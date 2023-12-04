Fraser & Neave Holdings Bhd (KLSE:F&N) most popular amongst private companies who own 56% of the shares, institutions hold 23%

Key Insights

Significant control over Fraser & Neave Holdings Bhd by private companies implies that the general public has more power to influence management and governance-related decisions

55% of the company is held by a single shareholder (TCC Assets Limited)

Institutions own 23% of Fraser & Neave Holdings Bhd

Every investor in Fraser & Neave Holdings Bhd (KLSE:F&N) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. We can see that private companies own the lion's share in the company with 56% ownership. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

Institutions, on the other hand, account for 23% of the company's stockholders. Insiders often own a large chunk of younger, smaller, companies while huge companies tend to have institutions as shareholders.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of Fraser & Neave Holdings Bhd, beginning with the chart below.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Fraser & Neave Holdings Bhd?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

We can see that Fraser & Neave Holdings Bhd does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Fraser & Neave Holdings Bhd, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

Hedge funds don't have many shares in Fraser & Neave Holdings Bhd. Our data shows that TCC Assets Limited is the largest shareholder with 55% of shares outstanding. With such a huge stake in the ownership, we infer that they have significant control of the future of the company. Employees Provident Fund of Malaysia is the second largest shareholder owning 12% of common stock, and Permodalan Nasional Berhad holds about 9.5% of the company stock.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. There are a reasonable number of analysts covering the stock, so it might be useful to find out their aggregate view on the future.

Insider Ownership Of Fraser & Neave Holdings Bhd

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

Our data suggests that insiders own under 1% of Fraser & Neave Holdings Bhd in their own names. However, it's possible that insiders might have an indirect interest through a more complex structure. It's a big company, so even a small proportional interest can create alignment between the board and shareholders. In this case insiders own RM58m worth of shares. Arguably, recent buying and selling is just as important to consider. You can click here to see if insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public-- including retail investors -- own 11% stake in the company, and hence can't easily be ignored. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

Private Company Ownership

It seems that Private Companies own 56%, of the Fraser & Neave Holdings Bhd stock. It's hard to draw any conclusions from this fact alone, so its worth looking into who owns those private companies. Sometimes insiders or other related parties have an interest in shares in a public company through a separate private company.

Next Steps:

I find it very interesting to look at who exactly owns a company. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

