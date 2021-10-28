U.S. markets open in 3 hours 54 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,551.25
    +6.75 (+0.15%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,412.00
    +23.00 (+0.06%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,650.25
    +63.00 (+0.40%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,251.10
    +1.60 (+0.07%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.11
    -0.55 (-0.67%)
     

  • Gold

    1,801.20
    +2.40 (+0.13%)
     

  • Silver

    24.17
    -0.02 (-0.07%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1589
    -0.0017 (-0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5290
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.94
    +0.96 (+6.01%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3743
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.6980
    -0.1120 (-0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    60,470.78
    +1,657.83 (+2.82%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,457.48
    -16.85 (-1.14%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,223.57
    -29.70 (-0.41%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,820.09
    -278.15 (-0.96%)
     

Fraser Institute News Release: 92% of minimum-wage earners in Canada don’t live in low-income households

Fraser Institute
·2 min read

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Despite misperceptions, the vast majority of minimum-wage earners don’t live in low-income households, finds a new study released today by the Fraser Institute, an independent, non-partisan Canadian public policy think-tank.

“The fact is most minimum-wage earners are teenagers or young adults under the age of 25 and many live with their parents,” said Ben Eisen, senior fellow at the Fraser Institute and co-author of Who Earns the Minimum Wage in Canada?

The study finds that 92.3 per cent of Canada’s minimum-wage earners don’t live in low-income families, as defined by Statistics Canada’s Low Income Cut-off (a household with income below the cut-off will likely devote a larger share of its income on food, clothing and housing than the average family).

In fact, the majority of minimum-wage earners in the country (53 per cent) in 2019 (the latest year of available data) were teenagers or young adults aged 15 to 24, and among this group, 84.1 per cent lived with their parents or other relatives.

Only 2.2 per cent of all minimum-wage earners in the country are single parents with young children.

“Raising the minimum wage is often presented as a strategy for helping the working poor, but these data raise questions about its efficacy in achieving this goal simply because most minimum wage earners aren’t living in low-income families,” Eisen said.

Distribution of minimum wage earners in Canada and select provinces

Canada and Provinces

Living in low income household, 2018

Aged 15-24, 2019

Canada

7.7%

53.0%

Quebec

9.4%

59.3%

Ontario

7.2%

52.3%

Alberta

6.6%

46.4%

British Columbia

7.9%

52.6%






MEDIA CONTACT:

Ben Eisen, Senior Fellow
Fraser Institute

To arrange media interviews or for more information, please contact:
Drue MacPherson, Media Relations, Fraser Institute
(604) 688-0221 ext. 721
drue.macpherson@fraserinstitute.org

Follow the Fraser Institute on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

The Fraser Institute is an independent Canadian public policy research and educational organization with offices in Vancouver, Calgary, Toronto, and Montreal and ties to a global network of think-tanks in 87 countries. Its mission is to improve the quality of life for Canadians, their families and future generations by studying, measuring and broadly communicating the effects of government policies, entrepreneurship and choice on their well-being. To protect the Institute’s independence, it does not accept grants from governments or contracts for research. Visit www.fraserinstitute.org


Recommended Stories

  • Seven-foot bronze Harambe statue stares down Zuckerberg's Facebook

    A 7-foot bronze statue of Harambe, the gorilla shot and killed in 2016 at the Cincinnati Zoo, appeared outside Facebook's California headquarters Tuesday to reportedly protest the power the social networking giant wields.

  • Foot Locker Makes $200 Million Pledge to Empower the Black Community

    Foot Locker is creating a $200 million commitment to support the Black community over the next five years. The pledge comes as the sneaker industry continues to benefit greatly from spending by the Black community.

  • New Biking Trails Proposed for Southwest Michigan

    Work set to begin in Fall of 2021 with support, project management and partial funding from Whirlpool Corporation and Cornerstone Alliance

  • EarthX Hosted U.S.-Mexico Hunting and Conservation Forum in Honor of Half-Earth Day®

    Former Texas Governor Rick Perry, Former Secretary of the Interior David Bernhardt and National Wildlife Federation President and CEO Collin O’Mara Served as Keynote Speakers

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch

    Amid Beijing crackdowns on U.S.-listed China companies, here are the best Chinese stocks now.

  • Is MGM Stock A Buy As Sports Betting Rival Drops Bid To Snap Up Partner?

    Sports-betting giant DraftKings has scrapped its plans to buy MGM Resorts partner Entain. Is MGM stock a buy now?

  • Is PLUG Stock A Buy As It Unveils Ambitious Plans, Strong Outlook?

    Plug Power, a maker of hydrogen fuel cells, unveils ambitious growth plans and sees accelerating revenue in 2022. Is PLUG stock a buy right now?

  • Is MARA Stock A Buy As More Bitcoin Futures ETFs Hit The Market? Here's What Marathon Digital Stock Chart Shows

    Marathon Digital stock has been volatile as Bitcoin adoption grows. Here’s what the fundamentals and technical analysis say about the stock.

  • We may need to start thinking about Tesla at $3 trillion: Morning Brief

    Top news and what to watch in the markets on Thursday, October 28, 2021.

  • KKR Is Mystery Firm Looking to Buy $1 Billion Adler’s Assets

    (Bloomberg) -- KKR & Co. is the investor looking to buy real estate assets worth more than 1 billion euros ($1.2 billion) from Adler Group SA, according to people familiar with the matter who asked not to be identified.Most Read from BloombergA Deep Dive Into Squid Game's World of InequalityHamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyOne of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of Water Next SummerThe

  • Market Wrap: Long-Term Bitcoin Holders Trim Positions as Rally Stalls

    Bitcoin is roughly flat over the past 24 hours as blockchain data show long-term holders are starting to take profit. Analysts expect brief pullbacks, typical during the early stage of a bull market as bitcoin ETF enthusiasm fades.

  • Third Bridge's Scott Kessler on Facebook

    Scott Kessler, Global Sector Lead for Technology Media and Telecommunications at Third Bridge gives his outlook on Facebook.

  • Rent the Runway IPO Goes Bigger

    Shares of the Jennifer Hyman-led rental firm priced at $21 in an upsized offering.

  • Retirement Uses for Your Health Savings Account (HSA)

    Thanks to unique tax advantages, an HSA may be the best retirement option you never knew you had. Here's how to take advantage if you qualify for one.

  • Bitcoin Is Still Minting Millionaires, And So Is ETH

    More investors became Bitcoin millionaires this year than ever before. With institutional investments from publicly traded giants like Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) and PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL), big money is confidently entering the cryptocurrency markets. The chart above shows the number of Bitcoin wallet addresses with over $1 million in the digital asset in orange (just under 16 Bitcoin at the time of writing). The grey line shows the price of BItcoin on a logarithmic scale. Of course, the number of Bitc

  • EBay Slides After Disappointing Forecast for Holiday Sales

    (Bloomberg) -- EBay Inc. worried investors with a holiday sales outlook that suggests shoppers are abandoning the online marketplace and resuming pre-pandemic spending habits. Shares fell as much as 7.7% in extended trading.Most Read from BloombergA Deep Dive Into Squid Game's World of InequalityMeet Six People Fighting Water Scarcity Across the GlobeHamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaSales will be $2.57 billion to $2.62 billion in the period ending in December, the S

  • Samsung warns supply chain upsets may hit chip demand, profit at 3-year high

    Samsung Electronics Co Ltd said on Thursday it expects component shortages to affect chip demand from some customers in the final three months of the year, after reporting its highest quarterly profit in three years. The warning comes as producers of goods from televisions to cars have faced a host of supply chain issues ranging from a shortage of logic chip parts, manpower shortages, logistics snarls, and delays at parts plants due to power cuts in China. "A longer-than-expected component supply issue may need to be monitored" for potential impact on devices that use memory chips, Samsung said, although it added there was "strong fundamental demand" for server chips.

  • The IRS has more of those surprise tax refunds in the works, official says

    In the last batch, people got close to $1,700 back, on average.

  • NGOs Get Their Say on ESG Performance

    We recently added a new source into CSRHub’s consensus ESG ratings. It is SIGWATCH, a UK-based group that observes how environmental, human and animal rights, and consumer activists are driving cur...

  • Twitter Stock Sinks After Q3 Earnings: 5 Analysts React To Impact Of iOS Privacy Changes

    Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) shares tumbled 9.6% on Wednesday after the company disappointed the market with lackluster sales guidance. On Thursday, Twitter reported third-quarter adjusted EPS of 18 cents, beating consensus analyst estimates of 15 cents. Revenue of $1.284 billion fell just short of analyst expectations of $1.285 billion. Revenue was up 37% from a year ago. Related Link: Facebook Analysts Break Down Q3 Earnings: 'Big Investments For A Big Vision' Twitter reported 211 million monetiza