Franklin County deed transfers: Oct. 8-14, 2023
CHAMBERSBURG - The following deed transfers, for Oct. 8-14, 2023, are public record in the Franklin County Registers and Recorders office.
Elijah Bailey to Adam Seidel, Arielle Lane, Washington Township, $339,000
Richard Allen Dudderar to Melissa Mae Dowler, one parcel, Washington Township, $144,900
Robert Mattson to Laurie Elizabeth Moore, one parcel, Antrim Township, $235,000
Robert Woody to Sylvan King, Criders Church Road, St. Thomas Township, $163,900
Daniell Cordell Residual Trust to Allies Armies Ministries, West Third Street, Waynesboro, $132,200
Ladean Martin to Jeremy Wenger, Williamson Avenue, Greencastle, $156,100
Meadowbrook C&C LLC to Philip Ritchie, Sunbrook Drive, Chambersburg, $220,000
Mary Spangler to Greenworth Land LLC, Homestead Drive, Greencastle, $45,000
Amber Sheffler to Xuan Thieu, Abigail Avenue, Waynesboro, $400,000
Drine LLC to Richard Branch III, Orrstown Road, Letterkenny Township, $265,000
Lyndon Martin to William Bechtold, Bristol Drive, Antrim Township, $365,000
Joyce Mills to Donald Lee Owens, Slabtown Road, Quincy Township, $228,700
Joyce Riegel to Kevin McShane, Farmstead Drive, Guilford Township, $242,500
Samuel Stevens to Jillian Sanning, Pittman Road, Montgomery Township, $310,000
Gina Sipes to Samuel Stevens, Winter Leaf Drive, Montgomery Township, $60,000
Frederick Keister to Strait Steel Inc., Path Valley Road, Metal Township, $1,545,000
Patricia Mae Sawyer to Richard Ritenour, Central Way, Southampton Township, $260,600
Katherine Harvey to Mary Obenchain, Montgomery Avenue, Shippensburg, $156,320
Helen Birch to Jate Inc., Downey Drive, Guilford Township, $146,000
Ponds Turn XVII LLC to Dennis Miller, Highland Road, Guilford Township, $242,500
Accent Developers LLC to Tricorner Gemcraft Homes LLC, Paradise View Drive, Antrim Township, $62,000
Victor Love to Logan Monta, Summerswood Drive, St. Thomas, $400,000
Buy Sell Now PA LP to David Brennan, Jackson Avenue, Washington Township, $279,900
Daniel Hostetler to Cody Ewan, Grand Avenue, Greene Township, $287,000
Gregory Hammond to Mallory Sipes, West Main Street, Waynesboro, $209,000
Doris McCarthy to Forrest Rhyne, Monn Drive, Quincy Township, $65,000
Tier 1 Properties LLC to Gary Faith, Scott Avenue, Waynesboro, $197,500
George Fike Jr. to Sam Subba, Garman Drive, Guilford Township, $490,000
Denton Ensminger to Jay Rotz, Grindstone Hill Road, Antrim Township, $331,000
Lila Amsley to Cole Sprecher, Kuhn Road, Peters Township, $235,000
Michael Messner to Dillon Novak, Letterkenny Road West, Greene Township, $169,000
Cheryl Renshaw to Casey Ross, Mockingbird Lane, Letterkenny Township, $300,000
Hope Alspaugh to EW Builders LLC, one parcel, Southampton Township, $53,000
Trudy Alleman to Hope Frye, Lincoln Drive, Guilford Township, $80,000
David Fullmer to Lawrence Grove, St. Johns Drive, Guilford Township, $215,000
John Rackers III to Philip Van Berten, Kendallwood Circle, Washington Township,$910,000
Jin Ying to Kenneth Pugh Jr., Mount Union Road, Greene Township, $270,000
Miranda Marisol to Todd Melvin Beam, Candice Lane, Greene Township, $150,000
Andrew Cordell to Brian Campbell, Antietam Drive, Washington Township, $190,000
Leslie Shank to Scott Boyles, Grove Meadow Lane, Antrim Township, $440,000
Garth Bellows to Shannon Pyne, Farm Lane, Guilford Township, $322,250
Christy Morrow to EW Builders LLC, Cortland Circle, Southampton Township, $45,000
Norman Joyner to Margaret McDowell, Ninth View, Guilford Township, $319,000
Robert Goetz to Kevin Crowe, Molly Pitcher Highway, Antrim Township, $150,000
Mark Blakely to Karen May Allen, Lot 1, Washington Township, $270,000
Waynesboro Plaza LLC to DSS Old Mill Holdings LLC, Buchanan Trail East, Washington Township, $150,000
Marvin Mowen to Glen Mowen, Path Valley Road, Metal Township, $130,000
Dennis Burke to Harold Duffey, Moss Spring Avenue, Antrim Township, $297,000
John Baines to Eric Solenberger, Phoenix Drive, Chambersburg, $379,900
Henry Burkett to Matthew Malone Jr., Buchanan Trail West, Peters Township, $130,000
Steve Uva Sr. to Pennymac Loan Services LLC, East Catherine Street, Chambersburg, $677.15
Wayne Beaver to Jesse Bushman, President Avenue, Southampton Township, $360,000
Richmond American Homes of Maryland Inc. to Demitrios Kakaziotis, Mandarin Drive, Hamilton Township, $352,704
