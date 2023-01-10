U.S. markets close in 1 hour 27 minutes

Frankfurt, London, Amsterdam & Paris (FLAP) - Continuing as Major Data Center Investment Hubs in Europe. More than USD 5 Billion Investments Expected by 2027 - Arizton

·10 min read

CHICAGO, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's latest research report, the FLAP data center market will grow at a CAGR of 3% from 2021-2027. The investments in the FLAP market is driven by digitalization, the adoption of advanced technologies, and increased connectivity. The availability of free cooling and support from local government increase investments in the data center market. Governments in the FLAP market are focused on installing and generating renewable energy sources in data center facilities. For instance, Telehouse, a subsidiary of KDDI, announced aims for achieving net zero emissions by 2026.

FLAP Data Center Market

FLAP Data Center Market Report Scope

Report Attributes

Details

Market Size (2027)

USD 5 Billion

Market Size (2021)

USD 4.3 Billion

CAGR (2021-2027)

3 %

Market Size (Area)

2.84 million sq. Feet (2027)

Market Size (Power Capacity)

582 MW (2027)

Historic Year

2019-2020

Base Year

2021

Forecast Year

2022-2027

Key Prominent Vendors

Data Center Construction Contractors & Sub-Contractors: 2bm, AECOM, Arup, APL Data Center, Artelia, ARC:MC, Atkins, BENTHEM CROUWEL ARCHITECTS, BladeRoom Data Centres, Bouygues Construction, CAP INGELEC, Deerns, Designer Group, Dornan, DPR Construction, Eiffage, EYP MCF, Future-tech, HDR Architecture, ICT Facilities, INFINITI, ISG, JCA Engineering, JERLAURE, ISG, Kirby Group Engineering, KLEINUNDARCHITEKTEN, KMG Partnership, Linesight, LPI Group, Lupp Group, Mace Group, Max Bögl Group, Mercury, Metnor Construction, MiCiM, M+W Group, NWA, Oakmont Construction, PM Group, Red Engineering, Reid Brewin Architects, Royal HaskoningDHV, Salute Mission Critical, Skanska, SPIE UK, STO Building Group, STS Group, Sudlows, Turner & Townsend, Waldeck, Winthrop Engineering & Contracting, and Zech Group

Support Infrastructure Providers: 3M, ABB, Airedale, Alfa Laval, Carrier, Caterpillar, Climaveneta (Mitsubishi Electric), Condair, Cummins, D'Hondt Thermal Solutions, Delta Electronics, Eaton, ebm-papst, FlaktGroup, Grundfos, Güntner, GS Yuasa International, HITEC Power Protection, Honeywell International, Johnson Controls, KOHLER-SDMO, KyotoCooling, Legrand, Mitsubishi Electric, Munters, Nlyte Software, Perkins Engines, Piller Power Systems, Riello UPS, Rittal, Rolls-Royce, Schneider Electric, Siemens, STULZ, Socomec, Trane Technologies, and Vertiv

Data Center Investors: Amazon Web Services (AWS), Ark Data Centres, China Mobile International (CMI), Colt Data Centre Services, CyrusOne, DATA4, Digital Realty, Echelon Data Centres, EdgeConneX, Equinix, Global Switch, Iron Mountain, Kao Data, Keppel Data Centres, Maincubes, NTT Global Data Centers, Microsoft, NewTelco, Netwise Hosting, Serverfarm, T5 Data Centers, Telehouse, Vantage Data Centers, and VIRTUS Data Centres

New Entrants: CloudHQ, Global Technical Realty (GTR), and Yondr

Market Dynamics

·  Growth in Cloud Services Adoption

·  Procurement of Renewable Energy in the FLAP market.

·  Growth and Improvement in Submarine and Inland Cable Connectivity

·  Adoption of Big Data Services and IoT driving Data Center Investments

Page Number

187

Customization Request

If our report does not include the information you are searching for, you may contact us to have a report tailored to your specific business needs https://www.arizton.com/customize-report/3633

 

Click Here to Download the Free Sample Report

Key Highlights

  • Telecom operators Vodafone, EE, Three UK, O2, Telefónica Deutschland, VodafoneZiggo, KPN Mobile, T-Mobile, and Deutsche Telekom are some of the major operators deploying 5G network services across the FLAP market.

  • The local governments of the cities in the FLAP market are taking steps to develop data centers in the region. For instance, the Frankfurt planning department makes new policies to protect data centers from moratoriums by promoting carbon-neutral renewable energy in data centers.

  • The FLAP market is a well-established data center market in Western Europe. Factors such as the availability of land (Free Trade Zones and Special Trade Zone), submarine cable, inland connectivity, internet exchanges, renewable energy, and free cooling are expected to drive market growth in the coming years.

  • FLAP market has the presence of Google, AWS, Microsoft, IBM, Alibaba, Oracle Tencent, and OVHcloud. For instance, in May 2022, Alibaba Cloud launched its third data center in Frankfurt, which is expected to support digital transformation growth across Europe.

Why Should You Buy This Research?

  • Market size available in the investment, area, power capacity, and FLAP market revenue.

  • Assess the revenue share between retail and wholesale colocation across the FLAP market.

  • Assessment of the data center construction cost breakup across the FLAP market.

  • Study of the macroeconomic and microeconomic factors across the FLAP market.

  • An assessment of the data center investment in the FLAP market by the data center operators.

  • Investments in the area (square feet) and power capacity (MW) across locations in the FLAP market.

  • A detailed study of the existing FLAP data center market landscape, an in-depth industry analysis, and insightful predictions about industry size during the forecast period.

  • Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party data center facilities in the FLAP market.

  • Data center colocation market in the FLAP

  • The FLAP market investments are classified into power, cooling, and general construction services with sizing and forecast.

  • A comprehensive analysis of the latest trends, growth rate, potential opportunities, growth restraints, and prospects for the industry.

  • Business overview and product offerings of prominent construction contractors, support infrastructure providers, and investors operating in the industry.

  • A transparent research methodology and the analysis of the demand and supply aspects of the industry.

The report includes the investment in the following areas: 

  • Electrical Infrastructure

  • Mechanical Infrastructure

  • Cooling Systems

  • General Construction

  • Tier Standard

  • Cities

Major Vendors

Data Center Construction Contractors & Sub-Contractors

  • 2bm

  • AECOM

  • Arup

  • APL Data Center

  • Artelia

  • ARC:MC

  • Atkins

  • BENTHEM CROUWEL ARCHITECTS

  • BladeRoom Data Centres

  • Bouygues Construction

  • CAP INGELEC

  • Deerns

  • Designer Group

  • Dornan

  • DPR Construction

  • Eiffage

  • EYP MCF

  • Future-tech

  • HDR Architecture

  • ICT Facilities

  • INFINITI

  • ISG

  • JCA Engineering

  • JERLAURE

  • ISG

  • Kirby Group Engineering

  • KLEINUNDARCHITEKTEN

  • KMG Partnership

  • Linesight

  • LPI Group

  • Lupp Group

  • Mace Group

  • Max Bögl Group

  • Mercury

  • Metnor Construction

  • MiCiM

  • M+W Group

  • NWA

  • Oakmont Construction

  • PM Group

  • Red Engineering

  • Reid Brewin Architects

  • Royal HaskoningDHV

  • Salute Mission Critical

  • Skanska

  • SPIE UK

  • STO Building Group

  • STS Group

  • Sudlows

  • Turner & Townsend

  • Waldeck

  • Winthrop Engineering & Contracting

  • Zech Group

Support Infrastructure Providers

  • 3M

  • ABB

  • Airedale

  • Alfa Laval

  • Carrier

  • Caterpillar

  • Climaveneta (Mitsubishi Electric)

  • Condair

  • Cummins

  • D'Hondt Thermal Solutions

  • Delta Electronics

  • Eaton

  • ebm-papst

  • FlaktGroup

  • Grundfos

  • Güntner

  • GS Yuasa International

  • HITEC Power Protection

  • Honeywell International

  • Johnson Controls

  • KOHLER-SDMO

  • KyotoCooling

  • Legrand

  • Mitsubishi Electric

  • Munters

  • Nlyte Software

  • Perkins Engines

  • Piller Power Systems

  • Riello UPS

  • Rittal

  • Rolls-Royce

  • Schneider Electric

  • Siemens

  • STULZ

  • Socomec

  • Trane Technologies

  • Vertiv

Data Center Investors

  • Amazon Web Services (AWS)

  • Ark Data Centres

  • China Mobile International (CMI)

  • Colt Data Centre Services

  • CyrusOne

  • DATA4

  • Digital Realty

  • Echelon Data Centres

  • EdgeConneX

  • Equinix

  • Global Switch

  • Iron Mountain

  • Kao Data

  • Keppel Data Centres

  • Maincubes

  • NTT Global Data Centers

  • Microsoft

  • NewTelco

  • Netwise Hosting

  • Serverfarm

  • T5 Data Centers

  • Telehouse

  • Vantage Data Centers

  • VIRTUS Data Centres

New Entrants

  • CloudHQ

  • Global Technical Realty (GTR)

  • Yondr

Check Out Some of the Top-Selling Related Research Reports:

France Data Center Market -  The France data center market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.97% from 2022 to 2027. France data center market is also witnessing an increase in adoption and investments in cloud computing services. For instance, large enterprises, healthcare, automobiles, logistics, gaming, BFSI, and education are moving their on-premise services to cloud-based services. France is connected with around 18 submarine cables connecting to major markets worldwide. Several upcoming submarine cables, such as 2Africa, Africa-1, Blue, SeaMeWe-6, and Medusa Submarine Cable System, will be ready for service in the coming years.

Germany Data Center Market -  The Germany data center market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.36% from 2022 to 2027. The Government of Germany is making a continuous effort to improve the digital economy of the country. By 2025, the German government wants to invest $3.09 billion in AI research and development. Cloud operators and colocation operators highly dominate the industry. Also, the Germany data center market is witnessing the entry of a new investor, Yondr, who plans to build a facility in the country.

United Kingdom Data Center Market -  The United Kingdom data center market will grow at a CAGR of 2.42% from 2022 to 2027. The UK data center market is among the major markets in Western Europe, aided by factors such as the significant increase in data center investments, government strategies, growing connectivity, digitalization, and others. The UK's government has launched several digitalization initiatives, including National AI Strategy, UK Digital Strategy, National Data Strategy, and IoTUK. The Government of the UK joint ventured with Ark Data Centres and formed a Crown Hosting Data Centres. In addition, the government invested around $300 million into the Crown Hosting Data Centres to provide the physical data center space for public sectors.

Europe Data Center Market - The Europe data center market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 5% from 2022 to 2027. Most large data center operators are investing in expanding their presence in the Western European market. For instance, in 2021, Equinix announced the completion of its AM7 data center in Amsterdam, with an area of around 44,000 square feet. In April 2021, Edgecore announced a data center in Berkshire, UK, with around 78,000 square feet. In March 2021, Vantage Data Centers announced a data center project in Newport, Wales, with around 260,000 square feet, driving the industry growth.

Table of Content

  1. Existing & Upcoming Third-Party Data Centers in FLAP

  • Historical Market Scenario

  • 250+ Unique Data Center Properties

  • Data Center IT Load Capacity

  • Data Center White Floor Area Space

  • Existing Vs Upcoming Data Center Capacity by Cities

  • Cities Covered

  • List of Upcoming Data Center Facilities

Investment Opportunities in FLAP

  • Investment Opportunities in FLAP

  • Investment by Area

  • Investment by Power Capacity

Data Center Colocation Market in FLAP

  • Colocation Services Market in FLAP

  • Retail vs Wholesale Data Center Colocation

Market Dynamics

  • Market Drivers

  • Market Trends

  • Market Restraints

Market Segmentation

  • Electrical Infrastructure: Market Size & Forecast

  • Mechanical Infrastructure: Market Size & Forecast

  • General Construction Services: Market Size & Forecast

  • Breakup of Construction Cost

Tier Standard Investment

  • Tier I & II

  • Tier III

  • Tier IV

Geography Segmentation

  • Frankfurt

  • London

  • Amsterdam

  • Paris

  1. Key Market Participants

  • Construction Contractors

  • Support Infrastructure Providers

  • Data Center Investors

  • New Entrants

Appendix

  • Market Derivation

  • Quantitative Summary

About Us:

Arizton Advisory and Intelligence is an innovative and quality-driven firm that offers cutting-edge research solutions to clients worldwide. We excel in providing comprehensive market intelligence reports and advisory and consulting services.

We offer comprehensive market research reports on consumer goods & retail technology, automotive and mobility, smart tech, healthcare, life sciences, industrial machinery, chemicals, materials, I.T. and media, logistics, and packaging. These reports contain detailed industry analysis, market size, share, growth drivers, and trend forecasts.

Arizton comprises a team of exuberant and well-experienced analysts who have mastered generating incisive reports. Our specialist analysts possess exemplary skills in market research. We train our team in advanced research practices, techniques, and ethics to outperform in fabricating impregnable research reports.

Click Here to Contact Us

Call: +1-312-235-2040

+1 302 469 0707

Mail: enquiry@arizton.com

