Franklin restaurants Burger Dandy and Americana Taphouse will both close in February

After a decade of business in Franklin, Americana Taphouse will close after a final service on Feb. 11. At the same time, Burger Dandy, a fast-casual takeout concept housed within Americana Taphouse, will also close.

Both concepts are owned by A. Marshall Hospitality, which also oversees Puckett’s, Scout’s Pub and Deacon’s New South.

Americana Taphouse in Franklin.

“On behalf of Jan and myself, we thank all of our incredible guests and associates who have become part of the A. Marshall Hospitality family over the years for their support and cherished memories,” Andy Marshall, proprietor of A. Marshall Hospitality, said in an email to The Tennessean. “The team hopes you will join them for a meal in the coming weeks to celebrate a decade of good times together.”

Just this month, A. Marshall Hospitality COO spoke to The Tennessean about the challenges of operating restaurants in today's economic climate.

“There’s always something that hits us," Richardson said. “We're just not used to so many things all at once. It’s just unprecedented.”

Both restaurants are located at 94 E Main St. in Franklin.

