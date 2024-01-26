Frasers Property (SGX:TQ5) Will Pay A Larger Dividend Than Last Year At SGD0.045

The board of Frasers Property Limited (SGX:TQ5) has announced that it will be paying its dividend of SGD0.045 on the 16th of February, an increased payment from last year's comparable dividend. This takes the annual payment to 4.7% of the current stock price, which is about average for the industry.

Frasers Property's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

We aren't too impressed by dividend yields unless they can be sustained over time. Prior to this announcement, the company was paying out 143% of what it was earning, however the dividend was quite comfortably covered by free cash flows at a cash payout ratio of only 11%. Generally, we think cash is more important than accounting measures of profit, so with the cash flows easily covering the dividend, we don't think there is much reason to worry.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 91.2%. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 60%, which would make us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend, despite the levels currently being quite high.

Dividend Volatility

While the company has been paying a dividend for a long time, it has cut the dividend at least once in the last 10 years. The dividend has gone from an annual total of SGD0.048 in 2014 to the most recent total annual payment of SGD0.045. The dividend has shrunk at a rate of less than 1% a year over this period. Generally, we don't like to see a dividend that has been declining over time as this can degrade shareholders' returns and indicate that the company may be running into problems.

Dividend Growth Potential Is Shaky

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to see if earnings per share is growing. Earnings per share has been sinking by 33% over the last five years. A sharp decline in earnings per share is not great from from a dividend perspective. Even conservative payout ratios can come under pressure if earnings fall far enough. On the bright side, earnings are predicted to gain some ground over the next year, but until this turns into a pattern we wouldn't be feeling too comfortable.

Frasers Property's Dividend Doesn't Look Sustainable

Overall, we always like to see the dividend being raised, but we don't think Frasers Property will make a great income stock. The company is generating plenty of cash, which could maintain the dividend for a while, but the track record hasn't been great. This company is not in the top tier of income providing stocks.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. To that end, Frasers Property has 4 warning signs (and 1 which is a bit unpleasant) we think you should know about. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

