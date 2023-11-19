Do Fraser & Neave Holdings Bhd's (KLSE:F&N) Earnings Warrant Your Attention?

Investors are often guided by the idea of discovering 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without any revenue, let alone profit. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses. Loss making companies can act like a sponge for capital - so investors should be cautious that they're not throwing good money after bad.

Despite being in the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, many investors still adopt a more traditional strategy; buying shares in profitable companies like Fraser & Neave Holdings Bhd (KLSE:F&N). Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide Fraser & Neave Holdings Bhd with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

Fraser & Neave Holdings Bhd's Earnings Per Share Are Growing

The market is a voting machine in the short term, but a weighing machine in the long term, so you'd expect share price to follow earnings per share (EPS) outcomes eventually. That makes EPS growth an attractive quality for any company. We can see that in the last three years Fraser & Neave Holdings Bhd grew its EPS by 9.4% per year. That's a good rate of growth, if it can be sustained.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. Fraser & Neave Holdings Bhd maintained stable EBIT margins over the last year, all while growing revenue 12% to RM5.0b. That's a real positive.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. For finer detail, click on the image.

Are Fraser & Neave Holdings Bhd Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's pleasing to see company leaders with putting their money on the line, so to speak, because it increases alignment of incentives between the people running the business, and its true owners. Shareholders will be pleased by the fact that insiders own Fraser & Neave Holdings Bhd shares worth a considerable sum. To be specific, they have RM57m worth of shares. That's a lot of money, and no small incentive to work hard. Even though that's only about 0.6% of the company, it's enough money to indicate alignment between the leaders of the business and ordinary shareholders.

Does Fraser & Neave Holdings Bhd Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

One positive for Fraser & Neave Holdings Bhd is that it is growing EPS. That's nice to see. To add an extra spark to the fire, significant insider ownership in the company is another highlight. These two factors are a huge highlight for the company which should be a strong contender your watchlists. While we've looked at the quality of the earnings, we haven't yet done any work to value the stock. So if you like to buy cheap, you may want to check if Fraser & Neave Holdings Bhd is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

