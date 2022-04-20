U.S. markets open in 3 hours 19 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,459.25
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,857.00
    +16.00 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,204.00
    -13.25 (-0.09%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,035.10
    +6.60 (+0.33%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    103.34
    +0.78 (+0.76%)
     

  • Gold

    1,951.10
    -7.90 (-0.40%)
     

  • Silver

    25.17
    -0.22 (-0.85%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0858
    +0.0066 (+0.61%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9130
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.70
    -1.47 (-6.63%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3041
    +0.0039 (+0.30%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    127.8860
    -1.0280 (-0.80%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,482.91
    +812.35 (+2.00%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    968.59
    +18.03 (+1.90%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,637.19
    +35.91 (+0.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,217.85
    +232.76 (+0.86%)
     

Fraser Institute News Release: Medical wait times cost Canadian patients almost $4.1 billion in lost wages last year

Fraser Institute
·3 min read
Fraser Institute
Fraser Institute

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Long waits for surgery and medical treatment cost Canadians almost $4.1 billion in lost wages and productivity last year (2021), finds a new study released today by the Fraser Institute, an independent, non-partisan Canadian public policy think-tank.

Preliminary data suggest that an estimated 1.4 million patients waited for medically necessary treatment last year, and each lost an estimated $2,848 (on average) due to lost wages and reduced productivity during working hours.

“Health-care workers across Canada should be commended for the superb job they’re doing to get us through this global pandemic. However, while we are constantly reminded of the consequences of COVID-19, less discussed are the consequences of unreasonable waits for surgery which can range from physical pain and psychological distress for some, to permanent disability and death for others,” said Bacchus Barua, director of health policy studies at the Fraser Institute and co-author of The Private Cost of Public Queues for Medically Necessary Care, 2022.

Across Canada, the costs of waiting for medical care were about $4.1 billion.

The study draws upon data from the Fraser Institute’s Waiting Your Turn study, an annual survey of Canadian physicians who, in 2021, reported the national median waiting time from specialist appointment to treatment was 14.5 weeks.

Crucially, the $4.1 billion in lost wages is likely a conservative estimate because it doesn’t account for the additional 11.1-week wait to see a specialist after receiving a referral from a general practitioner.

Taken together (11.1 weeks and 14.5 weeks), the total median wait time in Canada for medical treatment was 25.6 weeks in 2021—the longest in the survey’s history.

“While some of this backlog is the direct result of COVID-19 related closures, results from the same survey suggest that almost as many (1.1 million) patients were waiting for treatment in 2019 – before the pandemic started,” said Mackenzie Moir, Fraser Institute policy analyst and study co-author.

Because wait times and incomes vary by province, so does the cost of waiting for health care. While the highest cost of waiting per patient is estimated to be borne by patients in Nova Scotia ($6,343), Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador reported large decreases in the per patient cost of waiting, warranting caution when interpreting results. Outside the maritime provinces, residents of Manitoba ($3,519) faced the highest per-patient cost of waiting, followed by Alberta ($3,199), Saskatchewan ($3,129).

“Long health-care wait times mean lost wages and a reduced quality of life for patients. While combatting COVID-19 certainly requires our immediate attention, we may need to consider policy options that can benefit all patients and alleviate strain on our public health-care system,” Barua said.

Average value of time lost during the work week in 2021 for patients waiting for medically necessary treatment (by province):

British Columbia

$

2,611

Alberta

$

3,199

Saskatchewan

$

3,129

Manitoba

$

3,519

Ontario

$

1,855

Quebec

$

2,811

New Brunswick

$

3,235

Nova Scotia

$

6,343

Prince Edward Island

$

2,826

Newfoundland and Labrador

$

1,985

MEDIA CONTACT:
Bacchus Barua, Director, Health Policy Studies
Fraser Institute

Mackenzie Moir, Policy Analyst, Health Policy Studies
Fraser Institute

To arrange media interviews or for more information, please contact:
Drue MacPherson, Fraser Institute
Tel: (604) 688-0221 Ext. 721
E-mail: drue.macpherson@fraserinstitute.org

Follow the Fraser Institute on Twitter and Facebook

The Fraser Institute is an independent Canadian public policy research and educational organization with offices in Vancouver, Calgary, Toronto, and Montreal and ties to a global network of think-tanks in 87 countries. Its mission is to improve the quality of life for Canadians, their families and future generations by studying, measuring and broadly communicating the effects of government policies, entrepreneurship and choice on their well-being. To protect the Institute’s independence, it does not accept grants from governments or contracts for research. Visit www.fraserinstitute.org


Recommended Stories

  • Japan approves Novavax as fourth COVID-19 vaccine amid new surge

    Japan’s health ministry on Tuesday formally approved Novavax's COVID-19 vaccine, a fourth foreign-developed tool to combat the infections as the country sees signs of a resurgence led by a subvariant of fast-spreading omicron.

  • Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) has More Than Enough Funding to Function Until the Approval Process is Finished, but Investors may Need to be Ready for a Long Wait

    Cassava Sciences, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:SAVA) a clinical stage biotechnology company, is developing a drug for Alzheimer - a neurodegenerative disease, affecting more than 35.7 million people worldwide (6 million in the US). In this article, we will review Cassava's product line and cash capacity to fund further research until FDA approval.

  • EXCLUSIVE: Sunshine Biopharma Looks Ahead In COVID And Cancer Treatments

    Sunshine Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: SBFM) might be living the concept of being in the right place at the right time. This Canadian company is currently focusing on three product lines - the SBFM-PL4 COVID-19 treatment, the Adva-27a anticancer compound, and the Essential 9 nutritional supplements — and each is moving forward with positive results. In February, the company successfully closed an $8 million public offering and was uplisted to the Nasdaq Capital Market. Also, in February, the company e

  • Why Checkmate Pharmaceuticals Stock Is Rocketing Higher Today

    Shares of the clinical-stage cancer specialist Checkpoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: CMPI) are up by a handsome 328% as of 1:41 p.m. ET Tuesday afternoon. The drugmaker's shares are racing higher today in response to a $250 million all-cash buyout offer from Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: REGN). Regeneron's tender offer of $10.50 per share represents a whopping 332% premium relative to Checkpoint Pharmaceuticals' closing price Monday afternoon.

  • Why Axsome Therapeutics Is Jumping Higher on Tuesday

    Shares of Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AXSM), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, are rising sharply in response to a brief submission the company sent to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) this morning. Last August, Axsome Therapeutics' stock price tanked after the company admitted the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) found deficiencies in an application to treat people with major depressive disorder with AXS-05. This experimental drug is a combination of bupropion, an antidepressant currently used by millions of Americans, and dextromethorphan, an over-the-counter cough suppressant.

  • Billed as $3.6 billion deal to disrupt cancer, collaboration ends with thud

    A high-profile cancer partnership potentially worth $3.6 billion, which saw Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. pay Nektar Therapeutics Inc. $1 billion upfront, buy $850 million of the San Francisco company's stock and promise up to $1.8 billion in additional payments, is coming to an unsuccessful end. The companies said they are ending the 50-month collaboration after the failure of two trials combining the cancer immunotherapy drug Opdivo from BMS (NYSE: BMY) with Nektar's (NASDAQ: NKTR) bempegaldesleukin, or "bempeg," against types of cancer in kidneys and other organs. As a result, the companies said, trials of the combination, including a pivotal study against bladder cancer and earlier-stage studies in kidney cancer and pediatric tumors, will also end.

  • EXCLUSIVE: ATAI Life Sciences Deploys Decentralized Approach To Transform Mental Health Treatments

    ATAI Life Sciences NV (NASDAQ: ATAI) is deploying a multipronged approach to accelerate the development of mental health treatments. The company operates a decentralized hub and spoke model in which each of ATAI's platform companies focuses on one lead compound in a single lead indication. "We believe our three pillars of people, processes and enabling technologies maximize the probability of clinical success at our platform companies," Glenn Short, vice president of early development at ATAI, s

  • Mysterious liver disease affecting children in the UK spreads to the US

    The disease, first identified in the UK, has now sickened children in the US and Europe

  • Is Pfizer Stock A Buy After Spending $525 Million To Bolster Its RSV Efforts?

    Is Pfizer stock a buy after the company announced its plans to buy privately held ReViral for $525 million? Is PFE stock a buy right now?

  • Here’s Exactly How Rebel Wilson, 42, Lost Almost 80 Pounds (And Counting!)

    Rebel Wilson declared 2020 her "year of health." Now, she's lost 77 pounds, thanks to a combination of walking and a high-protein diet. Here's how she did it:

  • Taiwan may see 10,000 daily COVID cases by month-end

    Taiwan may see domestic COVID-19 infections top 10,000 a day by the end of the month, Health Minister Chen Shih-chung said on Wednesday, calling on people to exercise caution and stick to wearing face masks. The island of 23 million people moved early to control the pandemic, adopting measures such as largely closing its borders and tracing contacts of those infected, but it has seen a rise in infections since the beginning of the year. The 13,164 domestic cases since Jan. 1 have been driven by the more infectious Omicron variant, though more than 99% have shown only mild symptoms or none at all.

  • Neptune Wellness Expands Popular Mood Ring Portfolio with New Cannabis Strains

    Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. ("Neptune" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: NEPT) (TSX: NEPT), a diversified and fully integrated health and wellness company focused on plant-based, sustainable, and purpose-driven lifestyle brands, today announced the launch of Mood Ring's new line of true-to cannabis flavour-forward strains available in multiple formats across Ontario. The line also features environmentally-friendly features such as compostable packaging and biodegradable hemp plastic.

  • Why Nektar Therapeutics Stock Is Crashing Today

    Shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NKTR) were crashing 35.2% lower as of 10:51 a.m. ET on Monday. The steep decline came after Nektar and Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) announced that they were ending the development program for bempegaldesleukin (bempeg) in combination with Opdivo. This decision was based on dismal results from pre-planned analyses of two clinical studies evaluating the combo.

  • FDA investigating claims that Lucky Charms is making people sick

    General Mills says it has not found evidence backing the claim, but feds continue investigating.

  • FOX13 reporter wins second place in local bodybuilding contest

    FOX13 reporter Dominique Dillon took part in her first bodybuilding show over the weekend.

  • Puzzling outbreak of liver disease in kids spreads to EU, US

    Health officials say they have detected more cases of a mysterious liver disease in children that was first identified in Britain, with new infections spreading to Europe and the U.S. Last week, British officials reported 74 cases of hepatitis, or liver inflammation, found in children since January. The usual viruses that cause infectious hepatitis were not seen in the cases, and scientists and doctors are considering other possible sources, including COVID-19, other viruses and environmental factors.

  • Eating Dinner at 7 P.M. Every Night May Help You Live Longer, New Study Suggests

    A recent study published in the journal Frontiers in Nutrition found that people who live to be 100 years old follow this eating regimen.

  • LEXX: Hypertension Results Raise Stakes

    By John Vandermosten, CFA NASDAQ:LEXX READ THE FULL LEXX RESEARCH REPORT Lexaria Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ:LEXX) has provided several updates related to the hypertension and nicotine programs since our last update in February along with the filing of its 2Q:22 Form 10-Q . Results were reported for the HYPER-H21-3 trial and enrollment has started for HYPER-H21-4. In the nicotine realm, the

  • BA.2 Symptoms Usually Appear in This Order

    The Omicron BA.2 subvariant is fast becoming the dominant strain of COVID-19, with symptoms similar to previous strains of the virus. "It's important to know and recognize all of the symptoms of Omicron. Symptoms like sore throat, runny nose, headache, and fatigue could be COVID," says Dr. Claire Steves from King's College London. "If you are experiencing any symptoms, get tested and isolate until you have your test result." Here are symptoms of BA.2, according to experts. Read on—and to ensure

  • U.S. FDA issues warning to companies selling unapproved skin lightening products

    The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said on Tuesday it sent warning letters to twelve companies for selling certain over-the-counter (OTC) skin lightening products which have not been approved by the agency and pose safety risks. The products from companies including M & M Beauty and Wellness, Ultimark Products and Genomma Lab USA contain hydroquinone, a depigmentation agent used in skin lightening creams which has come under the FDA's scrutiny over safety concerns. There is currently only one drug, Tri-Luma, approved by the FDA which contains hydroquinone, the agency said.