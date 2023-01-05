U.S. markets close in 5 minutes

Franklin Templeton Congratulates Three Managers for Inclusion in Pensions & Investments Best Places to Work in Money Management Awards

Franklin Templeton
·4 min read

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / January 5, 2023 / Franklin Templeton applauds three of its specialist investment managers for their inclusion in the 2022 Best Places to Work in Money Management awards. Presented by Pensions & Investments (P&I), the global news source of money management, the 11th annual survey and recognition program is dedicated to identifying and recognizing the best employers in the money management industry.

ClearBridge Investments is one of only five firms that P&I has named to the list every year since the program debuted in 2012. With $145.6 billion in assets under management (AUM) as of September 30, 2022, ClearBridge is a leading global equity manager committed to delivering long-term results through authentic active management, offering investment solutions that emphasize differentiated, bottom-up stock selection to move clients forward. The firm integrates ESG considerations into its fundamental, bottom-up research and stock selection process across all strategies.

Brandywine Global Investment Management was named to the Best Places to Work list in the 100-499 employees category. This is the seventh consecutive year Brandywine Global has been recognized with this award. The firm believes in the power of value investing. Acting with conviction and discipline, Brandywine Global looks beyond short-term, conventional thinking to rigorously pursue long-term value. Since 1986, the firm has provided a range of differentiated fixed income, equity, and alternative solutions to clients worldwide. It has $52 billion in AUM as of September 30, 2022.

Clarion Partners has also been named to the Best Places to Work list for companies with 100-499 employees. This was the first year the firm made a submission to P&I for consideration. Clarion Partners, an SEC registered investment adviser with FCA-authorized and FINRA member affiliates, has been a leading U.S. real estate investment manager for 40 years. With $83.5 billion in total AUM, Clarion Partners offers a broad range of real estate strategies across the risk/return spectrum to its more than 500 domestic and international institutional investors.

"As their employees attest, the companies named to this year's Best Places to Work list demonstrate a commitment to building and maintaining a strong workplace culture,'' said P&I Executive Editor Julie Tatge. "Even as firms grappled with volatile markets and stresses from the pandemic, their employees said they felt strong support from their managers, enabling them to do their best work.''

"P&I is proud to honor the Best Places to Work in Money Management for the 11th year. A strong workplace culture that supports talent, advocates progress and drives innovation is paramount to driving the best outcomes and these asset managers demonstrate that. Congratulations to the 2022 honorees for fostering healthy and inclusive workplaces in the face of a rapidly evolving and challenging market," said Chief Operating Officer, Nikki Pirrello.

P&I partnered with Best Companies Group, a research firm specializing in identifying great places to work, to conduct a two-part survey process of employers and their employees. The first part consisted of evaluating each nominated company's workplace policies, practices, philosophy, systems and demographics. This part of the process was worth approximately 25% of the total evaluation. The second part consisted of an employee survey to measure the employee experience. This part of the process was worth approximately 75% of the total evaluation. The combined scores determined the top companies.

For a complete list of the 2022 P&I Best Places to Work in Money Management winners and write-ups, go to http://www.pionline.com/bptw22.

About Franklin Templeton

Franklin Resources, Inc. [NYSE:BEN] is a global investment management organization with subsidiaries operating as Franklin Templeton and serving clients in over 155 countries. Franklin Templeton's mission is to help clients achieve better outcomes through investment management expertise, wealth management and technology solutions. Through its specialist investment managers, the company offers specialization on a global scale, bringing extensive capabilities in fixed income, equity, alternatives and multi-asset solutions. With offices in more than 30 countries and approximately 1,300 investment professionals, the California-based company has over 75 years of investment experience and approximately $1.4 trillion in assets under management as of November 30, 2022. For more information, please visit franklintempleton.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

Franklin Templeton, Thursday, January 5, 2023, Press release picture
Franklin Templeton, Thursday, January 5, 2023, Press release picture

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Franklin Templeton on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Franklin Templeton
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/franklin-templeton
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Franklin Templeton



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/734226/Franklin-Templeton-Congratulates-Three-Managers-for-Inclusion-in-Pensions-Investments-Best-Places-to-Work-in-Money-Management-Awards

