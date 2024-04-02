Frank's Restaurant honored by Zeeland for 100 years of service

ZEELAND — A long-standing local restaurant is being recognized as it celebrates 100 years.

During a Zeeland City Council meeting Monday, Mayor Kevin Klynstra read a proclamation naming April 5 "Frank’s Appreciation Day."

The restaurant began as a fruit and confectionery store owned and operated by Frank and Mary Dionise. It later evolved into a dine-in restaurant and, by 1960, was passed on to Frank Jr. and his wife Pat.

The business remained in the family, eventually owned by Frank's grandson, Dan, then Pat’s grandson, Shane Hammer.

After unique challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic affected business, Teresa VanderZwaag of The Farmhouse approached Hammer with a proposition. Her business was limited by the reduction of party sizes and social distancing, his by dine-in regulations. She asked Hammer if she could use the adjacent banquet facility to the east of Frank’s Restaurant. He agreed.

Frank's and Frank's East work in tandem, sharing bathrooms, a kitchen and a hallway.

Later, VanderZwaag and Hammer worked together to bring back the restaurant’s dine-in experience. VanderZwaag later received a liquor license and opened Frank’s East in the neighboring space.

The businesses have different addresses, hours, beverage menus and slightly different food menus, but are connected by a hallway and a set of restrooms and share a kitchen. VanderZwaag now owns the original Frank's Restaurant, in addition to Frank's East.

"We're not changing a thing," VanderZwaag said in 2022. "We're going to keep it the same. It's so valuable, what they built, and we want to continue that. We're going to protect it and maintain it, and maybe build it. But that's it."

Appreciation Day on April 5 honors the original founder, Frank Dionise, Sr. on the anniversary of his birthday. There are plans for additional celebrations this summer.

Visit frankszeeland.com for more information.

