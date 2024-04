Franklin County deed transfers: Feb. 18-24, 2024

CHAMBERSBURG - The following deed transfers, for Feb. 18-24, 2024, are public record in the Franklin County Registers and Recorders office.

Teresa Amsley to Anna Hill Dobbins, one parcel, Metal Township, $87,250

Stuart Pugh to Donna Carter, Paper Mill Road, Hamilton Township, $250,000

Buy Sell Now PA LP to Dipankar Mahapatra, Jackson Avenue, Washington Township, $259,900

Truist Bank to Benjamin Biscuit, Path Valley Road, Fannett Township, $132,450

Snowbergers Custom Homes Inc. to Kenneth Flynn Jr., Benning Avenue, Washington Township, $470,057

Tricorner Gemcraft Homes LLC to MH Realty Investments LLC, Warm Spring Road, Hamilton Township, $499,990

Donald Zody to Steven Roy Good, Wharf Road, Washington Township, $100,000

Liberty Suites LLC to Jordan Tyler Keirsey, North Grant Street, Waynesboro, $205,000

James Francis Campbell to Dustin Theibert, Old Forge Road, Washington Township, $305,000

Assembly of God of St. Thomas to Joshua Baldwin, Rhondel Drive, St. Thomas Township, $280,000

Charles Hottle to Why Not Investments LLC, Path Valley Road, Fannett Township, $150,000

Marsha Jean Smith to Andrew French, Portrait Way, Greene Township, $315,000

Durwerd Miller Jr. to Trudy McDonald, Lohman Avenue, Greencastle, $395,000

Madeline Fahnestock to Casandra David, Mickey Inn Road, Greene Township, $126,500

Bethany Peake to Thomas Stottlemyer, Falling Spring Road, Guilford Township, $240,000

Patricia Howser to Luis Felipe Mangual, Harvest Lane, Guilford Township, $285,000

Crystal Griffiths to Jacqueline Lorraine Vann, North Welty Road, Washington Township, $324,900

Johns Carty Family Revocable Trust to Locust Point Builders LLC, Merion Drive, Guilford Township, $71,000

Donald Zody to Kristin Zody, Wharf Road, Washington Township, $110,540

Ruth Carson to Anna Graham, Scotland Road, Greene Township, $235,000

Drine LLC to Chandra Bastola, Orrstown Road, Letterkenny Township, $289,900

Edward Hess to Harland Hess, Hess Benedict Road, Quincy Township, $350,000

Edward Hess to Harland Hess, Hess Benedict Road, Quincy Township, $300,000

Erik Diegel to Eli Hess, Mormon Church Road, Quincy Township, $215,000

Helen Mundis to Anthony Gerner, Hamilton Avenue, Waynesboro, $80,000

Terry Besecker to Alexander James Bricker, Honey Rock Court, Guilford Township, $410,000

Craig Baker to Brooke Steele, Upper Strasburg Road, Letterkenny Township, $137,500

Tyler Norton to Matthew Ulisney, Lincoln Way East, Greene Township, $223,900

Blake Egolf to Eugene Divelbliss, Hager Road, Peters Township, $299,000

Jerica Showalter to From The Ground Up Rental Properties LLC, one parcel, Waynesboro, $186,250

Daniel Hager to Spencer Heckman, Buchanan Trail West, Peters Township, $245,000

Tim Adams to Frank Pinto, South Broad Street, Waynesboro, $329,500

James Loyd Alexander to Dakota Shawn Blair, Park Street, Waynesboro, $175,000

Ronald Funk to Blake Nathaniel Egolf, Welsh Run Road, Montgomery Township, $340,000

