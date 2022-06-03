Frank Glassner Views Change In Human Capital Management

Truckee, California, June 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Frank Glassner, the CEO of Veritas Executive Compensation Consultants, recently examined new information and data from research done on Human Capital Management in a company’s first and second years.

Some of the major themes examined by Glassner and his elite team have the chance to provide insight into how human capital management is handled in the business world. Taking that information and improving upon it is what Veritas strives for with its clients every day.

The release contains a complete analysis of 103 filings from S&P 500 companies. When comparing the previous first-year results to the second year, there are a lot of similarities. However, small changes provide valuable insight for opportunities to improve human capital management.

One of the biggest takeaways from this analysis involves companies providing more in-depth information on different topics in year one compared to year two.

Providing information such as gender and race breakdown can be helpful. Team member geography, turnover, and health and safety saw a significant increase. The numbers from health and safety remain skewed due to COVID-19.

The study shows that the competitive job market makes it crucial for businesses to highlight their talent recruiting strategies. There’s also an increased focus on talent development within the company to help retain those with promise.

Managing human capital already at the company generally proves more cost-effective than going out and obtaining talent repeatedly.

Acquiring and holding onto top-level talent is particularly important to Frank Glassner and his elite team at Veritas Executive Compensation Consultants.

The consulting firm works to put together compensation plan recommendations to keep talent around. Top-level executives and shareholders want to see quality compensation plans that stand out even in crowded markets.

Frank Glassner and his elite team at Veritas find that organizations will provide information as long as it’s relatively brief and to the point. Diversity, geography, talent development, and health and safety all matter to a business.

Employees, investors, consultants, and more want human capital management disclosures in as much detail as possible. More details on human capital management will only improve the success of Veritas as a consulting firm.

This is why Frank Glassner and his elite team take a look at these reports and break them down from their perspective.

You can find the newsletter about human capital management online on the Veritas Executive Consultants website.

