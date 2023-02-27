FRAS-LE ANNOUNCES ITS Q422 AND 2022 RESULTS
CAXIAS DO SUL, Brazil, Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fras-le S.A. (B3 – "FRAS3"), an auto-parts powerhouse whose portfolio includes iconic products and brands, as well as being the largest manufacturer of friction materials in Latin America and an international leader in the field, announces its results for the the fourth quarter of 2022 (Q422) and the twelve months of 2022 (2022). The Company's financial information is consolidated in accordance with the IFRS – International Financial Reporting Standards.
MAIN RESULTS – Q4 | 2022
(Percentages indicate variations from the respective periods of Q421 and 2021 - values in MM)
Consolidated net revenue:
Q422: R$ 746.8 (+9.0%) | 2022: R$ 3058.2 (+18.4%)
Net revenue in the domestic market:
Q422: R$ 496.9 (+17.5%) | 2022: R$ 1882.1 (+18.3%)
Net revenue in the foreign market:
Q422: R$ 249.9 (-4.7%) | 2022: R$ 1176.0 (+18.6%)
Foreign Market Revenue ( Exports + overseas operations ):
Q422: US$ 47.5 (+1.0%) | 2022: US$ 227.7 (+23.9%)
Consolidated gross profit:
Q422: R$ 219.1 (+20.7%) | 2022: R$ 903.5 (+20.7%)
Operating Profit:
Q422: R$ 49.8 (+66.0%) | 2022: R$ 333.0 (+21.0%)
EBITDA:
Q422: R$ 84.1 (+40.6%) | 2022: R$ 453.1 (+16.7%)
Consolidated net income:
Q422: R$ 35.3 (+60.3%) | 2022: R$ 203.3 (-3.5%)
Adjusted EBITDA
Q422: R$ 106.6 (+28.2%) | 2022: R$ 475.6 (+15.1%)
ROIC
2022: 13.9% (+1.5 p.p.)
RESULTS VIDEO-CONFERENCE
(In Portuguese with simultaneous interpretation into English)
02/28 – 11:00 Brazil | 09:00 New York | 14:00 London
To Register / Access Video-Conference: Click here
RI Contact
Email: ri@fras-le.com
Website: http://ri.fras-le.com.br
Hemerson Fernando de Souza
Tel.: +55 54 3239.1519
