Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) Shareholders Will Want The ROCE Trajectory To Continue

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. So when we looked at Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) and its trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Franklin Electric:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.19 = US$266m ÷ (US$1.8b - US$433m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

Thus, Franklin Electric has an ROCE of 19%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 12% generated by the Machinery industry.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Franklin Electric compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Franklin Electric here for free.

The Trend Of ROCE

Franklin Electric is displaying some positive trends. Over the last five years, returns on capital employed have risen substantially to 19%. The amount of capital employed has increased too, by 51%. So we're very much inspired by what we're seeing at Franklin Electric thanks to its ability to profitably reinvest capital.

What We Can Learn From Franklin Electric's ROCE

A company that is growing its returns on capital and can consistently reinvest in itself is a highly sought after trait, and that's what Franklin Electric has. And investors seem to expect more of this going forward, since the stock has rewarded shareholders with a 94% return over the last five years. So given the stock has proven it has promising trends, it's worth researching the company further to see if these trends are likely to persist.

If you'd like to know about the risks facing Franklin Electric, we've discovered 1 warning sign that you should be aware of.

