U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,789.93
    -66.00 (-1.71%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,183.78
    -522.45 (-1.70%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,220.19
    -204.86 (-1.79%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,762.16
    -25.35 (-1.42%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.99
    +0.05 (+0.06%)
     

  • Gold

    1,679.40
    +3.70 (+0.22%)
     

  • Silver

    19.53
    +0.06 (+0.28%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9843
    -0.0130 (-1.30%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5100
    -0.0610 (-1.71%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1265
    -0.0115 (-1.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.3810
    +0.6780 (+0.47%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    18,380.88
    -571.88 (-3.02%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    434.15
    -3.73 (-0.85%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,237.64
    +44.98 (+0.63%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,313.13
    -375.29 (-1.36%)
     

Franklin Templeton Canada Announces Proposed Changes for Certain ETFs

0
·5 min read

TORONTO, Sept. 21, 2022 /CNW/ - Franklin Templeton Canada today announced proposed changes to the index provider and investment objective for two ETFs, as well as the proposed merger of two fixed income ETFs.

Proposed ETF Changes

Franklin Templeton is proposing a new index provider, Solactive AG1, and new investment objectives for the following ETFs:

  • Franklin Emerging Markets Multifactor Index ETF (FLEM) – proposed investment objective: The ETF seeks to replicate, to the extent possible and before fees and expenses, the performance of Solactive GBS Emerging Markets Large & Mid Cap CAD Index-NR. It invests primarily in equity securities in emerging markets. If this investment objective is approved, the ETF's name will change to Franklin Emerging Markets Equity Index ETF.

  • Franklin FTSE Europe ex U.K. Index ETF (FLUR) – proposed investment objective: The ETF seeks to replicate, to the extent possible and before fees and expenses, the performance of Solactive GBS Developed Markets ex North America Large & Mid Cap CAD Index-NR. It invests primarily in equity securities of large- and mid-capitalization issuers in developed markets, excluding North America. If this investment objective is approved, the ETF's name will change to Franklin EAFE Equity Index ETF.

If approved, these changes will take effect on or around December 21, 2022. On the same date, the management fee for Franklin Emerging Markets Multifactor Index ETF will be reduced from 45 basis points (bps) to 19 bps. The management fee for Franklin FTSE Europe ex U.K. Index ETF will remain the same at 9 bps. The tickers will remain the same for both ETFs.

Proposed ETF Merger

Franklin Templeton proposes to merge Franklin U.S. Investment Grade Corporate Bond Active ETF (CAD-Hedged) (FLUI) into Franklin Western Asset Core Plus Bond Active ETF (FWCP) on a taxable basis.

Franklin Western Asset Core Plus Bond Active ETF seeks to maximize total return through exposure to investment grade debt instruments of issuers anywhere in the world while following a sustainable investment approach, by investing directly in such instruments and/or in units of Franklin Western Asset Core Plus Bond Fund (or its successor fund).

If approved by investors, the merger will take place on or around December 16, 2022. If the merger is not approved, Franklin U.S. Investment Grade Corporate Bond Active ETF (CAD-Hedged) will be terminated on or around December 21, 2022.

The Independent Review Committee of the ETFs has reviewed the proposed merger and determined that the merger, if implemented, will achieve a fair and reasonable result for Franklin U.S. Investment Grade Corporate Bond Active ETF (CAD-Hedged). All costs and expenses associated with the merger, including the meeting costs, will be borne by the manager and not charged to the ETFs. No commissions or other fees will be charged to investors for the exchange of units of Franklin U.S. Investment Grade Corporate Bond Active ETF (CAD-Hedged) for units of Franklin Western Asset Core Plus Bond Active ETF.

Special Meeting Details for Proposed Changes

The proposed ETF changes and the proposed ETF merger are subject to investor approval, which will be sought at special meetings to be held virtually on December 9, 2022. Investors of record as of October 17, 2022, will have access to the meeting materials via notices posted on Franklin Templeton's website, which will provide more details relating to the proposed changes. Investors are strongly encouraged to vote in advance of the proxy voting deadline via any of the methods described in the meeting materials. Investors who would like to attend the virtual meeting can access it at franklintempleton.ca/december9meeting.

Investors are encouraged to speak to their financial advisor about these changes. Franklin Templeton's client service team is also available between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. EDT at 1-800-387-0830 or service@franklintempleton.ca.

About Western Asset

Western Asset is one of the world's leading fixed-income managers with 50 years of experience and US$407.5 billion in assets under management as of June 30, 2022. With a focus on long-term fundamental value investing that employs a top-down and bottom-up approach, the firm has nine offices around the globe and deep experience across the range of fixed-income sectors. Founded in 1971, Western Asset has been recognized for its approach emphasizing team management and intensive proprietary research, supported by robust risk management. Western Asset is an independent specialist investment manager of Franklin Templeton. To learn more about Western Asset, please visit westernasset.com.

About Franklin Templeton

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE: BEN) is a global investment management organization with subsidiaries operating as Franklin Templeton and serving clients in over 155 countries. In Canada, the company's subsidiary is Franklin Templeton Investments Corp., which operates as Franklin Templeton Canada. Franklin Templeton's mission is to help clients achieve better outcomes through investment management expertise, wealth management and technology solutions. Through its specialist investment managers, the company offers boutique specialization on a global scale, bringing extensive capabilities in equity, fixed income, multi-asset solutions and alternatives. With offices in more than 30 countries and approximately 1,300 investment professionals, the California-based company has 75 years of investment experience and approximately US$1.4 trillion (approximately CAN$1.8 trillion) in assets under management as of August 31, 2022. For more information, please visit franklintempleton.ca and connect with Franklin Templeton on TwitterFacebook and LinkedIn, and read the Beyond Bulls & Bears blog.

1. Solactive AG ("Solactive") is the licensor of Solactive GBS Emerging Markets Large & Mid Cap CAD Index-NR and Solactive GBS Developed Markets ex North America Large & Mid Cap CAD Index-NR (the "indices"). The financial instruments that are based on the indices are not sponsored, endorsed, promoted or sold by Solactive in any way and Solactive makes no express or implied representation, guarantee or assurance with regard to: (a) the advisability in investing in the financial instruments; (b) the quality, accuracy and/or completeness of the indices; and/or (c) the results obtained or expected to be obtained by any person or entity from the use of the indices. Solactive reserves the right to change the methods of calculation or publication with respect to the indices. Solactive shall not be liable for any damages suffered or incurred as a result of the use (or inability to use) of the indices.

Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in ETFs. Investors should carefully consider an ETF's investment objectives and strategies, risks, fees and expenses before investing. The prospectus and ETF facts contain this and other information. Please read the prospectus and ETF facts carefully before investing. ETFs trade like stocks, fluctuate in market value and may trade at prices above or below the ETF's net asset value. Brokerage commissions and ETF expenses will reduce returns. ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated.

Copyright © 2022. Franklin Templeton. All rights reserved.

SOURCE Franklin Templeton Investments Corp.

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2022/21/c0640.html

Recommended Stories

  • Why Nio and XPeng Shares Dropped but ChargePoint Rose Today

    Nio and XPeng both recently had new launches, but macroeconomic conditions look to be hitting the stocks.

  • ‘She never explained anything’: I’m a senior citizen and I lost $100,000 in the stock market this year. Can I sue my financial adviser?

    THE MONEYIST Dear Quentin,  I am a senior citizen and have suffered major losses to the tune of $100,000 in the recent stock market turmoil. Can I sue my financial adviser? I understand the dynamics of the market as far as its ups and downs, and have ridden them out before.

  • Dow drops following Fed rate hike decision, consumer sectors among biggest laggards

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre looks at how markets settled on Wednesday following the most recent FOMC meeting and rate hike.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Popped on Wednesday

    Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) surged higher Wednesday, jumping as much as 3.3%. The catalyst that sent the semiconductor specialist higher was analyst reaction to announcements made during Nvidia's 2022 Global Technical Conference (GTC). Oppenheimer analyst Rick Schafer maintained his outperform (buy) rating and $250 price target on the stock, which represents 90% upside for investors compared with Tuesday's closing price.

  • 10 Stocks to Sell Now According to Orkun Kilic’s Berry Street Capital

    In this piece, we will take a look at the ten stocks to sell now according to Orkun Kilic’s Berry Street Capital. If you want to skip our introduction of the hedge fund and jump ahead to the top five stocks in this list, then head on over to 5 Stocks to Sell Now According […]

  • Dow Jones Futures: Stock Market Sells Off As Hawkish Fed Sees New Terminal Rate

    The stock market whipsawed lower as the Fed hiked rates by 75 basis points and forecast a new terminal rate of 4.6%.

  • 15 Best Stocks To Invest In Right Now

    In this article, we discuss 15 best stocks to invest in right now. If you want to see some more stocks in this list, click 5 Best Stocks To Invest In Right Now. According to a Bloomberg report dated August 24, the Goldman Sachs Group noted that elite hedge funds are strengthening their stakes in […]

  • If Microsoft Stock Support Fails, Here's When to Buy

    At this week's low, Microsoft stock was down more than 31.5% from its all-time high. That's the worst decline in more than a decade.

  • 10 Best Defensive Stocks to Buy According to Ray Dalio

    In this article, we will look at the 10 best defensive stocks to buy according to Ray Dalio. If you want to explore similar stocks, you can also take a look at 5 Best Defensive Stocks to Buy According to Ray Dalio. Ray Dalio is a billionaire investor and hedge fund manager of Bridgewater Associates, […]

  • Why AT&T's 2023 Looks Much Brighter Than Its 2022

    U.S. telecommunications company AT&T (NYSE: T) has had an eventful year. It shed its entertainment assets to become a pure telecom business and reduced its dividend to help right the financial ship. Anyone who's owned AT&T or looked into the stock is probably aware of its disastrous decade throughout the 2010s.

  • Morgan Stanley Says These 3 Reliable Dividend Stocks Should Be on Your Buy List (Especially Right Now)

    The major investment bank Morgan Stanley has been sounding alerts about the increasingly difficult economic conditions for several months now, and the firm’s chief US equity strategist Mike Wilson headed up a recent note on the topic of defensive investing, especially dividend investing. Wilson lays out a clear strategy for dividend investors, starting with the fact that the best dividend stocks, by their nature, provide an income stream that is both secure and stable, and will provide protectio

  • 3 Safe Dividend Stocks to Beat Inflation

    Owning a group of reliable dividend payers can help an investor avoid panic selling during troubling economic times.

  • Once-bitten markets are ignoring Putin's warnings again at their own peril

    Earlier this year, markets were complacent as Russia massed troops on the Ukraine border. Now, they're once again largely shrugging off Vladimir Putin's signal that he could be prepared to use nuclear weapons. World shares weathered an early knock to risk appetite on Wednesday after Putin mobilised more troops for Ukraine and threatened to use all of Russia's arsenal against what he called the West's "nuclear blackmail" over the war there.

  • 2 Beaten-Down Stocks to Buy and Hold for 10 Years

    There are currently plenty of publicly traded companies to choose from that fit the bill. Roku's stock is down by nearly 70% this year as the streaming company has faced multiple problems, some of which are related to macroeconomic headwinds. Roku makes much of its revenue through advertisements on its platform, and spending on ads has decreased as businesses deal with inflation, lower customer spending, and other issues.

  • 10 Biggest Losers Today

    In this article, we will take a look at the 10 biggest losers today. If you want to see some other stocks losing value on Wednesday, go directly to 5 Biggest Losers Today. Wall Street’s key indices opened marginally higher this morning. However, they turned red in mid-day trading Wednesday after the Federal Reserve lifted […]

  • 10 Chinese Stocks to Avoid Amid Economic Slowdown

    In this article, we discuss the 10 Chinese stocks to avoid amid economic slowdown. If you want to read about some Chinese stocks, go directly to 5 Chinese Stocks to Avoid Amid Economic Slowdown. Investors around the world have been impacted from the prolonged COVID-19 policies of the Chinese government that have slowed down growth […]

  • Federal Reserve Expects Key Rate To Peak At 4.6%; Dow Jones Slides

    The Federal Reserve hiked its key interest rate 75 basis points on Wednesday and signaled much more to come. Policymakers' quarterly projections show the federal funds rate heading as high as 4.6% next year. The Dow Jones Industrial Average remained volatile, swinging lower then higher then lower again after the Fed meeting policy statement.

  • Market volatility 'will continue until morale improves': Strategist

    ERShares COO Eva Ados and Christian Hoffmann, Thornburg Investment Management Portfolio Manager and Managing Director join Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the Fed's latest rate hike, what it means for the health of the market, and more.

  • Putin’s Tough Talk Is Boosting Defense Stocks and Tanking Chinese EV Makers

    Defense stocks are rising along with global tensions after Vladimir Putin reacted to recent gains made by Ukraine. Chinese electric-vehicle stocks are tumbling, however.

  • Is Shopify Stock a Buy Now?

    It's clear today that Shopify's (NYSE: SHOP) business is going through more than just a modest growth hangover period following pandemic-related demand surges in 2020 and 2021. The e-commerce platform is shaking up its management team, projecting bigger losses ahead, and posting weaker engagement metrics. Shopify is a much stronger business than it was just a few years ago.