FRAS-LE ANNOUNCES ITS Q422 AND 2022 RESULTS

·2 min read

CAXIAS DO SUL, Brazil, Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fras-le S.A. (B3 – "FRAS3"), an auto-parts powerhouse whose portfolio includes iconic products and brands, as well as being the largest manufacturer of friction materials in Latin America and an international leader in the field, announces its results for the the fourth quarter of 2022 (Q422) and the twelve months of 2022 (2022). The Company's financial information is consolidated in accordance with the IFRS – International Financial Reporting Standards.

MAIN RESULTS – Q4 | 2022 
(Percentages indicate variations from the respective periods of Q421 and 2021 - values in MM)

Consolidated net revenue:

Q422: R$ 746.8 (+9.0%) | 2022: R$ 3058.2 (+18.4%)


Net revenue in the domestic market:

Q422: R$ 496.9 (+17.5%) | 2022: R$ 1882.1 (+18.3%)


Net revenue in the foreign market:

Q422: R$ 249.9 (-4.7%) | 2022: R$ 1176.0 (+18.6%)


Foreign Market Revenue ( Exports + overseas operations ):

Q422: US$ 47.5 (+1.0%) | 2022: US$ 227.7 (+23.9%)


Consolidated gross profit:

Q422: R$ 219.1 (+20.7%) | 2022: R$ 903.5 (+20.7%)


Operating Profit:

Q422: R$ 49.8 (+66.0%) | 2022: R$ 333.0 (+21.0%)


EBITDA:

Q422: R$ 84.1 (+40.6%) | 2022: R$ 453.1 (+16.7%)


Consolidated net income:

Q422: R$ 35.3 (+60.3%) | 2022: R$ 203.3 (-3.5%)

 

Adjusted EBITDA 

Q422: R$ 106.6 (+28.2%) | 2022: R$ 475.6 (+15.1%)

 

ROIC

2022: 13.9% (+1.5 p.p.) 

RESULTS VIDEO-CONFERENCE   
(In Portuguese with simultaneous interpretation into English)   
02/28 – 11:00 Brazil | 09:00 New York | 14:00 London

To Register / Access Video-Conference: Click here

RI Contact
Email: ri@fras-le.com  
Website: http://ri.fras-le.com.br  
Hemerson Fernando de Souza 
Tel.: +55 54 3239.1519

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fras-le-announces-its-q422-and-2022-results-301757173.html

SOURCE Fras-le S.A.

