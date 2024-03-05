Is Fraser & Neave Holdings Bhd's (KLSE:F&N) Recent Stock Performance Influenced By Its Financials In Any Way?

Fraser & Neave Holdings Bhd's (KLSE:F&N) stock is up by 5.6% over the past three months. As most would know, long-term fundamentals have a strong correlation with market price movements, so we decided to look at the company's key financial indicators today to determine if they have any role to play in the recent price movement. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Fraser & Neave Holdings Bhd's ROE today.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Fraser & Neave Holdings Bhd is:

14% = RM514m ÷ RM3.6b (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2023).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. One way to conceptualize this is that for each MYR1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made MYR0.14 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

Fraser & Neave Holdings Bhd's Earnings Growth And 14% ROE

To begin with, Fraser & Neave Holdings Bhd seems to have a respectable ROE. And on comparing with the industry, we found that the the average industry ROE is similar at 15%. Fraser & Neave Holdings Bhd's decent returns aren't reflected in Fraser & Neave Holdings Bhd'smediocre five year net income growth average of 3.8%. A few likely reasons that could be keeping earnings growth low are - the company has a high payout ratio or the business has allocated capital poorly, for instance.

We then compared Fraser & Neave Holdings Bhd's net income growth with the industry and found that the company's growth figure is lower than the average industry growth rate of 9.6% in the same 5-year period, which is a bit concerning.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. Is Fraser & Neave Holdings Bhd fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is Fraser & Neave Holdings Bhd Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

Fraser & Neave Holdings Bhd has a three-year median payout ratio of 52% (implying that it keeps only 48% of its profits), meaning that it pays out most of its profits to shareholders as dividends, and as a result, the company has seen low earnings growth.

Additionally, Fraser & Neave Holdings Bhd has paid dividends over a period of at least ten years, which means that the company's management is determined to pay dividends even if it means little to no earnings growth. Upon studying the latest analysts' consensus data, we found that the company is expected to keep paying out approximately 50% of its profits over the next three years. Therefore, the company's future ROE is also not expected to change by much with analysts predicting an ROE of 15%.

Summary

In total, it does look like Fraser & Neave Holdings Bhd has some positive aspects to its business. Although, we are disappointed to see a lack of growth in earnings even in spite of a high ROE. Bear in mind, the company reinvests a small portion of its profits, which means that investors aren't reaping the benefits of the high rate of return. That being so, the latest analyst forecasts show that the company will continue to see an expansion in its earnings. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

