Fraud Detection & Prevention Market to Reach $241.23 Billion by 2031: Allied Market Research

Allied Market Research
·4 min read
Allied Market Research
Allied Market Research

Emergence of big data analytics and cloud computing services along with rise in mobile payments drive the growth of the global fraud detection & prevention market. However, high cost of fraud detection & prevention solutions restrains the market growth. Owing to outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, business operations moved toward a remote working environment. This increased the need for fraud detection & prevention solutions.

Portland, OR , June 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global fraud detection & prevention market generated $29.80 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $241.23 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 23.8% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides an extensive analysis of changing market trends, top investment pockets, key segments, value chain, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

Emergence of big data analytics and cloud computing services along with rise in mobile payments drive the growth of the global fraud detection & prevention market. However, high cost of fraud detection & prevention solutions restrains the market growth. On the other hand, technological advancements and rise in adoption of anti-fraud management system solutions in developed and developing regions create new opportunities in the coming years.

Download Report Sample (287 Pages PDF with Insights) at:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2142

Covid-19 Scenario:

  • Owing to outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, business operations moved toward a remote working environment. Many organizations adopted work from home and remote working cultures. This led to vulnerabilities in security of data and information. This improved the need for fraud detection & prevention solutions.

  • In addition, many verticals such as retail and healthcare adopted IoT connected technologies. Also, the digital payments surged considerably. Therefore, the requirement for fraud detection & prevention solutions surged to offer necessary security layers and protection from fraudulent activities.

Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the fraud detection & prevention market:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/2142

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global fraud detection & prevention market based on component, organization size, deployment, industry vertical, and region.

Based on component, the solution segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, holding nearly two-thirds of the total market share, and is estimated to maintain its dominance by 2031. However, the services segment is estimated to manifest the highest CAGR of 25.3% from 2022 to 2031.

Based on industry vertical, the BFSI segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for more than one-fifth of the global fraud detection & prevention industry. However, the retail segment is estimated to witness the largest CAGR of 26.6% from 2022 to 2031.

Based on region, North America contributed to the highest share in 2021, accounting for more than two-fifths of the total market share, and is projected to continue its leadership status by 2031. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to portray the fastest CAGR of 26.1% during the forecast period.

For Purchase Enquiry:

Leading players of the global fraud detection & prevention market analyzed in the research include IBM Corporation, SAS Institute Inc., Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, Fair Isaac Corporation, ACI Worldwide, BAE Systems, Experian PLC, NCR Limited, Precisely, and LexisNexis.

LIMITED-TIME OFFER

Access AVENUE- A Subscription-Based Library (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model) at:

hthttps://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

Avenue is a user-based library of global market report database, provides comprehensive reports pertaining to the world's largest emerging markets. It further offers e-access to all the available industry reports just in a jiffy. By offering core business insights on the varied industries, economies, and end users worldwide, Avenue ensures that the registered members get an easy as well as single gateway to their all-inclusive requirements.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenueTrial

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

CONTACT: Contact: David Correa 5933 NE Win Sivers Drive #205, Portland, OR 97220 United States Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285 UK: +44-845-528-1300 Hong Kong: +852-301-84916 India (Pune): +91-20-66346060 Fax: +1-855-550-5975 help@alliedmarketresearch.com Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com Follow Us on: LinkedIn Twitter


