund infrastructure that is not the sole asset of the people of Toronto.


  2. Ensuring the safety of our city is of utmost importance to me. To achieve this goal, I'm committed to providing our police force with the necessary resources to carry out their duties with confidence and security. Moreover, I plan to equip them with the tools and training needed to address domestic abuse and mental health incidents, fostering a safer environment for both the people of Toronto and our law enforcement personnel who keep us all safe.


  3. It's essential that we give our transit system a much-needed upgrade to encourage people to use it once more. We must increase ridership and make it self-sustaining, as it has been operating at a loss for far too long. Furthermore, the safety of our citizens while using the TTC must be a top priority. I pledge to tackle these concerns head on.


  4. Climate change is an undeniable reality that we must acknowledge and adapt to in our modern world. It is my aspiration for Toronto to take the lead in this movement. The federal government has already announced that gas-powered vehicles will be banned by 2030. As the mayor, I aim to introduce a green zone as a pilot project to demonstrate that Toronto can become the environmental leader in the nation.


  5. Addressing the issue of homelessness directly and implementing sustainable solutions. It's unacceptable to ignore the plight of less fortunate individuals, they deserve the same care and support as any other citizen. This problem has persisted for far too long, and I am personally committed to getting it to a much better place.


  6. It's crucial that Toronto becomes an affordable city once again. I am committed to ensuring that all Toronto citizens have access to affordable housing, so that families don't have to move far away from their roots due to unaffordable living costs. To achieve this, I plan to facilitate the construction of more purpose-built affordable housing developments throughout the city.

These are just a few of the issues that I will be addressing, and there will be more to come. It's high time City Hall becomes a beacon of hope and I plan to get to work on day one if the voters of Toronto give me that chance. I value openness and transparency, and I will always speak frankly with the citizens of Toronto.

My name is Frank D'Angelo, I am just Being Frank as I run for mayor.

About Frank D'Angelo:
Frank D'Angelo is a Toronto businessman, restauranter, philanthropist, screenwriter, director, actor, musician and Canadian talk show host.

SOURCE Frank D'Angelo

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2023/22/c3830.html

Recommended Stories

  • DWAC Stock Falls As Digital World Fires CEO; Trump Grand Jury Delayed

    Digital World ousted its chief executive as Trump's legal challenges approach a critical juncture. DWAC stock fell Wednesday.

  • What is the Federal Reserve's 2023 meeting schedule? Here when the Fed will meet again

    The Federal Reserve's next meeting begins March 21 and its decision on rate hikes is due on March 22. Here are the other Fed Meetings in 2023

  • Federal Reserve raises interest rates 0.25% to highest since 2007 amid bank crisis

    The Federal Reserve raised interest rates by another 0.25% on Wednesday as the central bank works to bring down elevated inflation while also grappling with the fallout from a global banking crisis and resulting market shocks.

  • Federal Reserve Hikes Key Rate, Signals It's Almost Done; S&P 500 Wavers

    The Federal Reserve hiked its key rate, but investors expect a U-turn as the bank crisis raises risk of recession. The S&P 500 wavered.

  • As Manhattan DA Bragg Targets Trump, His Rivals Are Teaming Up

    (Bloomberg) -- As Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg appears poised to indict former President Donald Trump, some of the prosecutor’s most prominent New York critics have gathered under one roof.Most Read from BloombergBomb Threat Called In to New York Court Where Trump Hearing HeldFed Caught Between Inflation and Bank CrisisA New Chapter of Capitalism Emerges From the Banking CrisisFinally, a Serious Offer to Take Putin Off Russia’s HandsXi Aligns With Putin Against US, But Hesitates on Ga

  • First Republic Rescue May Rely on US Backing to Reach a Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Wall Street leaders and US officials discussing an intervention at First Republic Bank are exploring the possibility of government backing to encourage a deal that would shore up the lender, people with knowledge of the situation said. The shares dropped Wednesday morning.Most Read from BloombergBomb Threat Called In to New York Court Where Trump Hearing HeldFed Caught Between Inflation and Bank CrisisA New Chapter of Capitalism Emerges From the Banking CrisisFinally, a Serious Of

  • Raising FDIC's deposit protection limit should be considered -U.S. Senate majority leader

    A proposal to raise the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation's $250,000 limit for protecting depositors' accounts should be considered, but any costs should be paid by the banks, not taxpayers, U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said on Wednesday. "Raising the $250,000 FDIC limit is a serious proposal and should be carefully studied," Schumer told reporters at the U.S. Capitol. But the issue carried "a moral hazard which could have significant impact on our economy in the long run," Schumer added.

  • ‘Ghost jobs’ are the latest thing workers need to worry about: That role you’re applying for might actually be fake

    If you’ve ever applied to a job only to hear back that the company isn’t actually hiring for the listing, you're the victim of a ghost job.

  • Elon Musk Names Big Loser in Russia-Ukraine War

    The billionaire and big Ukraine supporter says that the conflict has fostered a Russia-China alliance, while US diplomacy has shown its limits.

  • A TikTok ban would mean losing more than viral dance videos

    A ban on TikTok could have implications for free speech, creators, advertisers, and even politicians.

  • Rolls-Royce secures funding to develop lunar nuclear reactor

    Rolls-Royce announced it secured about $3.5 million in funding from the U.K. Space Agency to develop a nuclear reactor to power a base on the moon someday.

  • Coinbase asks Supreme Court to keep customer disputes out of court

    If the plaintiffs prevail, Coinbase and other companies requiring their customers to agree to arbitrate disputes could see more costly, time-consuming, and public litigation.

  • What is the trade, investment relationship between China and Russia?

    President Xi Jinping's ninth visit to Russia as Chinese leader, featuring a meeting with Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, is expected to usher in greater economic cooperation between the countries after bilateral trade saw an annual rise of 29.3 per cent last year, to US$190.3 billion. Last year's bilateral trade figure represented an increase of 116 per cent over a decade ago, as tensions with the United States and its allies over the Ukraine war have been pushing Russia and China closer. In

  • US not considering 'blanket insurance' for bank deposits, Yellen says

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Wednesday that the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) was not considering providing "blanket insurance" for banking deposits following the collapse of two prominent U.S. banks this month. Yellen made the comments at a hearing of a U.S. Senate appropriations subcommittee, where lawmakers posed questions about the U.S. administration's efforts to protect depositors and prevent bank runs. Yellen told the Subcommittee on Financial Services and General Government that President Joe Biden's administration was focused on stabilizing the banking system and improving public confidence in it.

  • NATO to hold Ukraine meeting despite Hungary's objections

    NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said Tuesday that he would call a high-level meeting of the military organization’s main forum for cooperation with Ukraine next month despite objections from Hungary. The NATO-Ukraine Commission hasn't met at ministerial level for several years. The last meeting was held at a lower level in 2019 in Kyiv, with NATO ambassadors joining Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and some of his Cabinet ministers, about three years before Russia's full-scale invasion.

  • Shou Zi Chew wants to dismantle the idea that TikTok is a Chinese app

    When TikTok chief Shou Zi Chew testifies at the US Congress tomorrow (Mar. 23), he will try to dismantle any and all notions about the app sharing US user data with the Chinese government.

  • The U.S. May Ban TikTok. How China Could Retaliate.

    China could attempt to block a forced sale, or it could go tit-for-tat with U.S. companies, Adam Segal writes.

  • Fed Raises Rates but Nods to Greater Uncertainty After Banking Stress

    Officials voted unanimously to increase their benchmark short-term rate by a quarter percentage point.

  • Xi Aligns With Putin Against US, But Hesitates on Gas Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Xi Jinping used two days of talks in Moscow to firmly align with Russia against the US. But the Chinese leader held back from offering Vladimir Putin something he’s been looking for: A commitment to buy a lot more gas. Most Read from BloombergBomb Threat Called In to New York Court Where Trump Hearing HeldFed Caught Between Inflation and Bank CrisisA New Chapter of Capitalism Emerges From the Banking CrisisXi Aligns With Putin Against US, But Hesitates on Gas DealFirst Republic Re

  • Europe’s banks in danger of another doom loop, with perilously little protection

    Mortgage holders can breathe a sigh of relief. As the crisis in financial markets deepens, the pressure to reverse policy and cut interest rates grows. But don't celebrate too soon; if today's turmoil sparks a recession, then it will be sharply rising unemployment, not more expensive mortgages, that will quickly become the primary concern. The British economist John Maynard Keynes called it the “paradox of thrift” – the idea that while saving for a rainy day is to be commended at an individual l