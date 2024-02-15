Is Franklin Covey (FC) Trading at a Significant Discount?

Tourlite Capital Management, an investment management firm, released its fourth quarter 2023 investor letter, a copy of which can be downloaded here. Tourlite Fund, LP Founder Class returned 1.1% for Q4 2023 and 8.8% for the year. Since its inception in April 2022, the fund returned 14.3% compared to 8.4%, and 0.5% returns for the S&P 500 and Russell 2000 indexes. In addition, please check the fund’s top five holdings to know its best picks in 2023.

Tourlite Capital Management featured stocks such as Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) in the fourth quarter 2023 investor letter. Headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) offers training and consultation services in organizational performance improvement areas. On February 14, 2024, Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) stock closed at $39.33 per share. One-month return of Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) was -1.82%, and its shares lost 19.41% of their value over the last 52 weeks. Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) has a market capitalization of $522.546 million.

Tourlite Capital Management made the following regarding Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) in its fourth quarter 2023 investor letter:

"Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC): In December, a shareholder sent a letter to the Board urging for a strategic review, focused on the potential sale of the education division, and to accelerate share repurchases. We continue to believe Franklin Covey trades at a significant discount to fair value and the sale of its less attractive education business could provide a catalyst to close the valuation gap."

Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) is not on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 20 hedge fund portfolios held Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) at the end of third quarter which was 20 in the previous quarter.

