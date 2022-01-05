U.S. markets open in 3 hours 48 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,787.25
    +3.00 (+0.06%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    36,721.00
    +46.00 (+0.13%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    16,258.75
    -17.00 (-0.10%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,268.20
    +1.70 (+0.08%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.87
    -0.12 (-0.16%)
     

  • Gold

    1,819.10
    +4.50 (+0.25%)
     

  • Silver

    23.10
    +0.04 (+0.19%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1312
    +0.0023 (+0.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6680
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.99
    +0.39 (+2.35%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3535
    +0.0008 (+0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.7810
    -0.3450 (-0.30%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,724.06
    +212.46 (+0.46%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,190.96
    +19.61 (+1.67%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,520.60
    +15.45 (+0.21%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,332.16
    +30.37 (+0.10%)
     

Fraser Institute News Release: Job growth in GTA and Ottawa exceeds national average while the rest of the province lags

Fraser Institute
·2 min read

TORONTO, Jan. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- While the rate of job creation in the Toronto and Ottawa area exceeds the national average, most other cities, smaller towns and rural areas outside these regions experienced little or no job growth since the 2008/09 recession, finds a new study released today by the Fraser Institute, an independent, non-partisan Canadian public policy think-tank.

“Given the sheer size of the Greater Toronto Area and surrounding communities, it is easy to miss the economic challenges faced by many other parts of Ontario when looking at province-wide economic statistics,” said Ben Eisen, senior fellow at the Fraser Institute and co-author of Uneven Job creation in Ontario’s Urban Centres from 2008 to 2019.

The study finds that from 2008-2019 the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) and Ottawa experienced higher rates of job creation (21.7 per cent and 16.1 per cent, respectively) than the national average. However, seven CMAs (Census Metropolitan Areas) in the rest of the province experienced negligible or even negative job growth during the same period.

Several others, such as London, St. Catherines-Niagara, Thunder Bay, and Peterborough were among the CMAs that experienced little or even negative job growth over this period. In total, non-CMA areas (all smaller towns and cities as well as rural areas combined) experienced a 9.7 per cent decline in total employment.

Critically, these non-CMA areas represent over 2 million people living in areas where the rate of job creation did not keep up with the national average, and in fact where there was negative job creation.

“Ontario is by far Canada’s most populous province, with regions outside of the GTA that are larger than some provinces. Southwest Ontario, for example, is as populous as the entire Atlantic region,”

“The economic challenges in Ontario outside the GTA and Ottawa should be considered an issue of national importance,” said Eisen.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Ben Eisen, Senior Fellow
Fraser Institute

Steve Lafleur, Senior Policy Analyst
Fraser Institute

To arrange media interviews or for more information, please contact:
Drue MacPherson, Fraser Institute
604-688-0221 ext. 571
drue.macpherson@fraserinstitute.org

Follow the Fraser Institute on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

The Fraser Institute is an independent Canadian public policy research and educational organization with offices in Vancouver, Calgary, Toronto, and Montreal and ties to a global network of think-tanks in 87 countries. Its mission is to improve the quality of life for Canadians, their families and future generations by studying, measuring and broadly communicating the effects of government policies, entrepreneurship and choice on their well-being. To protect the Institute’s independence, it does not accept grants from governments or contracts for research. Visit www.fraserinstitute.org


Recommended Stories

  • Bond king Jeffrey Gundlach: The yield curve may be sending a recessionary signal

    DoubleLine founder Jeffrey Gundlach is concerned about the path of the U.S. economy.

  • Asset Prices Are Climbing as Debt Soars. Will We Be Ready When the Music Stops?

    Asset prices are expanding rapidly while debt soars throughout the financial system. We need to ask if policymakers are really better prepared than 2008, Desmond Lachman writes.

  • GBP/JPY Price Forecast – British Pound Continues to Launch Into Space

    The British pound has had yet another monster day against the Japanese yen, as it looks like we are seemingly never coming back to the planet.

  • Fed Minutes Eyed for Details on Rate Liftoff, Shrinking Assets

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Logs Record 1 Million Virus Cases With Data DelayWHO Official Downplays Coronavirus Variant Found in FranceOmicron Cases Are Hitting Highs, But New Data Put End in SightHow Safe Is Flying With the Omicron Variant Surging?Taiwan’s Tech Giants Are Being Hit by India Culture ShockInvestors gauging the likely timing of the Federal Reserve’s first interest-rate h

  • U.S. manufacturing catches breath; supply logjam starting to break up

    U.S. manufacturing activity slowed in December amid a cooling in demand for goods, but supply constraints are starting to ease and a measure of prices paid for inputs by factories fell by the most in a decade. The Institute for Supply Management (ISM) survey on Tuesday also suggested some improvement in labor supply, with a gauge of factory employment rising to an eight-month high. The survey does not fully capture the impact of the Omicron COVID-19 variant, which is rapidly spreading across the United States and abroad.

  • Can Americans Expect Stimulus Checks in 2022? Experts Weigh In

    The year opened with a debate over the American Rescue Plan, which would go on to boost household income by $1,400 -- $5,600 for a family of four -- through a third round of direct Economic Impact...

  • Biden economic adviser calls expiring Child Tax Credit expansion just one piece of a bigger puzzle

    When Democrats passed one year of an expanded Child Tax Credit within the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan, many of the credit's supporters hoped it would become permanent.

  • What to Watch: The Roller-coaster Economy

    Spending is expected to slow in 2022 as the economy resets to something more like normal.

  • European Equities: Service Sector PMIs and US Labor Market Data in Focus

    Following a bullish start to the year, service sector PMIs from the Eurozone and the U.S, and ADP nonfarm employment change figures will influence today.

  • A record 4.5 million Americans quit their jobs in November

    A record 4.5 million American workers quit their jobs in November, a sign of confidence and more evidence that the U.S. job market is bouncing back strongly from last year's coronavirus recession. The Labor Department also reported Tuesday that employers posted 10.6 million job openings in November, down from 11.1 million in October but still high by historical standards. Employers hired 6.7 million people in November, up from 6.5 million in October, the Labor Department reported Tuesday in its monthly Jobs Openings and Labor Turnover Survey.

  • Even The World’s Top Palm Oil Producer Is Worried About Prices

    (Bloomberg) -- Indonesia, the world’s top oil palm grower, is finding it isn’t immune to the impact of soaring prices as it plans to subsidize cooking oil sold locally.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Logs Record 1 Million Virus Cases With Data DelayWHO Official Downplays Coronavirus Variant Found in FranceOmicron Cases Are Hitting Highs, But New Data Put End in SightHow Safe Is Flying With the Omicron Variant Surging?Taiwan’s Tech Giants Are Being Hit by India Culture ShockThe government will spend

  • Investors, Here’s How to Brace for the Year of Central Bank Divergence

    Markets are sending a hard message to decode: While the fate of the world’s big economies is ultimately intertwined, their monetary policies will become quite different in 2022.

  • ‘Inflation will remain the key story' in 2022 with Fed tightening: Economist

    Matthew Luzzetti, Deutsche Bank Securities Chief U.S. Economist, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the December jobs report, the Fed's tapering and rate hike policies in 2022, inflation, and expectations for a labor market recovery.

  • A record 4.5 million workers quit their jobs in November

    Data: BLS; Chart: Sara Wise/AxiosA record 4.5 million workers quit their jobs in November, according to government data released Tuesday morning.Why it matters: The numbers, from the Labor Department’s Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey, are the latest sign that the job market is red hot for workers, particularly for employees in lower wage industries. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.America’s quits rate is now 3%, matching the highest in the two de

  • Fed’s Kashkari says inflation has risen higher, and lasted longer, than he expected

    Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari said inflation has risen higher and lasted longer than he expected. Now he sees two divergent paths for the economy.

  • EUR/USD Daily Forecast – Support At 1.1270 In Sight

    EUR/USD managed to settle below the support at 1.1300 and is trying to get to the test of the next support level at 1.1270.

  • IMF delays release of new forecast to Jan 25 to factor in COVID-19 developments

    The International Monetary Fund will release its World Economic Outlook on Jan. 25, a week later than planned, to factor in the latest COVID-19 developments, a spokesperson for the global lender said on Tuesday, amid signs another downgrade is coming. “The World Economic Outlook update will be launched on January 25 to allow our teams to incorporate the latest developments related to the COVID-19 pandemic into the economic forecasts," the spokesperson said. IMF spokesperson Gerry Rice last month told reporters to expect the update on Jan. 19.

  • Record 4.5 million Americans quit jobs in November

    Demand for workers in the U.S. remained historically elevated in November, with job openings holding near a record high amid the ongoing pandemic.

  • Stimulus Checks in 2022? How Omicron Could Prompt Discussions for Further Relief Payments

    The Omicron variant of COVID-19 is spreading rapidly. New COVID cases during the last week of December hit a record seven-day average of 265,000 cases, higher than the previous record of 252,000 cases...

  • GBP/USD Price Forecast – British Pound Pulls Back From Major Area of Interest

    The British pound initially tried to rally during the trading session on Monday, but almost immediately started selling off again. It looks as if the 1.35 level is going to be a bit of a fight, which should not be a huge surprise.