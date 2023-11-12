Fraser and Neave (SGX:F99) Is Paying Out A Dividend Of SGD0.04

Fraser and Neave, Limited (SGX:F99) has announced that it will pay a dividend of SGD0.04 per share on the 16th of February. Based on this payment, the dividend yield will be 4.7%, which is fairly typical for the industry.

Fraser and Neave's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

We like a dividend to be consistent over the long term, so checking whether it is sustainable is important. The last payment was quite easily covered by earnings, but it made up 290% of cash flows. The company might be more focused on returning cash to shareholders, but paying out this much of its cash flow could expose the dividend to being cut in the future.

Over the next year, EPS could expand by 6.5% if recent trends continue. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 55% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

Dividend Volatility

The company's dividend history has been marked by instability, with at least one cut in the last 10 years. The dividend has gone from an annual total of SGD0.18 in 2013 to the most recent total annual payment of SGD0.05. This works out to a decline of approximately 72% over that time. Declining dividends isn't generally what we look for as they can indicate that the company is running into some challenges.

We Could See Fraser and Neave's Dividend Growing

With a relatively unstable dividend, and a poor history of shrinking dividends, it's even more important to see if EPS is growing. Fraser and Neave has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 6.5% per annum. The lack of cash flows does make us a bit cautious though, especially when it comes to the future of the dividend.

Our Thoughts On Fraser and Neave's Dividend

In summary, while it's good to see that the dividend hasn't been cut, we are a bit cautious about Fraser and Neave's payments, as there could be some issues with sustaining them into the future. While Fraser and Neave is earning enough to cover the payments, the cash flows are lacking. This company is not in the top tier of income providing stocks.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. For example, we've identified 2 warning signs for Fraser and Neave (1 can't be ignored!) that you should be aware of before investing. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

