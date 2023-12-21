Fraser & Neave Holdings Bhd Full Year 2023 Earnings: Beats Expectations

Fraser & Neave Holdings Bhd (KLSE:F&N) Full Year 2023 Results

Key Financial Results

Revenue: RM5.00b (up 12% from FY 2022).

Net income: RM536.9m (up 40% from FY 2022).

Profit margin: 11% (up from 8.6% in FY 2022). The increase in margin was driven by higher revenue.

EPS: RM1.47 (up from RM1.05 in FY 2022).

KLSE:F&N Revenue and Expenses Breakdown December 21st 2023

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

Fraser & Neave Holdings Bhd Revenues and Earnings Beat Expectations

Revenue exceeded analyst estimates by 2.4%. Earnings per share (EPS) also surpassed analyst estimates by 23%.

The primary driver behind last 12 months revenue was the Food and Beverages Malaysia (F&B Malaysia) segment contributing a total revenue of RM2.85b (57% of total revenue). Notably, cost of sales worth RM3.57b amounted to 71% of total revenue thereby underscoring the impact on earnings. The largest operating expense was Sales & Marketing costs, amounting to RM666.1m (74% of total expenses). Explore how F&N's revenue and expenses shape its earnings.

Looking ahead, revenue is forecast to grow 4.7% p.a. on average during the next 3 years, compared to a 4.5% growth forecast for the Beverage industry in Malaysia.

Performance of the Malaysian Beverage industry.

The company's shares are up 3.1% from a week ago.

Balance Sheet Analysis

While it's very important to consider the profit and loss statement, you can also learn a lot about a company by looking at its balance sheet. We have a graphic representation of Fraser & Neave Holdings Bhd's balance sheet and an in-depth analysis of the company's financial position.

