Frasers Property's (SGX:TQ5) Upcoming Dividend Will Be Larger Than Last Year's

The board of Frasers Property Limited (SGX:TQ5) has announced that it will be paying its dividend of SGD0.045 on the 16th of February, an increased payment from last year's comparable dividend. This takes the annual payment to 4.5% of the current stock price, which is about average for the industry.

Frasers Property's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

Solid dividend yields are great, but they only really help us if the payment is sustainable. Based on the last payment, Frasers Property's profits didn't cover the dividend, but the company was generating enough cash instead. Given that the dividend is a cash outflow, we think that cash is more important than accounting measures of profit when assessing the dividend, so this is a mitigating factor.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 91.2%. Assuming the dividend continues along the course it has been charting recently, our estimates show the payout ratio being 60% which brings it into quite a comfortable range.

SGX:TQ5 Historic Dividend January 12th 2024

Dividend Volatility

The company has a long dividend track record, but it doesn't look great with cuts in the past. The dividend has gone from an annual total of SGD0.048 in 2014 to the most recent total annual payment of SGD0.045. Dividend payments have shrunk at a rate of less than 1% per annum over this time frame. Declining dividends isn't generally what we look for as they can indicate that the company is running into some challenges.

The Dividend Has Limited Growth Potential

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to see if earnings per share is growing. Frasers Property's EPS has fallen by approximately 33% per year during the past five years. Such rapid declines definitely have the potential to constrain dividend payments if the trend continues into the future. On the bright side, earnings are predicted to gain some ground over the next year, but until this turns into a pattern we wouldn't be feeling too comfortable.

The Dividend Could Prove To Be Unreliable

Overall, we always like to see the dividend being raised, but we don't think Frasers Property will make a great income stock. The company is generating plenty of cash, which could maintain the dividend for a while, but the track record hasn't been great. Overall, we don't think this company has the makings of a good income stock.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. Just as an example, we've come across 4 warning signs for Frasers Property you should be aware of, and 1 of them is a bit unpleasant. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

