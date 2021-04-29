U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,197.00
    +20.75 (+0.50%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,805.00
    +81.00 (+0.24%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,003.75
    +111.50 (+0.80%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,307.20
    +6.30 (+0.27%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    64.13
    +0.27 (+0.42%)
     

  • Gold

    1,788.30
    +14.40 (+0.81%)
     

  • Silver

    26.47
    +0.39 (+1.48%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2152
    +0.0024 (+0.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6200
    -0.0020 (-0.12%)
     

  • Vix

    17.28
    -0.28 (-1.59%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3970
    +0.0032 (+0.23%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.4420
    -0.1550 (-0.14%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    54,560.25
    -1,030.84 (-1.85%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,283.69
    +2.43 (+0.19%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,963.67
    +18.70 (+0.27%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,053.97
    +62.08 (+0.21%)
     

Franklin Wireless Corp. Investors: Last Days to Participate Actively in the Class Action Lawsuit; Portnoy Law Firm

Portnoy Law
·2 min read
Investors with losses are encouraged to contact the firm before June 15, 2021; click here to submit trade information

LOS ANGELES, April 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of Franklin Wireless Corp. (NASDAQ: FKWL) investors that acquired shares between September 17, 2020 and April 8, 2021. Investors have until June 15, 2021 to seek an active role in this litigation.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, to determine eligibility to participate in this action, by phone 310-692-8883 or email, or click here to join the case.

It is alleged in this complaint that on April 1, 2021, Franklin stated that it "ha[d] been notified of reports of battery issues in some of its wireless hotspot device" and that it was "working with its battery and device manufacturing partners and carrier customer to determine the cause and extent of the problem." Then, on April 8, it was reported in the media that Verizon Wireless "is recalling 2.5 million hotspot devices after discovering that the lithium ion battery can overheat, creating a fire and burning hazard." The "recall impacts Ellipsis Jetpack mobile hotspots imported by Franklin Wireless Corp and sold between April 2017 and March 2021." The stock price fell 14% on this news, to close at $17.33 per share on April 8. 2021. Franklin announced the next day that Verizon "has issued a voluntary recall of its Jetpack Hotspot devices imported by Franklin." Franklin's stock price fell nearly 23% on this news, to close at $13.26 per share on April 9, 2021.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than June 15, 2021.

Please visit our website to review more information and submit your transaction information.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims arising from corporate wrongdoing. The Firm’s founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.
Admitted CA and NY Bar
lesley@portnoylaw.com
310-692-8883
www.portnoylaw.com

Attorney Advertising


  • Australia Core Prices Slow to Record Low in Policy Challenge

    (Bloomberg) -- Australia’s core inflation decelerated to the slowest pace on record as government programs lowered costs in the economy, highlighting the scale of the Reserve Bank’s challenge to reignite stronger price growth.Annual trimmed mean core inflation eased to 1.1% in the first quarter, the weakest reading in a series dating back to 1983, versus an estimated 1.2% gain, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said in Sydney Wednesday. The gauge, the RBA’s preferred measure, advanced 0.3% from the final three months of last year, compared with economists’ estimates of a 0.5% rise.“Core inflation is likely to remain weak for some time,” said Sarah Hunter, chief economist for BIS Oxford Economics. “Wages growth remains subdued and demand for many services is still recovering to pre-pandemic levels, which will limit any immediate pressures on prices.”The Australian dollar slid after the release and was trading at 77.39 U.S. cents at 12:56 p.m. in Sydney. Australia’s 10-year bond yields erased earlier gains, while stocks advanced.Compounding its challenge, the RBA recently adjusted its inflation framework to allow the economy to run a little hotter, saying it won’t raise interest rates until prices are actually -- not forecast to be -- sustainably within the 2-3% target. That’s likely to be a prolonged wait given both core inflation and wages are now hovering around record lows.Governor Philip Lowe has said he doesn’t expect to raise rates until 2024 at the earliest, based on his expectation that wages will need to be rising by more than 3% on a sustainable basis in order to fuel faster inflation.Today’s report showed the headline consumer price index rose 0.6% from the final three months of last year, compared with economists’ estimates of a 0.9% gain. It increased 1.1% from a year earlier versus an estimated 1.4% increase.“The introduction, continuation and conclusion of a number of government schemes remained a factor in the March quarter,” said Michelle Marquardt, head of Prices Statistics at the ABS. “The fall in new dwelling prices was due to the impact of the Federal Government’s HomeBuilder grant and similar grants by the Western Australian and Tasmanian state governments.”Global FactorsLowe is not alone among central bankers struggling to rekindle consumer-price growth. His Japanese colleague Haruhiko Kuroda is set to fail to reach his goal of stable 2% price growth during his term after what will have been more than a decade of stimulus. In contrast, Canada last week accelerated its timetable for a possible rate rise as inflation gathered strength.The RBA, like its U.S. and and European peers, maintains it will persist with stimulus as it tries to drive the economy toward full employment. The Federal Reserve has said it won’t scale back the pace of its $120 billion-a-month bond purchases until it sees “substantial further progress” on jobs and inflation.Among global influences on local prices, crude oil recovered through the latter part of 2020 and the first few months of this year. Yet, a stronger Australian dollar might have helped curb some of the flow through to pump prices.Today’s Australian inflation report showed tradables prices, which are typically impacted by the currency and global factors, rose 1.1% in the first quarter from the previous three months. Non-tradables, which are largely affected by domestic variables like utilities and rents, advanced 0.4%.Other details in the report include:The most significant rises in the March quarter were automotive fuel jumping 8.7%, medical and hospital services up 1.5% and pharmaceutical products gaining 5.3%.A 7.3% rise in prices for accessories reflected high consumer confidence and demand for discretionary items, the ABS saidGovernment programs saw 0.1% falls in new dwelling prices and a 1.7% drop in tertiary educationRents fell 1.4% from a year earlier, the largest annual fall on record for the seriesThe weighted-median gauge, another core measure, advanced 0.4% from the fourth quarter for an annual increase of 1.3%, compared with forecast rises of 0.5% and 1.3%, respectively.The RBA meets Tuesday and is expected to keep its key policy instruments unchanged: the cash rate and three-year yield target at 0.1%; and a quantitative easing program involving A$5 billion ($4 billion) a week of purchases.(Updates with comment from economist in third paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Google Business Booms on Covid Reopening; Shares Soar to Record

    (Bloomberg) -- Google’s results, showing a surge in ad sales related to travel and retail, offered a glimpse of online spending in a post-pandemic world: Businesses are boosting digital marketing to capture a public eager to resume something resembling normal life again.Google parent Alphabet Inc. said first-quarter revenue, excluding payments to distribution partners, came in at $45.6 billion, pummeling Wall Street estimates. The company also unveiled a big new share buyback, sending the stock up as much as 5.5% to an intraday record high of $2,416.98.Covid-19 restrictions have limited travel and trips to physical stores, two key areas of Google’s search business. However, Alphabet shares are up more than 30% this year on optimism vaccinations in the U.S. are reviving these activities. The company is also pushing further into e-commerce, but still lags behind rival Amazon.com Inc.While most major tech companies thrived during the pandemic, Alphabet’s performance was uneven. YouTube ad revenue boomed as people were stuck at home looking to relieve boredom by watching videos online. Google’s cloud-computing business also grew quickly on a spike in demand for internet-based services from remote workers. However, the online search engine dwarfs these other operations and it suffered from a slump in commercial queries for things like flights and hotels.Now, with more than 1 billion Covid-19 vaccine shots given, according to Bloomberg’s vaccine tracker, consumers have started to venture out to restaurants, shops and even vacation destinations -- and they often interact with Google services and ads before they do.Ruth Porat, chief financial officer, said the results “reflect elevated consumer activity online and broad based growth in advertiser revenue.”During a conference call with analysts, Porat said it’s unclear how “durable” the recent change in consumer behavior will be, because it will depend on the global pace of the Covid-19 recovery.Barclays analysts said Alphabet’s search and Youtube segments saw a significant share shift from other advertising channels, dampening concerns about Google’s high penetration within the advertising market.The Alphabet board authorized the company to repurchase up to an additional $50 billion of its Class C capital stock. Chief Executive Officer Sundar Pichai is trying to expand beyond the advertising engine that generates most of Alphabet’s revenue, while contending with a regulatory backlash that includes three government antitrust suits targeting different parts of its business in the U.S. He’s also preparing to bring employees back to the office in September.Search and other related businesses generated sales of $31.9 billion in the first quarter. Wall Street estimated $29.9 billion.YouTube ad revenue surged 49% to $6 billion. Analysts were looking for $5.7 billion. YouTube Shorts, its competitor to TikTok, logged 6.5 billion daily views as of March, up from 3.5 billion at the end of 2020.The company’s cloud division, led by Thomas Kurian, is wooing corporations and other large customers in a bid to catch market leaders Amazon.com Inc. and Microsoft Corp. Google Cloud revenue jumped to $4 billion, in line with Wall Street expectations.Executives said the Google Play store, YouTube’s non-ad revenue and consumer hardware were the top drivers of growth in the “Google Other” category.Alphabet’s Other Bets, such as autonomous vehicles and delivery drones, generated revenue of $198 million. That division lost $1.15 billion.Alphabet overall generated $17.9 billion of net income, or $26.29 a share, in the most recent quarter, compared with $6.8 billion, or $9.87 a share, a year earlier.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Qualcomm sees revenue, profits above estimates as supply chain improves

    (Reuters) -Qualcomm Inc on Wednesday forecast current-quarter sales and adjusted profits above Wall Street estimates, with executives saying they see supply constraints easing as smartphone buyers upgrade to 5G and former Huawei Technologies Co Ltd customers migrate to Qualcomm-chip phones. Qualcomm shares rose 5.4% to $144 in extended trading. Qualcomm is the world's biggest supplier of smartphone chips, providing key components for 5G connectivity.

  • What makes Buffett-led Berkshire Hathaway ‘very distinctive in corporate America’: Management expert

    Georgetown University Law Professor Lawrence Cunningham told Yahoo Finance that the "Berkshire magic" stems from the decentralized, hands-off relationship between Buffett and the company's other stakeholders.

  • Oil Crown Jewels No Longer Off Limits in Mideast Amid Deal Surge

    (Bloomberg) -- Time was when the Middle East’s petrostates recoiled from using their crown jewels to raise money from foreign investors.Not any more. In the space of a few weeks, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Oman and Kuwait have all accelerated multi-billion-dollar plans to sell energy assets or issue bonds off the back of them. Capping that trend, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said Tuesday the kingdom is in talks with an unidentified “global energy company” to sell a stake worth about $20 billion in state oil firm Aramco.The shift underscores how countries in a region home to almost half the world’s oil reserves are taking advantage of the recovery in energy prices following last year’s coronavirus-triggered crash to bolster their ailing finances. The global transition to greener energy is only adding to the urgency, with governments requiring fresh funds to invest in new sectors and diversify their economies. And investors, hobbled by record low interest rates, are grabbing the opportunity.“It makes sense for these countries to sell stakes when valuations are good,” said Justin Alexander, chief economist at MENA Advisors, a U.K.-based consultancy. “Some of it’s fiscal. Some of it’s a growing recognition of the speed of the energy transition and the need to realize value from these assets.”Oil exporters in the Middle East saw their budget deficits balloon to 10.8% of gross domestic product last year from barely 3% in 2019, according to the International Monetary Fund. GDP in Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Qatar shrunk the most in about three decades.Aramco and AdnocSaudi Aramco, the world’s biggest crude producer, and Adnoc, which pumps almost all the UAE’s oil and gas, have been the most active of the region’s state companies. Both started privatizations before the pandemic, with Aramco listing on Riyadh’s stock market in 2019 and Adnoc selling part of fuel-distribution business in late 2017, also through an initial public offering.The deals have since increased in number and sophistication -- as has the focus on foreign money. On April 10, Aramco said a U.S.-led group would invest $12.4 billion in its oil pipelines. Its next deal may be an offering of a stake in its natural-gas network. For its part, Adnoc is planning IPOs of drilling and fertilizer units. These would follow a string of transactions from June 2020 that saw the likes of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. and Apollo Global Management Inc. invest about $15 billion in the Abu Dhabi-based firm’s gas pipelines and real estate.Prince Mohammed, Saudi Arabia’s de facto ruler, sees Aramco as a key part of his Vision 2030, the grand project designed to boost everything from tourism to investments in solar parks and pharmaceuticals. Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed of the UAE has similar ideas for Adnoc, and in March gave himself more control over the firm he’s shaking up to wring more cash out of.Keeping ControlAmid the flurry of activity, the companies have been careful to structure transactions such that they don’t lose sway over marquee assets. When subsidiaries are sold down, they keep hold of the bulk of the shares. With the pipeline deals, Aramco and Adnoc offered decades-long leasing rights rather than direct equity. Boutique Wall Street bank Moelis & Co. is acting as adviser to both firms.“The Gulf national oil companies have realized they can sell bits and pieces of their empire, raising cash without giving up control,” said Ben Cahill, a senior fellow at the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington. “For the companies and governments, it is a pretty good combination.”Elsewhere in the Gulf, Qatar Petroleum and Omani state companies such as OQ SAOC are planning to tap the dollar-bond market for the first time. Qatar Petroleum is seeking as much as $10 billion to increase its capacity to export liquefied natural gas.Qatar is among the world’s richest countries per capita and in the past the government may have funded the $29 billion project using its own money. But it’s now trying to reduce a debt load that swelled last year, Fitch Ratings Ltd. said in a report on Monday. Leveraging state-owned firms allows the government to protect its own balance sheet.Oman’s PushOman’s OQ on Wednesday started the sale of at least $500 million of seven-year Eurobonds. Energy Development Oman, another state firm, may follow later this year as it seeks to raise $3 billion of debt. The plans are part of a broad shake-up of the oil sector since Sultan Haitham Bin Tariq came to power little more than a year ago. He’s seeking to attract foreign funding and rejuvenate the battered economy.Meanwhile, state-owned Kuwait Petroleum Corp. is considering its first international bond. It would be part of a strategy to borrow as much as $20 billion over the next five years to make up for an expected shortfall in revenue.More to ComeAsset and debt sales are likely to account for the lion’s share of future deals, according to Hasnain Malik, head of equity research at Tellimer, a London-based firm that provides analysis on emerging markets.“Securitizing future cash flows and issuing bonds, as well as private equity sales, appear a far less onerous method of raising finance from international investors than selling equity via an IPO,” said Malik, who’s covered Middle Eastern markets for more than 20 years. “They are rightly recognizing the fixed-income and private-equity investor base is bigger than the regional equity one.”For now, foreign investors, who’ve rarely had such an array of options to put their money into Middle East oil and gas, seem happy to stump up the cash.“There’s definitely more to come,” said Cahill. “The national oil companies are watching each other and picking up some new tricks.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Junk-Bond Boom Opens U.S., Europe to Emerging-Market Borrowers

    (Bloomberg) -- Some of the companies and governments in the developing world hardest hit by pandemic shutdowns are racing back to debt markets in the U.S. and Europe, seizing on surging demand that has driven junk-bond yields to record lows.Among them is Pegasus Hava Tasimaciligi AS, the discount Turkish airline that racked up larger-than-expected losses as the number of passengers fell by more than half last year. On Tuesday, the carrier kicked off a $300 million junk-bond sale to help refinance bank loans, according to a person with knowledge of the matter.A Colombian airline bankrupted by the travel industry’s collapse may follow suit. And Kenya, which the International Monetary Fund considers at high risk of lapsing into financial distress, is planning to borrow $12.4 billion abroad through next June.The flood of debt issuance marks a major shift from last year, when many borrowers in the developing world were left on the sidelines as others raised cash to ride out the economic slowdown. That’s largely changed with investors willing to take on more risk as growth rebounds in the U.S. and Europe, rising commodity prices helps exporters and the vaccine rolls out steadily -- if unevenly -- around the globe.“Some of the higher-risk borrowers that had to pull back deals in third and fourth quarters are returning and are able to execute deals,” said Alexei Remizov, head of Latin American debt capital markets at HSBC Holdings Plc.Emerging-market debt issuers with below investment-grade ratings have borrowed about $81.2 billion in the U.S. and European markets this year through Tuesday, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. That’s close to a record $88.7 billion raised in the same period in 2018, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.“Nothing tells me we are cooling off at this point,” Remizov said. “Borrowers realize these windows typically don’t last for too long.”Related story: Bond Investors Take Ever-Riskier Bets in Hunt for ReturnsMore are likely to join in as borrowing costs continue to fall. Yields on U.S. junk bonds rated CCC, the riskiest tier, fell to 5.88% on Monday, the lowest ever. That narrowed the gap between those yields and benchmark debt -- a key measure of the perceived risk -- to less than 5 percentage points, a level not seen since before the 2008 credit crisis.The debt build-up may increase the risk for some borrowers since the bonds will need to be repaid in euros or dollars, which would be burdensome if their currencies or foreign earnings drop. But Atsi Sheth, global head of emerging-markets credit research at Moody’s Investors Service, said it depends heavily on the particular issuers and whether they’re refinancing or piling on more debt.“Sectors hardest-hit by the pandemic will likely see a slower recovery and some sovereigns and companies reliant on these sectors might have to take on more debt to address their pandemic-related issues,” said Sheth. “That’s a risk for investors.”Deutsche Bank AG, Bank of America Corp. and HSBC are among top bond underwriters expecting more governments -- including those in Sub-Saharan Africa -- and companies to borrow in the U.S. and Europe.“There are good opportunities for investment-grade issuers to bring new deals, but the bias remains toward high-yield credit,” said Jake Gearhart, head of emerging-market syndicate and Latin American debt capital markets at Deutsche Bank.In March, Ghana sold Africa’s first zero-coupon dollar bond as part of a $3 billion Eurobond deal, highlighting how credit markets have opened up to borrowers that would have historically not been able to issue debt that doesn’t repay anything until maturity.This month, an arm of Central American conglomerate Corporacion Multi Inversiones, owner of Pollo Campero restaurants, tapped the international debt market for the first time with the sale of $700 million of bonds. The securities went on to gain in secondary trading.Colombian airline Avianca Holdings SA may look abroad for financing, too. It’s seeking $1.8 billion to repay debt and provide new financing after the travel collapse drove it into bankruptcy.“The bulk of the Middle East issuance is still to come and we will probably see plenty more issuance from African sovereigns,” said London-based Karim Movaghar, head of debt capital markets in Central and Eastern Europe, the Middle East and Africa at Bank of America. “Even though governments’ budget deficits may not be as extreme as last year, there are still going to be significant gaps to plug with debt.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks trade mixed as investors await Big Tech earnings

    Stock futures opened little changed Monday evening after a record-setting session earlier in the day, with investors awaiting more corporate earnings results from major companies.

  • Biden’s proposed tax hikes could be a ‘double-edged sword’ for real estate — what homeowners and investors need to know

    Two of Biden's proposed tax changes could cause Americans to see reduced returns on certain property sales.

  • Google's YouTube is really proving it's this generation's TV: analyst

    Google's YouTube is really heating up financially, points out one closely watched Wall Street analyst.

  • The pandemic is pushing more Americans to retire

    More older Americans are choosing to leave the labor force during the pandemic — for some unemployed workers, it was a decision they couldn’t avoid. About two million baby boomers have been retiring every year since the oldest turned 65 in 2011, but between the third quarter of 2019 and the third quarter of 2020, that number increased to 3.2 million, said Richard Fry, a senior researcher at Pew Research Center. “There is evidence that, yes, as a result of the pandemic, the number of boomers retiring accelerated,” he said.

  • Apple Earnings Were Impressive. It Boosted Buybacks and Raised Its Dividend Too.

    Revenue rose an astonishing 54% buoyed by huge sales of iPhones and big gains from both iPads and Macs.

  • Shock and Tears: Behind Vanguard’s Retreat From China’s Market

    (Bloomberg) -- Vanguard Group Inc. staff who dialed into a video call from their desks on the 40th floor of the Shanghai World Financial Center last month were expecting a morale-boosting speech from regional head Scott Conking on how the U.S. fund giant would tackle the Chinese market after years of preparation.Instead, Conking said the $7 trillion money manager was abandoning its push for a mutual fund license. The firm would rely on an advisory venture with Ant Group Co. to maintain a presence in China, Conking said via video from the same Shanghai office, where he was visiting for the first time.The 30-odd employees were in shock. More than 10 staff were let go right after Conking finished speaking, according to people familiar with the matter. One employee burst into tears, the people said, asking not to be identified as the information is private.Yet behind the seemingly hasty retreat were years of scrutiny by Vanguard’s top management on whether its low-cost model works in China, the people said. The conclusion, at least for now, appears to be no, and serves as a cautionary tale for other global asset managers eyeing China’s $13 trillion wealth market.A representative for Vanguard declined to comment.While there had been some signs of Vanguard’s shrinking ambitions in Asia last year, the firm was still expected to apply for a fund license in China, seen as crucial for growth in the burgeoning wealth market. Vanguard, like other foreign players, was given the green light to apply last April, removing the need for a local partner.For some former Vanguard executives, the sky was once the limit for China. Former Asia head Charles Lin saw potential to increase assets to about $5 trillion given the pace of wealth accumulation in the world’s second-biggest economy.“We’re in this for a hundred years, not five years,” Jim Norris, then head of Vanguard’s international business, said in a May 2018 interview. “And we feel very confident that over time we’ll be able to get to that scale” to make money.The enthusiasm for China began to wane under Tim Buckley, who took over as chief executive officer in 2018, according to the people. Under Buckley’s direction, the new finance chief started quarterly profit appraisals of each business line and region, marking a pronounced shift from his predecessor Bill McNabb.Despite the massive potential in China, Vanguard didn’t apply for a fund license right away. The company raised more eyebrows in August when it announced plans to close operations in Hong Kong and Tokyo, affecting 70 jobs. At the time, Vanguard said that “current industry dynamics” don’t support its low-cost model, while citing the “considerable opportunity” in China.The U.S. firm pulled back further in October by returning about $21 billion in managed assets to government clients in China. It also lost a mandate to run $590 million in Taiwan due to weak performance.Cost ConcernsEven as China’s economy began to pull out of the pandemic last year, Vanguard’s concerns about costs, distribution, staffing and regulations were mounting, the people said.It took the firm more than a year to find a strong candidate for a chief compliance officer, a requirement for the license, the people said. The job offer was rescinded about a month before Conking’s announcement, they said.Regulations were also an issue. While China has opened the door for foreign licenses, it’s tightened requirements, particularly for global players. The regulator asked Fidelity Investments and Neuberger Berman in November to pledge liquidity support for the licenses they were seeking. That raised concerns about additional capital costs for Vanguard, the people said. A year after the opening, only BlackRock Inc. has obtained a fund license.According to a November report by China International Capital Corp., foreign-controlled or wholly-owned asset managers may grab as much as 15% of the market from local rivals over the next decade. Yet they need to overcome barriers including a lack of distribution channels, along with the Chinese firms’ first-mover advantages, the report found.Break EvenForeign asset managers need at least 50 billion yuan ($7.7 billion) in assets to turn a profit, CICC analysts led by Yao Zeyu estimated. Vanguard would need more, given its rock-bottom fees that have driven its growth in North America.Vanguard may have realized that “it won’t help much” even if it launched its own funds in China given the costs and its lack of competitive advantage, said Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Francis Chan.Decades since Wall Street firms first entered the China market, they remain dwarfed in the asset management space by domestic banks and brokerages. Funds backed by international firms raised less than half the $967 billion haul of their 100-plus Chinese rivals in the first eight months of 2020, according to data compiled by Morningstar Inc. and Bloomberg.Z-Ben Advisors Ltd., a Shanghai-based consultancy, last year lowered its forecast for foreign companies’ market share in China’s mutual fund industry by 10 percentage points to just 15% by 2030.Without a license in China, Vanguard will rely on its joint venture with Ant, which has doubled its client base in just two months. Assets under management jumped 60% from the end of last year to 6.9 billion yuan as of Feb. 28, a person familiar has said. That puts the business on track to reach an estimated 10 billion yuan break-even point well ahead of its five-year target, the people said.While Ant’s 1 billion Alipay users hold huge potential, its recent launch of an open advisory platform to other fund managers may dilute resources for the Vanguard venture, BI’s Chan said.”It’s easy to make an application, but committing all the resources to make things work is much more difficult,” he said. “Having a beautiful plan is one thing. Execution is another.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • As mortgage rates drop, millions of US homeowners are making this mistake

    Rates are down, but so are mortgage applications — including for refinance loans.

  • Tax refund status: Returns are averaging almost $3,000 in 2021. Here's where to check on yours.

    The Internal Revenue Service has already distributed more than $210 billion to Americans as of April 17.

  • The U.S. has already cancelled roughly $100 billion in student debt amid the pandemic

    Actions taken by the federal government will lead to roughly $100 billion in total student loan forgiveness between March 2020 and September 2021, according to Education Department (ED) data and analysis from experts.

  • Where is my tax refund and why is it taking so long to get this year? Some IRS refunds are taking 6-8 weeks

    Some early filers are waiting for a tax refund more than six weeks already -- far longer than typical -- as the IRS deals with tax credits and fraud.

  • Wall Street ends lower after Fed holds steady on rates

    Wall Street ended lower on Wednesday after the U.S. Federal Reserve held interest rates and its monthly bond-buying program steady and gave no sign it was ready to reduce its support for the recovery. Despite the improving economy, the Fed repeated the guidance it has used since December, saying it must see "substantial further progress" towards its inflation and employment goals before stepping back from its monthly bond purchases. The S&P 500 briefly rose to an intra-day record high after Fed Chair Jerome Powell said in a press conference that it was "not time yet" to discuss reducing the Fed's support for the recovering economy.

  • China Is Drinking Barely A Drop of Australian Wine After 200% Tariffs

    (Bloomberg) -- Australian exports of wine to mainland China have almost completely dried up after the Chinese government imposed tariffs of more than 200% last year in an escalating trade spat.Shipments in the three months ended March 31 plummeted to just A$12 million ($9.4 million) from A$325 million in the same period a year earlier, Wine Australia said Thursday. China used to be Australia’s biggest wine export market.China last month formalized tariffs of more than 200% on Australian wine for five years, though the higher duties had been in place since November. The tariffs followed a raft of measures barring Australian imports from coal and copper to barley last year.The slump in China was too steep to compensate for increased shipments from Australia to the U.K., Germany and New Zealand: The value of Australia’s total wine exports fell 4% to A$2.77 billion in the year ended March.Duties on Treasury Wine Estates Ltd., the Australian winemaker best known for its Penfolds brand, were set at 175.6%.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Dogecoin shoots higher as Musk calls himself, 'The Dogefather'

    Dogecoin rose as high as 34 cents, and recently rose 21%, after Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk gave another tweet endorsing the cryptocurrency. He plugged his upcoming Saturday Night Live performance by calling himself the "Dogefather." Musk has often tweeted favorably about dogecoin and cryptocurrencies more generally, though Tesla did profit by more than $100 million from selling bitcoin in the first quarter.

  • Young investors see a ‘buying opportunity’ if Biden raises capital-gains taxes on America’s millionaires

    One millennial investor is on the lookout for a stock-market selloff if capital gains tax rates increase.