U.S. markets open in 3 hours 44 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,542.25
    +18.00 (+0.40%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,016.00
    +106.00 (+0.30%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,133.25
    +99.75 (+0.66%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,067.90
    +8.70 (+0.42%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.57
    -0.39 (-0.45%)
     

  • Gold

    1,837.90
    -5.30 (-0.29%)
     

  • Silver

    24.24
    +0.00 (+0.02%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1353
    +0.0006 (+0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8270
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.30
    +0.51 (+2.24%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3616
    +0.0004 (+0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.2630
    -0.0900 (-0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,094.12
    +638.45 (+1.54%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    999.92
    +5.17 (+0.52%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,581.60
    -8.06 (-0.11%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,772.93
    +305.70 (+1.11%)
     

Fraser Institute News Release: 86% of middle-class families face higher federal personal income tax burden

Fraser Institute
·2 min read

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Contrary to rhetoric from Ottawa, the vast majority of middle-class Canadian families pay higher federal personal income taxes due to tax changes made by the federal government, finds a new study released today by the Fraser Institute, an independent, non-partisan Canadian public policy think-tank.

“The federal government has repeatedly asserted that it lowered personal income taxes for the middle class when in fact it increased the personal income tax burden on most middle-class families,” said Jake Fuss, senior economist at the Fraser Institute and co-author of Measuring the Impact of Federal Personal Income Tax Changes on Middle Income Canadian Families since 2015.

In 2015, the government reduced the second-lowest personal income tax rate (from 22 per cent to 20.5 per cent)—but also scrapped income-splitting for couples with young children and eliminated a series of tax credits, which more than offset the savings from the tax rate reduction.

As a result, the study finds that 86 per cent of middle-class families experienced an increase in their federal personal income tax burden—$800 annually (on average).

The study compared federal personal income taxes for families with children in 2015 versus 2019 using a tax and transfer model by Statistics Canada, which includes information for more than 1 million Canadians in over 300,000 households with approximately 600 variables included for each individual.

“By promoting one income tax change and downplaying others, Ottawa paints an incomplete picture of the overall impact of their tax changes, which have imposed a higher personal income tax bill on the vast majority of middle-class families,” said Fuss.

MEDIA CONTACTS:
Jake Fuss, Senior Economist
Fraser Institute

Jason Clemens, Executive Vice-President,
Fraser Institute

To arrange media interviews or for more information, please contact:
Drue MacPherson, Media Relations Coordinator, Fraser Institute
(604) 688-0221 ext. 721
drue.macpherson@fraserinstitute.org

Follow the Fraser Institute on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

The Fraser Institute is an independent Canadian public policy research and educational organization with offices in Vancouver, Calgary, Toronto, and Montreal and ties to a global network of think-tanks in 87 countries. Its mission is to improve the quality of life for Canadians, their families and future generations by studying, measuring and broadly communicating the effects of government policies, entrepreneurship and choice on their well-being. To protect the Institute’s independence, it does not accept grants from governments or contracts for research. Visit www.fraserinstitute.org


Recommended Stories

  • The Nasdaq Composite just logged its 66th correction since 1971—here’s what history says happens next in the stock market

    The yield-sensitive Nasdaq Composite Index on Wednesday logs its first close in correction territory since March. Here's what history says happens next.

  • Morgan Stanley Says It’s Time to Look at Beaten-Down Quality Stocks; Suggests 3 Names to Buy

    Let’s talk about quality stocks. Of course, this is the direction that every investor wants to go; but the question is, how to recognize them? Do we go all-in on the big-value, big-name giants? Or do we dig a little deeper, and find the high-end nuggets that are hiding in the sandheap? Weighing in from investment bank Morgan Stanley, chief investment officer Lisa Shalett recommends the latter. She recommends investors to look for beaten-down stocks, equities that have lost value recently – but t

  • Why Ford Stock Is Down Today

    Shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) were trading down on Wednesday, after the company previewed a series of one-time items it expects to report with its fourth-quarter earnings. As of 1 p.m. ET, Ford's shares were down about 7.2% from Tuesday's closing price. At first glance, Ford's preview, released after the U.S. markets closed on Tuesday, was good news.

  • 5 Growth Stocks That Can Make You Richer in 2022

    For the past 12 years, growth stocks have shone brightly on Wall Street. Below are five growth stocks with all the tools and catalysts necessary to make you richer in 2022 (and likely well beyond). The first fast-paced stock with the potential to drive home solid gains for investors throughout 2022 is electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer Nio (NYSE: NIO).

  • 8 Big Stocks Lose More Than Half Their Value As Bear Looms

    Still wondering if a bear market is coming soon for the S&P 500? It's already here now for a staggering number of big U.S. stocks.

  • 3 top dividend stocks poised to give you a pay raise next month

    Inflation is red-hot. Keep up with these dividend growers.

  • Why Nikola Stock Is Down Again Today

    There wasn't any company-specific news released today, but investors may be following a larger trend of selling technology stocks as bond yields rise. Nikola's stock is down by 6% as of 10:50 a.m. ET. Investors typically sell high-growth tech stocks when bond yields rise because it means that future profits from these companies will be worth less than they would have been if rates remained lower.

  • Fed may trigger 'bigger corrections' in stock market with its actions: strategist

    Brace for stock market volatility, warns this top investing strategist.

  • Wedbush Pounds the Table on Sofi Stock

    Like many of its peers in the fintech sector, Sofi Technologies (SOFI) stock has been taking a hammering over the past few months. However, that all changed on Wednesday, after the company was granted the long-hoped-for U.S. banking charter by the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency. The much-needed sentiment boost could help kick off a turnaround and Wedbush’s David Chiaverini believes the final hurdle cleared on the path to becoming a bank should “accelerate earnings growth.” However, th

  • Why Global-E Stock Sank More Than 10% Today

    The lofty gains that Global-E (NASDAQ: GLBE) had racked up last year are coming undone in grandiose fashion. Global-E is a fast-growing e-commerce software company, providing tools for merchants that want to sell internationally. As digital buying and selling picks up steam in emerging markets, Global-E's revenue has soared.

  • What happens to the stock market when interest rates rise?

    When interest rates increase, here's what historically has happened to the stock market.

  • A Fintech Founder Goes on Leave After Alleged Abusive Phone Call

    (Bloomberg) -- The co-founder of fintech unicorn BharatPe will go on a two-month leave of absence, a remarkable turn of events for an outspoken 39-year-old who several Indian media outlets in recent weeks had alleged having made an abusive phone call to a bank employee. Most Read from BloombergEarly Omicron Breakthroughs Show MRNA Vaccines’ WeaknessWhy Some Vaccinated People Resist Omicron and Others Don’tBiden Expects Russia to ‘Move In’ on Ukraine; Warns of SanctionsStocks Drop as Selloff Puts

  • 3 Charts That Sum Up Tilray's Q2 Earnings

    Tilray Brands (NASDAQ: TLRY) reported its latest quarterly results last week. Using three charts, I'll look at just what drove those improved numbers and whether Tilray had a good quarter or not, and determine if it looks to be a better buy right now. In the company's second-quarter results, for the period ending Nov. 30, 2021, Tilray reported net revenue of $155.2 million.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Market Correction Extends Losses; Four Stocks In Beat-Up Sector Worth Watching

    The market correction worsened Wednesday. Some stocks in the beat-up software sector are worth watching.

  • Why Pan American Silver, Fortuna Silver Mines, and Coeur Mining Surged Roughly 10% Today

    Shares of Pan American Silver (NASDAQ: PAAS), Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE: FSM), and Coeur Mining (NYSE: CDE) all rose strongly on a bad day for the markets today, up 9.6%, 10.2%, and 8.6%, respectively. In addition, Pan American Silver released its preliminary fourth-quarter production report on Wednesday, and Fortuna released its own report on Tuesday. In the fourth quarter, Pan American mined 19.2 million ounces of silver, versus its guidance of 19 to 20 million ounces.

  • Looking for Value Stocks? Analysts Suggest 2 Names to Buy

    Let’s talk for a moment about growth versus value. In the stock markets, this marks the basic split in investing strategies; growth stocks are those predicted to outperform the markets, while value stocks are those seen as underpriced with relatively high upside. The two categories can overlap substantially – after all, no investor gets into a stock if he doesn’t think it will grow in value – but they do highlight a difference in approaches to the market. Value investors are generally looking at

  • Tesla earnings: News about the Cybertruck and new factories could set the tone for 2022

    Tesla Inc. is scheduled to report fourth-quarter earnings next Wednesday, as investors expect a return of Chief Executive Elon Musk to the post-results call and brace for what could be worrying news for the Cybertruck and supply-chain snags.

  • At least 7 signs show how the stock market is breaking down

    Here are a few market-based signs that imply more bumps could lie ahead, or at least highlight the rough path markets traversed thus far.

  • This Asset Class Has the Best Performance Record During High Inflation

    Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you know that the U.S. is currently in a period of fairly high inflation — the inflation rate was 7.0% in December of 2021. While much of the analysis has been on the … Continue reading → The post This Asset Class Has the Best Performance Record During High Inflation appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Why Digital World Acquisition and Phunware Shares Are Sinking Today

    After posting explosive gains yesterday, shares of Digital World Acquisition (NASDAQ: DWAC) and Phunware (NASDAQ: PHUN) are giving up ground in Wednesday's trading. With excitement building around Trump Media & Technology Group's upcoming Truth Social media platform and a recent rally held by the former president potentially pointing to another presidential campaign in 2024, Digital World Acquisition and Phunware surged on Tuesday. Digital World Acquisition is a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) that's on track to take Trump Media & Technology Group public through a merger, and Phunware is being eyed by investors as a potential software service provider for Truth Social or another White House bid.