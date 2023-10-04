Franklin County auditor website gives homeowners an answer to how much levies will cost

Franklin County residents now have one convenient place to look online to see how much proposed property tax levies might cost them.

Franklin County Auditor Michael Stinziano's office published an online levy estimator that allows residents to see how much levies are expected to cost them based on new property values. The estimator can be found at audr-apps.franklincountyohio.gov/LevyEstimator.

The tool comes as home values in Franklin County jumped an average of 41% this year through the auditor's reappraisal. A 41% increase in property value does not mean a 41% tax increase, however, as there are multiple reasons for a bill to go up or down.

This year many Franklin County residents will be asked to vote on a $99 million levy request from Columbus City schools and a $39 million levy request from the Columbus Metropolitan Library. The auditor's estimator will show how much those levies are expected to cost based on a homeowner's projected property value. It also shows how much existing levies will cost the homeowner under the new tentative home value.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Franklin County auditor website estimates levy costs for homeowners