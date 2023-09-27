Can Fraser & Neave Holdings Bhd (KLSE:F&N) Rely On Its Fundamentals For Future Uptrend In Price?

Looking at Fraser & Neave Holdings Bhd's (KLSE:F&N) mostly flat share price movement over the past month, it is easy to think that there’s nothing interesting about the stock. However, its worth giving the company a closer given that its key financial performance indicators aren't particularly bad and long-term financial health is usually what drive market prices. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Fraser & Neave Holdings Bhd's ROE today.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Fraser & Neave Holdings Bhd is:

16% = RM501m ÷ RM3.2b (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. Another way to think of that is that for every MYR1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn MYR0.16 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

Fraser & Neave Holdings Bhd's Earnings Growth And 16% ROE

To start with, Fraser & Neave Holdings Bhd's ROE looks acceptable. Further, the company's ROE is similar to the industry average of 18%. Despite the modest returns, Fraser & Neave Holdings Bhd's five year net income growth was quite low, averaging at only 2.7%. We reckon that a low growth, when returns are moderate could be the result of certain circumstances like low earnings retention or poor allocation of capital.

We then compared Fraser & Neave Holdings Bhd's net income growth with the industry and found that the company's growth figure is lower than the average industry growth rate of 6.2% in the same 5-year period, which is a bit concerning.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. One good indicator of expected earnings growth is the P/E ratio which determines the price the market is willing to pay for a stock based on its earnings prospects. So, you may want to check if Fraser & Neave Holdings Bhd is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

Is Fraser & Neave Holdings Bhd Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

The high three-year median payout ratio of 54% (that is, the company retains only 46% of its income) over the past three years for Fraser & Neave Holdings Bhd suggests that the company's earnings growth was lower as a result of paying out a majority of its earnings.

Moreover, Fraser & Neave Holdings Bhd has been paying dividends for at least ten years or more suggesting that management must have perceived that the shareholders prefer dividends over earnings growth. Based on the latest analysts' estimates, we found that the company's future payout ratio over the next three years is expected to hold steady at 50%. As a result, Fraser & Neave Holdings Bhd's ROE is not expected to change by much either, which we inferred from the analyst estimate of 14% for future ROE.

Conclusion

In total, it does look like Fraser & Neave Holdings Bhd has some positive aspects to its business. Although, we are disappointed to see a lack of growth in earnings even in spite of a high ROE. Bear in mind, the company reinvests a small portion of its profits, which means that investors aren't reaping the benefits of the high rate of return. Having said that, looking at the current analyst estimates, we found that the company's earnings are expected to gain momentum. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

