Franklin County deed transfers: Oct. 8-14, 2023

CHAMBERSBURG - The following deed transfers, for Oct. 8-14, 2023, are public record in the Franklin County Registers and Recorders office.

Elijah Bailey to Adam Seidel, Arielle Lane, Washington Township, $339,000

Richard Allen Dudderar to Melissa Mae Dowler, one parcel, Washington Township, $144,900

Robert Mattson to Laurie Elizabeth Moore, one parcel, Antrim Township, $235,000

Robert Woody to Sylvan King, Criders Church Road, St. Thomas Township, $163,900

Daniell Cordell Residual Trust to Allies Armies Ministries, West Third Street, Waynesboro, $132,200

Ladean Martin to Jeremy Wenger, Williamson Avenue, Greencastle, $156,100

Meadowbrook C&C LLC to Philip Ritchie, Sunbrook Drive, Chambersburg, $220,000

Mary Spangler to Greenworth Land LLC, Homestead Drive, Greencastle, $45,000

Amber Sheffler to Xuan Thieu, Abigail Avenue, Waynesboro, $400,000

Drine LLC to Richard Branch III, Orrstown Road, Letterkenny Township, $265,000

Lyndon Martin to William Bechtold, Bristol Drive, Antrim Township, $365,000

Joyce Mills to Donald Lee Owens, Slabtown Road, Quincy Township, $228,700

Joyce Riegel to Kevin McShane, Farmstead Drive, Guilford Township, $242,500

Samuel Stevens to Jillian Sanning, Pittman Road, Montgomery Township, $310,000

Gina Sipes to Samuel Stevens, Winter Leaf Drive, Montgomery Township, $60,000

Frederick Keister to Strait Steel Inc., Path Valley Road, Metal Township, $1,545,000

Patricia Mae Sawyer to Richard Ritenour, Central Way, Southampton Township, $260,600

Katherine Harvey to Mary Obenchain, Montgomery Avenue, Shippensburg, $156,320

Helen Birch to Jate Inc., Downey Drive, Guilford Township, $146,000

Ponds Turn XVII LLC to Dennis Miller, Highland Road, Guilford Township, $242,500

Accent Developers LLC to Tricorner Gemcraft Homes LLC, Paradise View Drive, Antrim Township, $62,000

Victor Love to Logan Monta, Summerswood Drive, St. Thomas, $400,000

Buy Sell Now PA LP to David Brennan, Jackson Avenue, Washington Township, $279,900

Daniel Hostetler to Cody Ewan, Grand Avenue, Greene Township, $287,000

Gregory Hammond to Mallory Sipes, West Main Street, Waynesboro, $209,000

Doris McCarthy to Forrest Rhyne, Monn Drive, Quincy Township, $65,000

Tier 1 Properties LLC to Gary Faith, Scott Avenue, Waynesboro, $197,500

George Fike Jr. to Sam Subba, Garman Drive, Guilford Township, $490,000

Denton Ensminger to Jay Rotz, Grindstone Hill Road, Antrim Township, $331,000

Lila Amsley to Cole Sprecher, Kuhn Road, Peters Township, $235,000

Michael Messner to Dillon Novak, Letterkenny Road West, Greene Township, $169,000

Cheryl Renshaw to Casey Ross, Mockingbird Lane, Letterkenny Township, $300,000

Hope Alspaugh to EW Builders LLC, one parcel, Southampton Township, $53,000

Trudy Alleman to Hope Frye, Lincoln Drive, Guilford Township, $80,000

David Fullmer to Lawrence Grove, St. Johns Drive, Guilford Township, $215,000

John Rackers III to Philip Van Berten, Kendallwood Circle, Washington Township,$910,000

Jin Ying to Kenneth Pugh Jr., Mount Union Road, Greene Township, $270,000

Miranda Marisol to Todd Melvin Beam, Candice Lane, Greene Township, $150,000

Andrew Cordell to Brian Campbell, Antietam Drive, Washington Township, $190,000

Leslie Shank to Scott Boyles, Grove Meadow Lane, Antrim Township, $440,000

Garth Bellows to Shannon Pyne, Farm Lane, Guilford Township, $322,250

Christy Morrow to EW Builders LLC, Cortland Circle, Southampton Township, $45,000

Norman Joyner to Margaret McDowell, Ninth View, Guilford Township, $319,000

Robert Goetz to Kevin Crowe, Molly Pitcher Highway, Antrim Township, $150,000

Mark Blakely to Karen May Allen, Lot 1, Washington Township, $270,000

Waynesboro Plaza LLC to DSS Old Mill Holdings LLC, Buchanan Trail East, Washington Township, $150,000

Marvin Mowen to Glen Mowen, Path Valley Road, Metal Township, $130,000

Dennis Burke to Harold Duffey, Moss Spring Avenue, Antrim Township, $297,000

John Baines to Eric Solenberger, Phoenix Drive, Chambersburg, $379,900

Henry Burkett to Matthew Malone Jr., Buchanan Trail West, Peters Township, $130,000

Steve Uva Sr. to Pennymac Loan Services LLC, East Catherine Street, Chambersburg, $677.15

Wayne Beaver to Jesse Bushman, President Avenue, Southampton Township, $360,000

Richmond American Homes of Maryland Inc. to Demitrios Kakaziotis, Mandarin Drive, Hamilton Township, $352,704

