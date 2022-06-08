FRANKLIN EMPIRE: NEW LEED-CERTIFIED HEADQUARTERS BY MONTONI WILL SUPPORT ITS GROWTH

The family business focuses on its employees and the customer experience

LAVAL, QC, June 8, 2022 /CNW/ - Franklin Empire Inc., the largest independently owned electrical distributor in Canada, and MONTONI are excited to launch the construction of the company's new headquarters designed to support future growth. This family-owned 4th generation company is also celebrating its 80th anniversary this year. In summer 2023, Franklin Empire employees will move into their new facility of nearly 190,000-square-feet, conveniently located along Autoroute 40 at the junction of Autoroute 13 in Saint-Laurent and close to the Ericsson and VSL campuses developed by MONTONI. The building will triple the firm's warehouse space and double its office area, while improving the customer experience and providing employees with a LEED-certified work environment adapted to the new reality of today's job market.

Among other features, the new facilities have been designed to improve the daily lives of employees by offering an open, welcoming design with plenty of natural light. Several meeting spaces will be available for collaborative work, training, and events. The property will include a bicycle and pedestrian path, a gym, various green spaces, a cafeteria with an outdoor patio and barbecue area, as well as priority access to the CPE daycare centre on the Ericsson campus.

"For 80 years, Franklin Empire has focused on providing leading-edge service tailored to its customers' needs. This has always been our priority. With our new LEED headquarters built by MONTONI, we want to offer our employees an ideal work environment to pursue this ambition and support our growth in the years to come."

– Bernie Backman, Co-President, Franklin Empire

LEED-Certified

Because energy management is the heart of Franklin Empire's operations, it was essential for the company to aim for at least LEED Silver certification for its headquarters. Internationally recognized for sustainable buildings, the distributor certifies the sustainability of the facilities through its design, construction, and operation. MONTONI is a leader in green buildings in Québec, and it was a natural partnership for the two companies. Franklin Empire's new offices will be used to showcase products as an inspiration for their customers, who will be able to view the best products and solutions on the market.

"This first collaboration with Franklin Empire is consistent with our vision, as it allows us to maintain our commitment to building a sustainable heritage for Québec, while supporting the growth of a truly homegrown family business."

– Dario Montoni, President, MONTONI Group

About MONTONI

A leader in real estate development in Québec, MONTONI has a portfolio of close to 500 projects representing more than 20 million square feet of industrial, commercial, institutional, and residential construction, 30 head offices and another 22 million square feet under development. Proud holder of the Canada's Best-Managed Companies designation for more than 20 years, Montoni Group has secured itself a prime position holding large land portfolios in the Greater Montréal region. The company distinguishes itself by offering a full range of services covering development, construction—from excavation to interior design—and property management. A LEED-accredited member of the Canada Green Building Council, MONTONI is committed to building a sustainable heritage based on leading-edge expertise. The Group has more than 4.5 million square feet of LEED-certified buildings.

Among the developer's recent projects are Espace Montmorency, a $450-million-plus multifunctional complex located adjacent to Montmorency métro station in Laval, as well as the 2019 acquisition of the Molson Brewery land, a development of more than 6 million square feet in downtown Montréal, in partnership with Selection Group and the Fonds immobilier de solidarité FTQ.

About Franklin Empire Inc.

Franklin Empire Inc. has helped shape the electrical distribution industry for 80 years. A fourth-generation family business, Franklin Empire is the largest independently owned electrical distributor in Canada, and the exclusive distributor of Siemens industrial, automation, control and instrumentation products in Québec and most of Ontario. With more than 545 employees, 23 branches and five assembly and repair shops in Québec and Ontario, Franklin Empire has an enviable reputation in the fields of lighting, electrical supplies, energy management, electric motors, heating, and wire and cable.

