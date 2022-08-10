U.S. markets closed

Franklin Templeton Canada Announces ETF Cash Distributions

TORONTO, Aug. 10, 2022 /CNW/ - Franklin Templeton Canada today announced the August 2022 cash distributions for certain ETFs available to Canadian investors.

As detailed in the table below, unitholders of record as of August 18, 2022, will receive a per-unit cash distribution payable on August 25, 2022.

Fund Name

 Ticker  

Type

Cash
Distribution
Per Unit ($)

Payment
Frequency

Franklin Brandywine Global Sustainable Income Optimiser Active ETF

FBGO 

Active

0.033763

Monthly

Franklin ClearBridge Sustainable Global Infrastructure Income Active ETF

FCII 

Active

0.088048

Monthly

Franklin Bissett Corporate Bond Active ETF

FLCI 

Active

0.055000

Monthly

Franklin Bissett Core Plus Bond Active ETF

FLCP 

Active

0.040000

Monthly

Franklin Global Aggregate Bond Active ETF (CAD-Hedged)

FLGA 

Active

0.029487

Monthly

Franklin Global Dividend Quality Index ETF

FLGD 

Smart Beta  

0.053000

Monthly

Franklin Bissett Short Duration Bond Active ETF

FLSD 

Active

0.030000

Monthly

Franklin U.S. Investment Grade Corporate Bond Active ETF (CAD-Hedged)  

FLUI 

Active

0.051981

Monthly

Franklin Western Asset Core Plus Bond Active ETF

FWCP 

Active

0.037217

Monthly


Franklin Templeton's diverse and innovative ETF platform was built to provide better client outcomes for a range of market conditions and investment opportunities. The product suite offers active, smart beta and passive ETFs that span multiple asset classes and geographies. For more information, please visit franklintempleton.ca/etf.

About Franklin Templeton

Franklin Resources, Inc. [NYSE:BEN] is a global investment management organization with subsidiaries operating as Franklin Templeton and serving clients in over 155 countries. In Canada, the company's subsidiary is Franklin Templeton Investments Corp., which operates as Franklin Templeton Canada. Franklin Templeton's mission is to help clients achieve better outcomes through investment management expertise, wealth management and technology solutions. Through its specialist investment managers, the company offers boutique specialization on a global scale, bringing extensive capabilities in equity, fixed income, multi-asset solutions and alternatives. With offices in more than 30 countries and approximately 1,300 investment professionals, the California-based company has 75 years of investment experience and approximately US$1.4 trillion (approximately CAN$1.8 trillion) in assets under management as of July 31, 2022. For more information, please visit franklintempleton.ca and connect with Franklin Templeton on TwitterFacebook and LinkedIn, and read the Beyond Bulls & Bears blog.

Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in ETFs. Investors should carefully consider an ETF's investment objectives and strategies, risks, fees and expenses before investing. The prospectus and ETF facts contain this and other information. Please read the prospectus and ETF facts carefully before investing. ETFs trade like stocks, fluctuate in market value and may trade at prices above or below the ETF's net asset value. Brokerage commissions and ETF expenses will reduce returns. ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated.

Copyright © 2022. Franklin Templeton. All rights reserved.

SOURCE Franklin Templeton Investments Corp.

Cision
View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2022/10/c1715.html

