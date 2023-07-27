Frasers Group makes multi million pound bets on shopping centres

Mike Ashley

The owner of Sports Direct and House of Fraser is hunting for shopping centres that it can buy and fill with Mike Ashley’s portfolio of retail brands, as the tycoon and his family bet on the lasting appeal of brick and mortar shops.

Michael Murray, chief executive of Frasers Group and Mr Ashley’s son-in-law, said recent decisions to buy shopping malls in Luton and Dundee were part of a plan to populate them with more of his company’s brands before selling them on again.

It comes after shopping centre values have plunged in recent years as footfall levels drop, knocking billions off the paper balance sheets of landlords such as Hammerson and collapsed rival Intu.

For the past five years, annual investment has dropped well below the 10-year average, reaching only about £1bn in 2021 and 2022 compared to a high of £5bn as recently as 2014, according to research by property giant Savills.

However, Mr Murray said Frasers Group believes there are now good opportunities for bargains which can help the company improve its presence at key destinations.

Michael Murray, chief executive of Frasers Group, said recent decisions to buy shopping malls in Luton and Dundee were part of a plan to populate them with more of his company’s brands - Ben Gurr/Times Newspapers Ltd

The FTSE 100 group has this year snapped up The Mall shopping centre in Luton for £58, as well as the Overgate Centre in Dundee for £30m.

It is also reportedly bidding for the Junction 32 shopping outlet on the outskirts of Leeds, near Castleford.

Mr Murray said the deals would allow Frasers to secure advantageous shop space for its ever-growing collection of brands, which now includes House of Fraser, Sports Direct, Flannels, Game, Jack Wills, Evans Cycles and Everlast Gyms, among others.

He told The Telegraph: “We operate hundreds of stores in the UK and we’ve got as good data as any retailer on which retail locations trade better than others.

“All of our investments in shopping centres are informed by our occupational requirements. So if you take the Luton shopping centre, we’ve been trading there for decades, there’s no out of town retail to relocate to, the high street doesn’t really exist - it’s all centred around [The Mall].

Story continues

“So if we could buy that for a very cost effective price and that centre has vacant space because of the demise of a Debenhams, or various other retailers, and we currently haven’t got our full retailing occupation to the standard we want, it provides an opportunity to go in, put Frasers in - in the right size - an elevated Sports Direct, bring in Flannels, bring in an Everlast gym, really repurpose it with our own occupational requirements.”

When Frasers is happy with its presence at the shopping centres, it will then sell them, he added.

“Just like we did this year – we sold about £200 million worth of properties, because we’ve added all the value through our occupational needs to those shopping centres and retail parks.”

He said physical shops remained an important way to serve customers, despite the rise of online shopping, adding: “We think bricks and clicks together are a lot stronger than independently.

“We’re very much looking at, what do we want for our online retail needs? Can we add value to it? Is it effective pricing? Okay, so we should invest rather than just lease.”

Frasers Group on Thursday reported profits of £661m for the year to the end of April, nearly double the £336m it made last year.

It came after a buying spree that saw the company snap up Saville Row tailor Gieves & Hawkes alongside 15 brands from rival JD Sports, including Choice and Missy Empire.

The retailer also bought stakes in retail giants Curry’s and Boohoo, prompting speculation about its intentions.

As a result of the acquisitions, annual group revenue jumped more than 15pc to £5.6bn.

Frasers said it expects profits to keep growing in the year ahead as “momentum” continues.

Mr Murray took over as chief executive of the group last year, stepping into the shoes of his billionaire father-in-law, Mr Ashley, who is the former owner of Newcastle United FC.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.