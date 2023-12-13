Frasers Property (SGX:TQ5) Has Announced That It Will Be Increasing Its Dividend To SGD0.045

Frasers Property Limited (SGX:TQ5) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend from last year's comparable payment on the 16th of February to SGD0.045. This makes the dividend yield 5.3%, which is above the industry average.

Frasers Property's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

While it is great to have a strong dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is sustainable. Prior to this announcement, the company was paying out 143% of what it was earning, however the dividend was quite comfortably covered by free cash flows at a cash payout ratio of only 14%. Given that the dividend is a cash outflow, we think that cash is more important than accounting measures of profit when assessing the dividend, so this is a mitigating factor.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 91.2%. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 60%, which would make us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend, despite the levels currently being quite high.

Dividend Volatility

The company's dividend history has been marked by instability, with at least one cut in the last 10 years. Since 2013, the dividend has gone from SGD0.048 total annually to SGD0.045. Payments have been decreasing at a very slow pace in this time period. A company that decreases its dividend over time generally isn't what we are looking for.

Dividend Growth Potential Is Shaky

Given that the dividend has been cut in the past, we need to check if earnings are growing and if that might lead to stronger dividends in the future. Frasers Property's EPS has fallen by approximately 33% per year during the past five years. Dividend payments are likely to come under some pressure unless EPS can pull out of the nosedive it is in. It's not all bad news though, as the earnings are predicted to rise over the next 12 months - we would just be a bit cautious until this becomes a long term trend.

The Dividend Could Prove To Be Unreliable

Overall, we always like to see the dividend being raised, but we don't think Frasers Property will make a great income stock. In the past, the payments have been unstable, but over the short term the dividend could be reliable, with the company generating enough cash to cover it. This company is not in the top tier of income providing stocks.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. To that end, Frasers Property has 4 warning signs (and 1 which is a bit concerning) we think you should know about. Is Frasers Property not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

