Frank Lloyd Wright's Taliesin to Unveil UNESCO World Heritage Plaque

Unveiling Ceremony Will be Celebrated both virtually and in person on September 15

SPRING GREEN, Wis., Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Taliesin Preservation and the Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation are unveiling a new plaque at the architect's 800-acre estate in the rural Driftless Hills near Spring Green, WI, celebrating the site's inclusion on the UNESCO World Heritage list. The in-person media event and virtual public streaming watch party will feature special guests, including Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers. UNESCO (United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization) recognizes landmarks or sites for cultural, historical, or scientific relevance.

Media Partners are invited to attend the plaque unveiling in-person at Taliesin on September 15, 2021, at 9 a.m. Please RSVP to Aron Meudt-Thering at athering@taliespreservation.org. The public is invited to be a part of this wonderful event at noon CST on Facebook, YouTube, and at taliesinpreservation.org.

"This is an incredible moment for Taliesin Preservation, our sister organization The Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation, and our incredible community of friends, partners and donors. As a UNESCO World Heritage Site we are now officially recognized worldwide for bringing outstanding cultural and natural heritage to humanity—and we pledge to continue this as a laboratory for living in the 21st century."- Carrie Rodamaker, Executive Director, Taliesin Preservation

"This designation is a great source of national pride, and while eight buildings are included in the inscription, it recognizes the importance of Wright's work, embodied in every one of his buildings and designs. These sites are not simply World Heritage monuments because they are beautiful. It's so much more than that. These are places of profound influence, inspiration and connection." - Stuart Graff, President & CEO, Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation

Taliesin Preservation produces innovative cultural and educational programming at Taliesin, Frank Lloyd Wright's 800-acre estate in the rural Driftless hills of Wisconsin. Taliesin has served as a living laboratory for over one-hundred years, exploring and advancing organic principles in everyday life, where home, community, farm, the arts, education and the environment are deeply connected and work as an integrated whole.

The Frank Lloyd Wright Building Conservancy, based in Chicago, IL, spearheaded the serial nomination of eight major works by Wright. The inscription includes Unity Temple, the Frederick C. Robie House, Hollyhock House, Fallingwater, the Herbert and Katherine Jacobs House, Taliesin, Taliesin West and the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum.

The inscription for Wright's works was announced in 2019, during the 43rd session of the World Heritage Committee. Wright's buildings are the first US Modern Architecture to be included on the United Nations' list of the world's most significant cultural and natural sites, representing American design for the first time on a global stage. Taliesin was chosen to be a part of this honor as a great example of an organic connection to the surrounding landscape of the driftless region. The inscription is an honorary distinction that provides additional protection of the properties.

