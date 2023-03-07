U.S. markets open in 4 hours

Fraser Institute News Release: B.C. elementary schools can improve student performance despite challenges

Fraser Institute
·2 min read
Fraser Institute
Fraser Institute

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Fraser Institute today published the annual rankings of British Columbia elementary schools, the most easily accessible tool for parents to compare the academic performance of the province’s schools.

The Report Card on British Columbia’s Elementary Schools 2022 ranks 870 public and independent elementary schools based on 10 academic indicators derived from the provincewide Foundation Skills Assessment (FSA) results.

“The report card offers parents information they can’t easily get anywhere else, about how schools perform over time and how they compare to other schools in B.C.,” said Peter Cowley, report co-author and senior fellow at the Fraser Institute.

Contrary to common misconceptions, the data suggest every school is capable of improvement regardless of type, location and student characteristics.

For example, Kootenay Christian in Cranbrook is the province’s fastest-improving school, climbing from a score of 5.7 (out of 10) in 2017 to 9.1 in 2021, the latest year of available comparable data. Kootenay Christian achieved these improvements despite 13.6 per cent of students having special needs who require additional support.

Over the same time period, Central Community School in Port Coquitlam improved from 3.7 to 5.1—despite 47.8 per cent of the school’s students being English Language Learners.

“We often hear that schools can’t improve student performance because of the communities and students they serve, but the evidence suggests otherwise,” Cowley said.

For the complete results on all ranked schools and to compare the performance of different schools, visit www.compareschoolrankings.org.

MEDIA CONTACT:
Peter Cowley, Senior Fellow
Fraser Institute

Mark Hasiuk
(604) 688-0221 ext. 517
mark.hasiuk@fraserinstitute.org

Follow the Fraser Institute on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

The Fraser Institute is an independent Canadian public policy research and educational organization with offices in Vancouver, Calgary, Toronto, and Montreal and ties to a global network of think-tanks in 87 countries. Its mission is to improve the quality of life for Canadians, their families and future generations by studying, measuring and broadly communicating the effects of government policies, entrepreneurship and choice on their well-being. To protect the Institute’s independence, it does not accept grants from governments or contracts for research. Visit www.fraserinstitute.org.


