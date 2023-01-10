Frankfurt, London, Amsterdam & Paris (FLAP) - Continuing as Major Data Center Investment Hubs in Europe. More than USD 5 Billion Investments Expected by 2027 - Arizton
CHICAGO, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's latest research report, the FLAP data center market will grow at a CAGR of 3% from 2021-2027. The investments in the FLAP market is driven by digitalization, the adoption of advanced technologies, and increased connectivity. The availability of free cooling and support from local government increase investments in the data center market. Governments in the FLAP market are focused on installing and generating renewable energy sources in data center facilities. For instance, Telehouse, a subsidiary of KDDI, announced aims for achieving net zero emissions by 2026.
FLAP Data Center Market Report Scope
Report Attributes
Details
Market Size (2027)
USD 5 Billion
Market Size (2021)
USD 4.3 Billion
CAGR (2021-2027)
3 %
Market Size (Area)
2.84 million sq. Feet (2027)
Market Size (Power Capacity)
582 MW (2027)
Historic Year
2019-2020
Base Year
2021
Forecast Year
2022-2027
Key Prominent Vendors
Data Center Construction Contractors & Sub-Contractors: 2bm, AECOM, Arup, APL Data Center, Artelia, ARC:MC, Atkins, BENTHEM CROUWEL ARCHITECTS, BladeRoom Data Centres, Bouygues Construction, CAP INGELEC, Deerns, Designer Group, Dornan, DPR Construction, Eiffage, EYP MCF, Future-tech, HDR Architecture, ICT Facilities, INFINITI, ISG, JCA Engineering, JERLAURE, ISG, Kirby Group Engineering, KLEINUNDARCHITEKTEN, KMG Partnership, Linesight, LPI Group, Lupp Group, Mace Group, Max Bögl Group, Mercury, Metnor Construction, MiCiM, M+W Group, NWA, Oakmont Construction, PM Group, Red Engineering, Reid Brewin Architects, Royal HaskoningDHV, Salute Mission Critical, Skanska, SPIE UK, STO Building Group, STS Group, Sudlows, Turner & Townsend, Waldeck, Winthrop Engineering & Contracting, and Zech Group
Support Infrastructure Providers: 3M, ABB, Airedale, Alfa Laval, Carrier, Caterpillar, Climaveneta (Mitsubishi Electric), Condair, Cummins, D'Hondt Thermal Solutions, Delta Electronics, Eaton, ebm-papst, FlaktGroup, Grundfos, Güntner, GS Yuasa International, HITEC Power Protection, Honeywell International, Johnson Controls, KOHLER-SDMO, KyotoCooling, Legrand, Mitsubishi Electric, Munters, Nlyte Software, Perkins Engines, Piller Power Systems, Riello UPS, Rittal, Rolls-Royce, Schneider Electric, Siemens, STULZ, Socomec, Trane Technologies, and Vertiv
Data Center Investors: Amazon Web Services (AWS), Ark Data Centres, China Mobile International (CMI), Colt Data Centre Services, CyrusOne, DATA4, Digital Realty, Echelon Data Centres, EdgeConneX, Equinix, Global Switch, Iron Mountain, Kao Data, Keppel Data Centres, Maincubes, NTT Global Data Centers, Microsoft, NewTelco, Netwise Hosting, Serverfarm, T5 Data Centers, Telehouse, Vantage Data Centers, and VIRTUS Data Centres
New Entrants: CloudHQ, Global Technical Realty (GTR), and Yondr
Market Dynamics
· Growth in Cloud Services Adoption
· Procurement of Renewable Energy in the FLAP market.
· Growth and Improvement in Submarine and Inland Cable Connectivity
· Adoption of Big Data Services and IoT driving Data Center Investments
Page Number
187
Key Highlights
Telecom operators Vodafone, EE, Three UK, O2, Telefónica Deutschland, VodafoneZiggo, KPN Mobile, T-Mobile, and Deutsche Telekom are some of the major operators deploying 5G network services across the FLAP market.
The local governments of the cities in the FLAP market are taking steps to develop data centers in the region. For instance, the Frankfurt planning department makes new policies to protect data centers from moratoriums by promoting carbon-neutral renewable energy in data centers.
The FLAP market is a well-established data center market in Western Europe. Factors such as the availability of land (Free Trade Zones and Special Trade Zone), submarine cable, inland connectivity, internet exchanges, renewable energy, and free cooling are expected to drive market growth in the coming years.
FLAP market has the presence of Google, AWS, Microsoft, IBM, Alibaba, Oracle Tencent, and OVHcloud. For instance, in May 2022, Alibaba Cloud launched its third data center in Frankfurt, which is expected to support digital transformation growth across Europe.
Why Should You Buy This Research?
Market size available in the investment, area, power capacity, and FLAP market revenue.
Assess the revenue share between retail and wholesale colocation across the FLAP market.
Assessment of the data center construction cost breakup across the FLAP market.
Study of the macroeconomic and microeconomic factors across the FLAP market.
An assessment of the data center investment in the FLAP market by the data center operators.
Investments in the area (square feet) and power capacity (MW) across locations in the FLAP market.
A detailed study of the existing FLAP data center market landscape, an in-depth industry analysis, and insightful predictions about industry size during the forecast period.
Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party data center facilities in the FLAP market.
Data center colocation market in the FLAP
The FLAP market investments are classified into power, cooling, and general construction services with sizing and forecast.
A comprehensive analysis of the latest trends, growth rate, potential opportunities, growth restraints, and prospects for the industry.
Business overview and product offerings of prominent construction contractors, support infrastructure providers, and investors operating in the industry.
A transparent research methodology and the analysis of the demand and supply aspects of the industry.
The report includes the investment in the following areas:
Electrical Infrastructure
Mechanical Infrastructure
Cooling Systems
General Construction
Tier Standard
Cities
Table of Content
Existing & Upcoming Third-Party Data Centers in FLAP
Historical Market Scenario
250+ Unique Data Center Properties
Data Center IT Load Capacity
Data Center White Floor Area Space
Existing Vs Upcoming Data Center Capacity by Cities
Cities Covered
List of Upcoming Data Center Facilities
Investment Opportunities in FLAP
Investment Opportunities in FLAP
Investment by Area
Investment by Power Capacity
Data Center Colocation Market in FLAP
Colocation Services Market in FLAP
Retail vs Wholesale Data Center Colocation
Market Dynamics
Market Drivers
Market Trends
Market Restraints
Market Segmentation
Electrical Infrastructure: Market Size & Forecast
Mechanical Infrastructure: Market Size & Forecast
General Construction Services: Market Size & Forecast
Breakup of Construction Cost
Tier Standard Investment
Tier I & II
Tier III
Tier IV
Geography Segmentation
Frankfurt
London
Amsterdam
Paris
Key Market Participants
Construction Contractors
Support Infrastructure Providers
Data Center Investors
New Entrants
Appendix
Market Derivation
Quantitative Summary
